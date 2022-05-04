Enerflex Announces Election of Board of Directors
CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) ("Enerflex" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 4, 2022 were elected as directors of Enerflex until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. In light of the voting results, the details of which are set out below, Enerflex is further pleased to announce that Mr. Kevin Reinhart is the new Chair of the Board of Directors and Ms. Maureen Cormier Jackson, Mr. Michael Weill, and Mr. Stanley Marshall are the Chairs of the Audit Committee, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Human Resources and Compensation Committee, respectively.
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees was elected as a director of Enerflex. A total of 64,324,002 common shares, representing 71.72% of the shares outstanding, were represented in person and by proxy at the meeting.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Fernando R. Assing
63,437,226
99.85
95,727
0.15
Maureen Cormier Jackson
63,441,170
99.86
91,738
0.14
W. Byron Dunn
61,951,726
97.51
1,581,227
2.49
Mona Hale
63,435,990
99.85
96,963
0.15
H. Stanley Marshall
57,249,840
90.11
6,283,113
9.89
Kevin J. Reinhart
61,506,875
96.81
2,026,078
3.19
Marc E. Rossiter
62,516,325
98.40
1,016,628
1.60
Juan Carlos Villegas
62,285,319
98.04
1,247,634
1.96
Michael A. Weill
54,049,636
85.07
9,483,317
14.93
About Enerflex
Enerflex is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company’s broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, operate, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.
Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,100 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint-operations operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFX”. For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Marc Rossiter
Sanjay Bishnoi
Stefan Ali
President & Chief Executive Officer
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Tel: 403.387.6325
Tel: 403.236.6857
Tel: 403.717.4953