Energy Bar Market in France to grow by USD 8.76 Mn; Evolving Opportunities with BellRing Brands Inc. and Bio Nutritional Research Group Inc. -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy bar market size in France is expected to grow by USD 8.76 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Energy Bar Market in France 2022-2026

The market is driven by the increasing demand for sports nutrition. The expanding consumer base, including professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts in France, has resulted in an increase in the demand for sports nutrition. Also, the demographic base in the country is observing a shift from the core and casual users to lifestyle users. Such an expansion of the consumer base is driving vendors to provide personalized solutions to their end consumers through a wide variety of nutrition products, including energy bars. Thus, the rising demand for sports nutrition is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major Energy Bar Vendors in France:

BellRing Brands Inc.

Bio Nutritional Research Group Inc.

Clif Bar and Co.

Eclipse Organics

General Mills Inc.

GoMacro LLC

Groupe GNG

Kellogg Co.

Mars Inc.

Monkey Brothers s.r.o.

Nestle SA

O T E Sports Ltd.

Oatein Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Probar LLC

Pulsin Ltd.

Quest Nutrition LLC

Silvain

Simply Good Foods USA Inc.

Smart Organic AD

Energy Bar Market in France: Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

The offline segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The segment includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and cash and carry stores. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are popular distribution channels for the energy bar market in France. The wide prevalence of organized retail is expected to foster the growth of the segment.

Energy Bar Market in France: Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Inorganic - size and forecast 2021-2026

Organic - size and forecast 2021-2026

The inorganic segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Energy Bar Market In France Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.38 Regional analysis France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BellRing Brands Inc., Bio Nutritional Research Group Inc., Clif Bar and Co., Eclipse Organics, General Mills Inc., GoMacro LLC, Groupe GNG, Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Monkey Brothers s.r.o., Nestle SA, O T E Sports Ltd., Oatein Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Probar LLC, Pulsin Ltd., Quest Nutrition LLC, Silvain, Simply Good Foods USA Inc., and Smart Organic AD Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

