Energy Bar Market in France to grow by USD 8.76 Mn; Evolving Opportunities with BellRing Brands Inc. and Bio Nutritional Research Group Inc. -- Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy bar market size in France is expected to grow by USD 8.76 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period. The report identifies BellRing Brands Inc., Bio Nutritional Research Group Inc., Clif Bar and Co., Eclipse Organics, General Mills Inc., GoMacro LLC, Groupe GNG, Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Monkey Brothers s.r.o., Nestle SA, O T E Sports Ltd., Oatein Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Probar LLC, Pulsin Ltd., Quest Nutrition LLC, Silvain, Simply Good Foods USA Inc., and Smart Organic AD as key players in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Energy Bar Market in France 2022-2026

Our full report on the energy bar market in France offers a comprehensive analysis of the market size, vendor landscape, current market scenario, products offered by vendors, and key segments to invest in over the forecast period. Download Sample PDF Report Before Purchasing

The market is driven by the increasing demand for sports nutrition. The expanding consumer base, including professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts in France, has resulted in an increase in the demand for sports nutrition. Also, the demographic base in the country is observing a shift from the core and casual users to lifestyle users. Such an expansion of the consumer base is driving vendors to provide personalized solutions to their end consumers through a wide variety of nutrition products, including energy bars. Thus, the rising demand for sports nutrition is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major Energy Bar Vendors in France:

  • BellRing Brands Inc.

  • Bio Nutritional Research Group Inc.

  • Clif Bar and Co.

  • Eclipse Organics

  • General Mills Inc.

  • GoMacro LLC

  • Groupe GNG

  • Kellogg Co.

  • Mars Inc.

  • Monkey Brothers s.r.o.

  • Nestle SA

  • O T E Sports Ltd.

  • Oatein Ltd.

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Probar LLC

  • Pulsin Ltd.

  • Quest Nutrition LLC

  • Silvain

  • Simply Good Foods USA Inc.

  • Smart Organic AD

Energy Bar Market in France: Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

The offline segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The segment includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and cash and carry stores. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are popular distribution channels for the energy bar market in France. The wide prevalence of organized retail is expected to foster the growth of the segment.

Energy Bar Market in France: Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Inorganic - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Organic - size and forecast 2021-2026

The inorganic segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Here

Energy Bar Market In France Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 8.76 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.38

Regional analysis

France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BellRing Brands Inc., Bio Nutritional Research Group Inc., Clif Bar and Co., Eclipse Organics, General Mills Inc., GoMacro LLC, Groupe GNG, Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Monkey Brothers s.r.o., Nestle SA, O T E Sports Ltd., Oatein Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Probar LLC, Pulsin Ltd., Quest Nutrition LLC, Silvain, Simply Good Foods USA Inc., and Smart Organic AD

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bio Nutritional Research Group Inc.

  • 10.4 Clif Bar and Co.

  • 10.5 General Mills Inc. 

  • 10.6 Kellogg Co.

  • 10.7 Mars Inc.

  • 10.8 Oatein Ltd.

  • 10.9 PepsiCo Inc.

  • 10.10 Probar LLC

  • 10.11 Quest Nutrition LLC

  • 10.12 Simply Good Foods USA Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Energy Bar Market in France 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-bar-market-in-france-to-grow-by-usd-8-76-mn-evolving-opportunities-with-bellring-brands-inc-and-bio-nutritional-research-group-inc--technavio-301641235.html

SOURCE Technavio

