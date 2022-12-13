U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,015.56
    +25.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,078.03
    +72.99 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,240.17
    +96.43 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,827.56
    +8.94 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.54
    +2.37 (+3.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.20
    +29.90 (+1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.52 (+2.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    +0.0099 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    -0.1100 (-3.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2375
    +0.0109 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4740
    -2.1410 (-1.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,737.67
    +675.46 (+3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.60
    +12.55 (+3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Energetiq Announces Business Unit Dedicated to EUV Light Sources

·2 min read

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energetiq Technology, an innovative photonics manufacturer based in Wilmington, Massachusetts, announced today that it is creating a distinct business unit for its EUV light source products.

(PRNewsfoto/Energetiq Technology, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Energetiq Technology, Inc.)

Energetiq's Electrodeless Z-Pinch® extreme ultraviolet (EUV) light sources emit light in the key 13.5 nm region used in advanced node semiconductor metrology.

"Given the growth and importance of our EUV business to the semiconductor industry, we are pleased to develop an independent business unit to support our customers," said Debbie Gustafson, CEO of Energetiq.

The new EUV Business Unit will assemble all the core technology, engineering, marketing, field service, and operations personnel under the management of an EUV General Manager. The business unit will be managed by Don McDaniel, Ph.D., who has been serving as VP of Research & Development since 2018. Dr. McDaniel has 40 years of experience in photonics research, design, and commercial roles. He will now have the title of VP and General Manager, EUV. In his new role, he will continue to manage Energetiq's technology and innovation activities.

The company has also announced that a research and development facility has been established in support of the EUV Business Unit at the headquarters of its parent company, Hamamatsu Photonics, in Japan. This facility will expand the R&D capacity of the business unit and facilitate the leveraging of Hamamatsu's substantial materials and metrology infrastructure. The laboratory and equipment will also become a hub for product and applications support for Energetiq's growing EUV customer base in Asia.

Dr. McDaniel commented, "We face an exciting and very challenging opportunity for rapid and substantial growth in EUV. Achieving the technical milestones and scaling our design and manufacturing capabilities will require a concentrated focus and dedication of resources. The new organization will provide better integration across the business functions and improve customer focus, both of which are critical to delivering the performance improvements needed for successful next generation tools."

About Energetiq Technology

Energetiq Technology is a subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics. Energetiq produces products using its patented, ultra-bright Laser-Driven Light Source (LDLS®) and Electrodeless Z-Pinch™ EUV technologies. Used in a variety of markets, these sources are primarily seen in advanced semiconductor manufacturing, sensor testing for mobile devices, and academic research. For more information, visit www.energetiq.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energetiq-announces-business-unit-dedicated-to-euv-light-sources-301702130.html

SOURCE Energetiq Technology, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Hit a New 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has dropped almost 50% in just the past three months, with the slide continuing today. Investors have also been bothered by reports that Tesla may be experiencing a drop in demand for its electric cars produced at its Shanghai, China plant. Fears around Chinese demand have been exacerbated by lockdowns and other measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

  • Here's Why Pinterest Stock Popped More Than the Market Today

    The market surged on investor optimism toward macroeconomic data on Tuesday but shares of social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) popped even more than the market. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Pinterest stock was up 12%. Analyst Thomas Champion of Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest stock today, raising his price target from $25 per share to $30 per share, according to The Fly.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 penny stocks that can grow big in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023. Numerous speculative asset classes, including cryptocurrency and penny stocks, have suffered at the hands […]

  • 3 Reasons Nio Stock Surged Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock zoomed this morning, rallying as high as 6% within minutes of the market's opening before giving up those gains alongside the broader market. There were multiple catalysts propelling the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher today. Three in particular stood out: China, the U.S., and new Nio EVs coming up this month.

  • Why Fluence Energy Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) rocketed nearly 29% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Powering the energy storage company's stock surge was its fourth-quarter report. Fluence Energy delivered the highest revenue in its history during the fourth quarter.

  • Investors Heavily Search ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM): Here is What You Need to Know

    ZIM (ZIM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • FTX fallout continues with Bankman-Fried arrest. But where is former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison?

    The FTX founder is in the spotlight following his arrest, but attention is also focused on the whereabouts of former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • Stocks rally across the board following CPI inflation report

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • Tesla stock is trading at its ‘cheapest valuation’ in years, Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Tesla's stock has never been cheaper, based on some valuation measures. Here are the numbers.

  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript December 7, 2022 GameStop Corp. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.31 EPS, expectations were $-0.28. Operator: Good afternoon, and welcome to the GameStop Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that certain statements made during the call constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the […]

  • Why ChargePoint, Blink, and Lithium Americas Stocks Popped This Morning

    The U.S. Department of Labor announced that inflation in November rose 7.1%, versus the expected 7.3%, over 2021, setting off a stock market rally. Shares of stocks tied to the EV industry, including electric car charging stocks ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) -- up 3.6% and 3.1%, respectively, as of 11:30 a.m. EST -- are among the biggest beneficiaries, and start-up lithium miner Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) is doing quite well also -- up 3.4%. If inflation isn't running as hot as feared, then that gives extra ammunition to the Federal Reserve at tomorrow's rate hike meeting, if it wants to argue it's time to start ratcheting down the rate of interest rate hikes.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 10 Years on Dividends Alone

    Investing in stocks can make you money in two primary ways. Many stocks also deliver additional returns by paying dividends. Here are three stocks that could double your money in 10 years on dividends alone.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 50%

    The doom and gloom brigade has been out in full force recently, persistently warning the economy is in a precarious state and that a recession next year is all but inevitable. Maybe so, but that doesn't necessarily mean the stock market is destined to follow suit. In fact, the J.P. Morgan Asset Management team expects 2023 will be a “bad year for the economy, a better year for markets.” “Our core scenario sees developed economies falling into a mild recession in 2023,” added Asset Management tea

  • Investors in Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) have made a fantastic return of 476% over the past five years

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped...

  • 1 Beaten-Down Growth Stock Keeps Getting More Interesting

    In this video, I talk about Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), the partnerships it keeps announcing, and why things might look a whole lot more interesting in 2023 for long-term investors.  For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Inflation at 7.1%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    The official CPI report, released this morning, came in at 7.1% for the month of November, compared to the 7.3% expectations. The beat will give confidence to investors, and the major indexes are showing solid gains in reaction. Meanwhile, the Central Bank’s decision makers are convened for the final FOMC meeting of the year, and are widely expected to institute another interest rate hike – Chairman Jerome Powell has already indicated that we need to see more pain from high rates before inflatio

  • Is Anavex Life Sciences a Buy?

    It still needs to prove that its lead program is as effective as it claims for treating Alzheimer's.

  • Oracle stock soars on earnings beat, bullish outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the latest earnings results from Oracle.

  • Here Are The Wildest Parts From Bankman-Fried’s SEC Allegations

    (Bloomberg) -- US authorities have alleged that fallen crypto maven Sam Bankman-Fried defrauded investors in his FTX empire, stealing billions of dollars as part of a “massive, years-long fraud” for his own benefit.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingChina’s Rapid Covid Re