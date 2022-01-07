U.S. markets closed

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC. TO WEBCAST A DISCUSSION OF FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2022 RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 7

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) will report its First Quarter Fiscal 2022 results before the market opens on February 7. Energizer also will discuss its results during an investor conference call that will be webcast on February 7, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Mark LaVigne, Chief Executive Officer, and John Drabik, Chief Financial Officer.

All interested parties may access a live webcast of this conference call at www.energizerholdings.com, under the Investors and Events & Presentations tabs or by using the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1192/43817

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on www.energizerholdings.com, under the "Investors," "Events & Presentations" and "Past Events" tabs.

About Energizer:

Energizer Holdings Inc. (Energizer, NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant and fragrance products. Its portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor® and Tuff Stuff®. As a global, branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to its customers and consumers better than anyone else. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energizer-holdings-inc-to-webcast-a-discussion-of-first-quarter-fiscal-2022-results-on-february-7-301456469.html

SOURCE Energizer Holdings, Inc.

