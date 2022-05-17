U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,088.75
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,612.00
    +31.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,572.50
    +12.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.10
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.23
    +1.83 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.40
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • Vix

    26.10
    -1.37 (-4.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3690
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,576.79
    +593.29 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.66
    +445.98 (+183.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,993.08
    +333.33 (+1.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Energia Holdings Incorporated Hosts THE FIRST-EVER MEDICAL PSYCHEDELICS SERIES AT DAVOS 2022

·5 min read

Join us for an exclusive, week-long journey at the Medical Psychedelics House of Davos to experience educational talks by subject matter experts and have the opportunity to meet with the most prominent thought leaders of the psychedelic renaissance.

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As world leaders come together to discuss the global economy at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering, the world's most prominent psychedelic industry leaders, drug development experts, clinicians, nonprofit organizations, advocates, and influencers will gather separately in Davos at the inaugural Medical Psychedelic Series to help shape the future of mental health.

Energia Holdings Logo
Energia Holdings Logo

"This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for the medical psychedelics ecosystem to stand on the international stage for the first time in front of the world's most powerful leaders," says Marik Hazan, CEO of Energia Holdings Incorporated. "We want to spark conversations about the high unmet need in mental health, the future of FDA approved psychedelic-assisted therapy, provide a platform for establishing meaningful relationships and partnerships, and build trust with the global community," added Maria Velkova, managing partner of Tabula Rasa Ventures.

The inaugural week-long series will take place from May 21-26, 2022, at the eclectic Medical Psychedelics House of Davos located on the Promenade in Davos, Switzerland.

Hosted by Energia Holdings Incorporated, the series includes educational talks and panels featuring some of the best-known figures in the psychedelic space, including acclaimed author and psychedelic medicine advocate Deepak Chopra; TV personality and advocate Jason Silva; countess of Wemyss and March and nonprofit leader Amanda Fielding; psychedelic researcher David Nichols, PhD; Endowed Professor & Vice Chair of Psychiatry, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Rachel Yehuda, PhD and many more.

The majority of conversations at the Medical Psychedelics House of Davos will focus on FDA approval for these compounds and their associated therapeutic potential, policy, safety and efficacy, biocultural preservation, drug development pipelines, and patient access.

Why Psychedelics: As the COVID-19 pandemic laid bare, mental health is one of the largest underserved areas in the medical community. With few solutions in sight, there is a growing body of evidence that suggests that psychedelic-assisted therapy could provide a breakthrough in treating countless mental health ailments, such as depression, substance abuse disorders, and PTSD.

What the Psychedelic Research Shows

"Clinical research findings published in recent years suggest that psychoactive compounds could be very effective for treating mental health ailments, though we still have a lot more research to conduct if we are to roll out these therapies in the safest possible way", says Velkova.

The clinical evidence is accumulating. A recent publication in prominent peer-reviewed journal Nature, shows that 67% of patients no longer qualified for a PTSD diagnosis a year after treatment with MDMA (or "ecstasy"). Promising results have also been published for treatment of depression and smoking cessation with psilocybin (psychoactive compound in "magic mushrooms").

"We know that when the general public hears 'psychedelics' they first think about 'shamans' and 'hippies', but what we hope to show over our weeklong series is the evidence-based legitimacy behind psychedelics when used for treatment in clinical trials", says Hazan.

At Davos 2022, This Medical Psychedelics Series Will Be the Global Platform for Where Select Attendees Will:

  • Learn from leading experts in the medical psychedelics industry who are setting the narrative for both mental health and psychedelic therapeutics on the global stage in front of world leaders.

  • Experience sessions curated to engage all six senses and give an unforgettable heart-opening, mind-stimulating, experience of human connection through sound meditation, breathwork, and conscious leadership workshops.

  • Connect with psychedelic entrepreneurs, researchers, policy makers, and nonprofit leaders and some of the world's most innovative psychedelic organizations like the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), Maya Health, Compass Pathways, Imperial College London, and many others.

