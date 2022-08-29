Energica announces Energica Week 2022: an electric gathering of the global Energica community

MODENA, Italy, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energica Motor Company, a subsidiary of Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) and a leading company of high-performing electric motorcycles, announced today that the dates for Energica Week 2022 are confirmed for Sept. 5 – 9, 2022. This annual get-together of the Energica community was born in 2021 and has laid the foundation to become the main event for the entire circle of Energica owners worldwide. Energica is also celebrating exponential growth due to an influx of expertise and resources from Ideanomics in sales, new dealers, market development and factory and workforce expansions.

Energica Week 2022

Throughout Energica Week, various activities will be organized to celebrate the Italian company's brand and the community that has embraced a strong belief in an electric future: customers, dealers, students, investors and business partners.

The week-long festivities will begin with a ribbon cutting on Monday, Sept. 5 at Energica Headquarters in the heart of the Italian Motor Valley, together with Ideanomics, the Energica board, government representatives and Energica business partners and sponsors. During this inaugural day, all the guests will have the unique opportunity to preview the expanded space of Energica headquarters. The Modena-based company is doubling its headquarters to expand the production area and offices. With almost 8.000 sqm, the new factory will be twice as big as the current facility.

The rapid build-up throughout this year forecasts far greater opportunity particularly with the launch of the new Experia electric green tourer motorcycle this summer, a wholly new bottom-up design that has been universally acclaimed by the international motorcycle press. Instances of progress this year include workforce increases by over 20% enabling production expansion in 2023 and beyond and further development in both the United States and the Rest of the World markets.

For the U.S. market:

Retail sales year-to-date are five times greater than the previous year.

New dealer agreements have expanded the U.S. network from 14 to 25 dealers, including nine new states: Colorado, Hawaii, New Jersey, New Mexico, Utah and Washington State.

Pre-sale deposits have been received for over two months' worth of Experia production.

For the Rest of the World markets:

Retail sales increase 104% year-to-date compared to the previous year with an additional two months' production for the Experia spoken for by customer orders.

Expansion to 95 dealers, including intensification in existing key markets of France, Germany and the UK and entry into wholly new markets including Australia, Eastern Europe, Portugal, and even Pakistan and Nepal.

Energica is well positioned to secure contracts with government authorities around the world, enabling them to replace fossil fuel-powered motorcycles with Energica bikes.

One of the main factors of this growth is the launch of a new business unit, Energica Inside, which will be committed to the development of new technologies for powertrain components and modular powertrain systems for road, sea, aerial transport and specific industrial applications. Energica has become the first point of reference for high-performance vehicles and also for the supply of modular components and power units to provide system integration for electric vehicles.

The revolution of the Energica electric hub is becoming a driving force for a new generation of original equipment Manufacturers, and that is what Energica Week wants to celebrate.

The remaining week's activities will include:

September 7 #StayChargedEDU: Education and innovation are Energica's guidelines and greatest legacy to the world. The second day of Energica week will be dedicated to the #StayChargedEDU initiative, the company's plan to educate and engage the new generation of electric mobility. Schools and universities will meet the Energica technical department for a joint discussion on projects and ideas.

September 8-9 Energica Owners Gathering: The Energica riders gathering will be held in the Modena racetrack to welcome #EnergicaOwners for several activities on the track and outside.

Fifteen skilled riders will have the opportunity to train on genuine MotoE Ego Corsa race motorcycles inside the Energica Academy format event. Other owners will test the newborn Green Tourer model Experia launched in May. Collateral activities will follow to ensure a full "Energica Experience" for all Energica owners.

The Energica story embodies several generations of craftsmanship and technology maturity from the traditional automotive industry in the Italian Motor Valley. Energica is taking the best of the past, present and future to move towards a new sustainable world. Customers will experience Energica's dedication to them at its peak during Energica Week. They will also ride on the Energica special factory tours.

Celebrate the Energica revolution September 5 - 9 and join the Energica Week celebration online #EW22.

