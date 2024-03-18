Do Energiedienst Holding's (VTX:EDHN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Energiedienst Holding (VTX:EDHN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Energiedienst Holding Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Energiedienst Holding has managed to grow EPS by 35% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Energiedienst Holding achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 30% to €2.0b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

SWX:EDHN Earnings and Revenue History March 18th 2024

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Energiedienst Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Energiedienst Holding, with market caps between €918m and €2.9b, is around €1.1m.

The Energiedienst Holding CEO received €824k in compensation for the year ending December 2023. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Energiedienst Holding To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Energiedienst Holding's strong EPS growth. Strong EPS growth is a great look for the company and reasonable CEO compensation sweetens the deal for investors ass it alludes to management being conscious of frivolous spending. We think that based on its merits alone, this stock is worth watching into the future. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Energiedienst Holding has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of Swiss companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