We invite you to join us on our mission to shape the principles, policies, and partnerships needed to support the medical psychedelics movement and transform the mental health crisis.

For any questions, please email us at: team@tabularasa.ventures

Can't Make It in Person? We offer the ability to live stream and be a part of the immersive experience no matter where you are in the world. Join us virtually by signing up here.

Event Links:

Host Website: | energia.co
Virtual Attendees:| psyched.co
Media Partnerships: | press@energia.co

For Energia Holdings Inc. Media Inquiries:

POINT OF CONTACT: Marik Hazan
PHONE: +1.315.791.0211
E-MAIL: press@energia.co

About Energia Holdings Incorporated: Energia Holdings Incorporated (EHI) invests in, acquires, and operates companies that radically redefine the future of health by focusing on the blindspots of the current healthcare industry. We turn illcare into healthcare.

Energia Holdings Inc. Links:

Website

https://www.energia.co/

LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tabulaventures

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/psychedstudio/

Davos 2022:

Every year, 10,000 of the world's foremost thinkers, leaders, decision-makers, investors, artists, and innovators descend upon Davos, Switzerland – a tiny town in the alps that – for just a few days each year, transforms into the one place in the world where truly, anything is possible. Over the course of panels, meetings, and networking events, the global elite make the kinds of connections that shape the world today and have the potential to fundamentally impact its future. This will be the first year that medical psychedelics receive their own programming and six-day event series. Notable past Davos attendees include: Jeff Bezos, George Soros, David Cameron, Bono, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sergey Brin, and many others.

Our Sponsors:

Maya Health
Indigenous Medicine Conservation Fund (IMCF)
Tabula Rasa Ventures
Irwin Naturals
Dr Bronners
Field Trip Health
Microdose Psychedelic Insights
Journey Colab
Fireside Project
Four Sigmatic
Wavepaths
Riverstyx Foundation
Behold Retreats

Media Partners:

Psyched
ALTRD.TV
Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Disclaimers:

For Media Stakeholders: The city of Davos and the events that take place there are highly monitored and regulated. As such, we must be careful about the ways in which we speak about our events in a public form. Any long form publications, PR releases or articles, must be approved by the Energia Holdings Inc.team before posting. Please send a copy to maya@energia.co for approval and please allow 48 hours for turnaround time.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energia-holdings-incorporated-hosts-the-first-ever-medical-psychedelics-series-at-davos-2022-301549683.html

SOURCE Energia Holdings Incorporated

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Biotech stocks have taken a beating to start the year, with the S&P Biotech Industry Index down more than 49% so far. There are several reasons a biotech stock could go parabolic -- that is, have its shares see a sharp rise in a short period. The company could be the buyout target of a merger deal with a larger pharmaceutical company.

  • UPDATE 3-As U.S. COVID-19 cases rise, so does demand for antivirals

    Rising COVID-19 cases are driving up the use of therapeutics, with Pfizer Inc's oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid seeing a 315% jump over the past four weeks, U.S. health officials said on Tuesday. The increase in U.S. cases and hospitalizations is starting to affect recommendations on behavior, with New York City, the nation's most populous city, advising stricter mask usage but stopping short of new mandates.

  • Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

    Birmingham catering assistant Amie Walton desperately wants “just a little” bit more time with her beloved children Harry, eight, and Mia, six

  • Top-Rated Eli Lilly Nears Breakout After FDA Approves Its Next Potential Blockbuster

    The Food and Drug Administration approved an Eli Lilly diabetes drug it described as "novel," prodding LLY stock closer to a breakout.

  • As the Red Cross moves to a pricey blood treatment method, hospitals call for more choice

    The nation’s largest supplier of platelets is moving to a method it says is easier for hospitals and reduces pathogens—but the cost is too much for hospitals who demand more options for patients.

  • Why Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Rose 13.4% on Tuesday

    The clinical-stage biotech saw its shares rise after releasing preclinical data on two of its therapies.

  • I was vaxxed, masked and careful, yet still caught COVID-19. We can't let our guard down.

