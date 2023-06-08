Energean plc's (LON:ENOG) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

When close to half the companies in the Oil and Gas industry in the United Kingdom have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1x, you may consider Energean plc (LON:ENOG) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 2.8x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

How Energean Has Been Performing

Energean certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

How Is Energean's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Energean would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 127%. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eight analysts covering the company suggest revenue growth will be highly resilient over the next three years growing by 43% each year. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to contract by 4.5% per year, which would indicate the company is doing very well.

With this information, we can see why Energean is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. At this time, shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a much more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Energean's P/S?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

As we anticipated, our review of Energean's analyst forecasts shows that the company's better revenue forecast compared to a turbulent industry is a significant contributor to its high price-to-sales ratio. Outperforming the industry in this manner looks to have provided investors with a bit of confidence that the future will be bright, bolstering the P/S. Our only concern is whether its revenue trajectory can keep outperforming under these tough industry conditions. Although, if the company's prospects don't change they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

