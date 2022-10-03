U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,678.43
    +92.81 (+2.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,490.89
    +765.38 (+2.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,815.43
    +239.82 (+2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,708.87
    +44.15 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.34
    +3.85 (+4.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.60
    +36.60 (+2.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.76
    +1.72 (+9.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9827
    +0.0026 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.1530 (-4.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1319
    +0.0153 (+1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5500
    -0.1790 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,575.52
    +415.67 (+2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.05
    +8.70 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC. TO WEBCAST A DISCUSSION OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2022 RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 15

·1 min read

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) will report its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 results before the market opens on November 15. Energizer also will discuss its results during an investor conference call that will be webcast beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Mark LaVigne, Chief Executive Officer, and John Drabik, Chief Financial Officer.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Energizer Holdings, Inc.)
Energizer Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Energizer Holdings, Inc.)

All interested parties may access a live webcast of this conference call at www.energizerholdings.com, under the Investors and Events & Presentations tabs or by using the following link:

https://app.webinar.net/ZrwLEwdJ6pl

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on www.energizerholdings.com, under the "Investors," "Events & Presentations" and "Past Events" tabs.

About Energizer:

Energizer Holdings ("Energizer," NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands include Energizer, Armor All, Eveready, Rayovac, STP, Varta, A/C Pro, Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, Eagle One, Nu Finish, Scratch Doctor, and Tuff Stuff. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to be the leader in our categories by better serving consumers and customers. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energizer-holdings-inc-to-webcast-a-discussion-of-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2022-results-on-november-15-301639459.html

SOURCE Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Slammed on the Brakes Monday Morning

    The catalyst that sent the electric vehicle (EV) maker plunging was quarterly vehicle deliveries that fell short of expectations. In a press release that dropped Sunday, Tesla revealed its third-quarter production and delivery numbers, and while the growth was robust, investors wanted more. In its press release, Tesla addressed the issue, saying, "Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed toward the end of each quarter ... [but] as our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity."

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA), which have trailed the broader market in recent months, were particularly strong on Monday, up more than 5% on a day when investors are shopping for potential bargains. Boeing shares have been hit particularly hard in recent months. In fact, Boeing announced a number of new jet orders during the period, a sign that demand is holding up.

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Blue Apron stock plunges amid Canaccord deal, CFO departure

    Shares of Blue Apron are down sharply after the company reached a $15 million stock deal with Canaccord and also announced the departure of its CFO.

  • Why Alcoa, Century Aluminum, and Uranium Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Stock markets flipped the page last week on a miserable third quarter of 2022, in which the S&P 500 fell 9% in September alone, bringing year-to-date losses for 2022 to 25%. Metals stocks in particular are joining the rally today, with shares of aluminum producers Alcoa (NYSE: AA) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) gaining 10% and 17%, respectively. On a related note, the London Metal Exchange (LME) is reportedly preparing to ban trading in Russian aluminum, curtailing global supplies of the metal at the same time as Bloomberg reports that demand for it in China is starting to revive.

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

    Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.

  • Why Ford, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Shares Rose Today

    Third-quarter data from automakers is beginning to trickle in, and EV adoption seems to be as strong as has been expected.

  • Goldman Sachs upgrades Wells Fargo stock, downgrades Citigroup

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Goldman Sachs analyst's decision to upgrade Wells Fargo stock to Buy and downgrade Citigroup stock to Neutral.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Tapping the Brakes Today

    Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were sliding this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be reacting to the fact that fellow EV maker Tesla delivered fewer vehicles in the third quarter than Wall Street was estimating. EV investors often look to other companies to gauge how well the industry is doing, and it appears that Rivian shareholders took Tesla's latest vehicle production and delivery numbers as a troubling sign for other EV companies.

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Roku Stocks Popped on Monday

    Shares of e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose as much as 3.2%, semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped as much as 3.7%, and streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) surged as much as 4.3%. The latest report on manufacturing data provided investors with the excuse they were looking for to buy shares of beaten-down technology stocks. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in at 50.9%, down from 52.8% in August.

  • Tesla Just Missed Delivery Estimates. Here's Why It's Time To Buy

    Tesla stock fell after its latest delivery news, but sellers aren't looking at the whole picture.

  • Investors Heavily Search AT&T Inc. (T): Here is What You Need to Know

    AT&T (T) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 3 Reasons You Might Want to Buy Intel Stock Despite Its Challenges

    The semiconductor industry has experienced shortages and rapid increases in demand amid the explosion of new tech applications. Current CEO Pat Gelsinger seeks to get Intel back on top with initiatives to retake the technical lead and invest heavily in new foundries. Despite the focus on the likes of Nvidia and AMD, Intel remains an industry behemoth.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in AGNC Investment 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Investors who were attracted by a big yield learned a difficult lesson about mortgage REITs over the past decade with AGNC Investment.

  • Stock market: Energy stocks lead gains, Tesla stock slides

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Monday.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.