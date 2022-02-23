U.S. markets closed

EnerGeo Alliance Under Its New Name Elects New Board Members and Officers at 51st Annual Membership Meeting

EnerGeo
·3 min read

EnerGeo Alliance (formerly, the IAGC) new board members set to lead the energy geoscience industry in spurring the safe discovery, development, and delivery of the mainstay, alternative energy resources, and low-carbon solutions the world needs to thrive and advance today and in the future.

Mark Finley featured as Keynote Speaker at EnerGeo Alliance Annual Membership Meeting

EnerGeo Alliance President Nikki Martin welcomes the Baker Institute&#39;s Mark Finley as Keynote Speaker at EnerGeo Alliance&#39;s 51st Annual Membership Meeting.
EnerGeo Alliance President Nikki Martin welcomes the Baker Institute's Mark Finley as Keynote Speaker at EnerGeo Alliance's 51st Annual Membership Meeting.

"Talent in Transition Panel" at the EnerGeo Alliance Annual Membership Meeting

EnerGeo Alliance President Nikki Martin discusses key workforce issues with distinguished panelists during EnerGeo Alliance&#39;s 51st Annual Membership Meeting
EnerGeo Alliance President Nikki Martin discusses key workforce issues with distinguished panelists during EnerGeo Alliance's 51st Annual Membership Meeting

Houston, Texas, U.S.A., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the EnerGeo Alliance successfully concluded its 51st Annual Membership Meeting where members elected new directors and officers. Kristian Johansen (CEO, TGS) continues into his second year as the EnerGeo Alliance Board Chairman with Carel Hooijkaas (CEO, Magseis Fairfield) continuing as the Vice Chairman for his second year. Other officers include Rebecca Pitman (Shearwater) – Treasurer; Tana Pool (TGS) - Secretary & Legal Committee Chair; and Nikki Martin (EnerGeo Alliance) - President.

The directors elected by the members are: for two-year terms from February 2022 to February 2024 - Irene Waage Basilli (CEO, Shearwater); Ibrahim Moussa (Director Exploration Data, Schlumberger); and Chris Usher (CEO, ION). Joining those members is Shawn Rice (SVP - Operations, Magseis Fairfield) - Americas Chair.

The entire slate of directors for 2021 is: Hao Huimin (BGP Inc., CNCP); Dechun Lin (CGG); Joe Dryer (Fairfield Geotechnologies); Chris Usher (ION); Carel Hooijkaas (Magseis Fairfield); Rune Olav Pedersen (PGS); Duncan Eley (PXGEO); Forrest Burkholder (SAExploration); Ibrahim Moussa (Schlumberger); Irene Waage Basilli (Shearwater); Kristian Johansen (TGS); Shawn Rice (Magseis Fairfield -Americas Chair; Tom Kipling (TGS) - Asia Pacific Chair; Peter Wijnen (PGS) - EAME Chair; Vince Thielen (CGG) – Global Data Licensing Chair; Graeham Mackenzie (CGG) – Health, Safety, Security & Environment Chair; and Tana Pool (TGS) - Legal Chair.

“As we embark upon the next chapter in our Alliance’s history, we are elated to welcome all our board members and officers. As the EnerGeo Alliance evolves with its membership, continuing to deliver solutions for the energy evolution, the Board’s leadership, keen insight, innovation, and direction continues to have great impact on the industry and our organization. Together, with our Board, officers and members, we will tell a renewed story of the irreplaceable role the energy geoscience industry plays delivering the energy mix and low-carbon solutions to meet both the energy demand and the world’s net zero goals. The staff and I look forward to working closely with the new and returning members,” said Nikki Martin, President of the EnerGeo Alliance.

“Our officers play a key role in the alliance executing its mission of ensuring freedom to operate and sustainability now and in the decades the come. We are very grateful for their companies’ and individual support. Together, Energy Starts Here®”

The virtual EnerGeo Alliance Annual Membership Meeting was held on 23 February and featured Mark Finley, Fellow in energy and global oil at Rice University’s Baker Institute as the keynote speaker and U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R- LA) as the special guest speaker. Attendees also heard from a distinguished panel of professionals, Avril Burrell (Senior Geoscientist), PGS; Rebecca Bolton (Senior Geoscientist – Energy Transition); CGG, and Deborah Byers (Americas Industry Leader /Americas Oil & Gas Leader), EY.

###

Attachments

CONTACT: Gail Adams EnerGeo +1 281-702-4201 gadams@energeoalliance.org


