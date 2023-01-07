U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.08
    +86.98 (+2.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,630.61
    +700.53 (+2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,569.29
    +264.05 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.80
    +39.61 (+2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.73
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.50
    +29.90 (+1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.56 (+2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    +0.0124 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.1510 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0182 (+1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0300
    -1.3620 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,950.24
    +97.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.25
    +3.69 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC. TO WEBCAST A DISCUSSION OF FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2023 RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 6

·1 min read

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) will report its First Quarter Fiscal 2023 results before the market opens on February 6. Energizer also will discuss its results during an investor conference call that will be webcast beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Mark LaVigne, Chief Executive Officer, and John Drabik, Chief Financial Officer.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Energizer Holdings, Inc.)

All interested parties may access a live webcast of this conference call at www.energizerholdings.com, under the Investors and Events & Presentations tabs or by using the following link:

https://app.webinar.net/v7JdNxj2eA9

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on www.energizerholdings.com, under the "Investors," "Events & Presentations" and "Past Events" tabs.

About Energizer:
Energizer Holdings ("Energizer," NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands include Energizer, Armor All, Eveready, Rayovac, STP, Varta, A/C Pro, Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, Eagle One, Nu Finish, Scratch Doctor, and Tuff Stuff. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to be the leader in our categories by better serving consumers and customers. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energizer-holdings-inc-to-webcast-a-discussion-of-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-results-on-february-6-301715235.html

SOURCE Energizer Holdings, Inc.

