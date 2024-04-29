Energiedienst Holding's (VTX:EDHN) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Energiedienst Holding (VTX:EDHN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Energiedienst Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = €129m ÷ (€1.8b - €382m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Energiedienst Holding has an ROCE of 9.0%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 7.2% generated by the Electric Utilities industry, it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Energiedienst Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Energiedienst Holding .

What Can We Tell From Energiedienst Holding's ROCE Trend?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 9.0%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 23% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Energiedienst Holding's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Energiedienst Holding is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has only returned 34% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

