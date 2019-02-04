U.S. Markets open in 3 hrs 30 mins

Energizer to launch 26 new phones this month and no, your eyes aren't deceiving you

Stan Schroeder
You may be forgiven for not knowing that Energizer makes smartphones.

The company, known primarily for its batteries (and that bunny ad), actually has quite a few in its lineup, though the devices it sells are mostly niche products: rugged phones, phones with huge batteries and the like. 

At this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, though, Energizer its taking its smartphone lineup a few steps further. The company will announce no less than 26 phones at the show, including a foldable phone and a phone with a pop-up camera and nearly no bezels. 

