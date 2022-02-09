U.S. markets closed

Energy Bar Market in North America to Grow by USD 1.09 billion | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy bar market in North America report by Technavio infers that the increasing demand for sports nutrition is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 1.09 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Attractive Opportunities in Energy Bar Market in North America by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read additional information about the market. Get FREE sample report.

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Clif Bar and Co., General Mills inc., Kellogg Co., Mars inc., McKee Foods, NuGo Nutrition, PepsiCo inc., Post Holdings inc., Probar LLC, and Simply Good Foods USA inc., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Distribution channel:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

The energy bar market in North America has been segmented into the US, Canada, Mexico. The US will contribute to 75% of the market growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in the demand for sports nutrition due to rising interest in health, fitness, and wellbeing will drive the energy bar market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Energy Bar Market in North America

  • Market Driver:

Athletes seek multifunctional and better-tasting food supplements such as shakes, energy bars, and other drinks. This is expected to drive sales. Moreover, an increase in the number of children participating in athletic and sports activities will further support the growth of the energy bar market in North America. Thus, the rising demand for sports nutrition is anticipated to drive the demand for energy bars, which will positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

  • Market Trend:

The online purchase of energy bars is increasing, from both pure-play online retailers and websites of traditional food retailers. The rising number of mobile users is crucial to the online sale of packaged nutritional foods, such as energy bars. Fitness enthusiasts seek convenient options while purchasing their nutrition foods. Online grocery retailers sell energy bars to regional consumers. Vendors are also providing their own online platform for reaching their end consumers. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist energy bar market growth in North America during the next five years

  • Estimation of the energy bar market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the energy bar market in North America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of energy bar market vendors in North America

Related Reports:

Stevia Market in North America by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Functional Foods and Beverages Market in North America by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Energy Bar Market Scope in North America

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.09 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.40

Regional analysis

US, Canada, and Mexico

Performing market contribution

US at 75%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Mexico

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Clif Bar and Co., General Mills inc., Kellogg Co., Mars inc., McKee Foods, NuGo Nutrition, PepsiCo inc., Post Holdings inc., Probar LLC, and Simply Good Foods USA inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-bar-market-in-north-america-to-grow-by-usd-1-09-billion--technavio-301476565.html

SOURCE Technavio