    COVID-19 caught columnist Wanda Lloyd at a "moment of weakness" and sickened her. Don't let your guard down on protections, she writes.

  • What's being done to address the baby formula shortage

    The U.S. is experiencing a shortage of baby formula. The real turning point came in mid-February, after supply chain constraints were already pressuring the sector.

  • PLX: First Quarter Financial and Operational Review

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:PLX READ THE FULL PLX RESEARCH REPORT Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) announced its 1Q:22 financial and operational results in a May 16, 2022 press release and filing of Form 10-Q . The materials were followed by a conference call that morning which discussed recent achievements, regulatory updates and summarized clinical trial results for the company. Key

  • People with COVID Usually Feel This First

    The Omicron BA.4 subvariant is spreading across South Africa and parts of Europe, and could lead to another COVID-19 surge in the U.S. "We're definitely entering a resurgence in South Africa, and it seems to be driven entirely by BA.4 and BA.5," says Penny Moore, Ph.D., a virologist at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa. "We're seeing crazy numbers of infections. Just within my lab, I have six people off sick." So what warning signs should people be looking for? He

  • Starbucks just became the latest company to cover employees’ abortion travel costs. Here are the companies that have pledged to do the same.

    Starbucks joins a growing list of companies including Microsoft and Apple who have made similar pledges in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

  • New Yorkers advised to wear masks indoors as city’s COVID alert level raised to high

    The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene is now advising residents to wear masks when indoors, citing the rise in community infections and the high COVID-19 alert level the city transitioned to on Tuesday. The advisory issued by the city advises that all residents, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks when indoors…

  • Rise in remote jobs could be a sea change for job seekers with disabilities

    The rise in work-from-home jobs during the pandemic presents an opportunity to create a sea change for the 1 in 4 adults in the United States who have some type of disability.

  • Amedisys Chairman Paul Kusserow: Contessa Health put us in a 'whole new league'

    When home health firm Amedisys agreed to purchase Nashville-based Contessa Health for $250 million, the company said it planned to “invest meaningfully” in Contessa’s growth. “We expect this to be the future,” Amedisys Chairman and former CEO Paul Kusserow said in an interview. Kusserow was speaking last week after participating in a panel at the Healthcare Investors in The South conference inside the Country Music Hall of Fame.

  • Galera shares surge on news it will seek OK for lead drug candidate by year's end

    The experimental therapy is designed to treat a side effect of radiation therapy in cancer patients.

  • Why Eli Lilly Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) rose on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pharmaceutical giant's new diabetes treatment, tirzepatide. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, Eli Lilly's stock price was up more than 3%. A phase 3 clinical trial showed tirzepatide to reduce A1C -- a key measure of average blood sugar levels -- better than existing treatment options.

  • FDA authorizes Labcorp's direct-to-consumer test for RSV, the flu, and COVID-19

    The Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized a test developed by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings that allows people in the U.S. to self-test for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a type of common cold, as well as the flu and COVID-19. The test does not require a prescription. People swab at home and send the test by mail to a Labcorp lab. Results are then made available in an online portal. Teens and children are also authorized to test with the support of adults. Labcorp's

  • Virus Experts Issue Warning to People Over 50: "We Really Should Be Worried"

    It's over two years into the pandemic, and we're still seeing COVID numbers rise in the U.S. In just the last week alone, there has been a 31 percent increase in infections and a 17.5 percent rise in hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And while the death rate has yet to spike during this recent uptick, the news on that front is far from comforting. On May 12, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. was approaching a "tragic milestone" in the

  • HAVN Life Announces Strategic Partnership with Non-Profit Coalition, TheraPsil

    Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural health products, is pleased to announce a partnership (the "Partnership") with TheraPsil - a non-profit coalition made up of healthcare professionals, patients, community members, and advocates dedicated to helping Canadians in medical need access legal psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy and GM

  • Agios to lay off 50 as it sets its sights on later-stage drugs

    Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is laying off about half of its research and development team, about 50 people, as it homes in on later-stage drug candidates.