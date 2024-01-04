We Energies, MGE complete construction of 300 megawatt Badger Hollow Solar Park

An Iowa County solar farm now lays claim to being the largest operating solar facility in the state.

We Energies on Thursday reported completion of the Badger Hollow Solar Park, a 300-megawatt installation that has been under construction since 2020.

Badger Hollow was built in two phases in partnership with We Energies' sister company, Wisconsin Public Service Corp. and Madison Gas and Electric, which owns one-third of the solar farm's output. The first 150 megawatt phase, jointly owned by WPS and MGE, began operation in 2021.

When operating at full capacity, the solar park can generate power for about 90,000 homes.

The second phase of Badger Hollow is the first of three We Energies solar projects, totaling 600 megawatts, that are expected to begin producing electricity this year. Also under construction are the 200 megawatt Paris Solar-Battery Park in Kenosha County and the 250 megawatt Darien Solar Energy Center in Walworth and Rock counties.

Those projects represent significant steps in the utilities' transition to renewable energy as coal-fired generating plants are retired. Both WEC Energy Group, We Energies' parent company, and MGE have set goals of carbon-neutral energy generation by 2050.

“From frigid winter mornings through the hottest summer days, Badger Hollow Solar Park will play an important role in helping us deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy,” We Energies President and CEO Scott Lauber said in a statement.

Badger Hollow is made up of 830,000 solar panels that pivot to track the sun. The panels have photovoltaic cells on both sides allowing them to capture direct sunlight as well as light reflected from the ground.

Completion of the solar farms is nearly a year behind schedule, due largely to supply chain issues.

Delivery of the Badger Hollow and Paris solar panels was halted in late 2022 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection as it investigated whether polysilicone used the Chinese manufacturer, LONGi, to make the panels was produced by forced labor. More than 1,000 solar panel orders were involved in the agency's investigation.

The panels were eventually released by the agency, but not before We Energies placed a second order with LONGi for panels that used a different source of polysilicone. At the time, WEC Energy Group executive vice president for infrastructure and generation planning, said any surplus panels could be used at the Darien Solar Energy Center.

MGE will also own 10% of the output of that project. It also owns one-third of the state's first utility-scale solar array, Two Creeks Solar in Manitowoc County, which is operated by WPS.

MGE Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler said the joint ownership arrangements stem from a long history of cooperation between the state's utilities.

“The completion of Badger Hollow is another step in our ongoing transition to greater use of cost-effective, carbon-free, renewable energy to serve all MGE electric customers," he said.

