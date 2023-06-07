Energiedienst Holding (VTX:EDHN) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Energiedienst Holding (VTX:EDHN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Energiedienst Holding with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Energiedienst Holding Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Energiedienst Holding has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Energiedienst Holding boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from €2.55 to €2.99, in the last year. This amounts to a 17% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Energiedienst Holding maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 34% to €1.5b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Energiedienst Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Energiedienst Holding, with market caps between €935m and €3.0b, is around €1.2m.

Energiedienst Holding offered total compensation worth €699k to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Energiedienst Holding Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Energiedienst Holding is a growing business, which is encouraging. On top of that, our faith in the board of directors is strengthened by the fact of the reasonable CEO pay. All things considered, Energiedienst Holding is definitely worth taking a deeper dive into. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Energiedienst Holding (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

