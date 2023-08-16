Energiedienst Holding AG's (VTX:EDHN) Sole Analyst Just Made A Notable Upgrade To Their Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Energiedienst Holding AG (VTX:EDHN) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analyst greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

After the upgrade, the consensus from Energiedienst Holding's lone analyst is for revenues of €1.7b in 2023, which would reflect a noticeable 4.6% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to descend 18% to €2.05 in the same period. Previously, the analyst had been modelling revenues of €1.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.80 in 2023. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

See our latest analysis for Energiedienst Holding

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Energiedienst Holding's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 4.6% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 13% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 4.0% per year.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and expect the business to perform in line with the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations, it might be time to take another look at Energiedienst Holding.

The covering analyst is definitely bullish on Energiedienst Holding, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including concerns around earnings quality. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other concern we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.