Energy Bar Market Size to Increase by USD 1.60 bn, Increasing Demand for Sports Nutrition to Drive Growth -Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy bar market will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for sports nutrition. The global sports nutrition industry is growing significantly owing to the expanding consumer base, which includes professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Fulfilling the basic energy requirements of athletes requires a balanced diet, including carbohydrates, dietary fat, dietary protein, vitamins, and minerals. Moreover, sports supplements such as energy bars, shakes, and other drinks are also consumed. Therefore, the increasing demand for sports nutrition is anticipated to fuel the demand for energy bars during the forecast period.
The energy bar market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.60 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Atlantic Grupa d.d, Clif Bar and Co., Eastman Chemical Co., EAT Anytime, Empact Bars LLC, Garuka Bars, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Lotus Bakeries NV, Mondelez International Inc., NuGo Nutrition, O T E Sports Ltd, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Prinsen BV, Probar LLC, The Balance Bar Co, and Torq Performance Nutrition. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Abbott Laboratories - The company offers energy bars such as Zoneperfect classic bars.
Clif Bar and Co. - The company offers energy bars such as chocolate chip, crunchy peanut butter, and cool mint chocolate.
Empact Bars LLC - The company offers energy bars such as peanut butter party, coconut crave, and chocolate cherry bling.
Garuka Bars - The company offers energy bars such as the original, seasonal, and endangered editions.
General Mills Inc. - The company offers energy bars under the brand Nature Valley.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their market performance score and industry position score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By product, the market has been classified into conventional energy bars and organic energy bars. The conventional energy bars segment will contribute the largest share of the market. The growth of this segment will be driven by the increasing demand for convenient and healthy energy-boosting food options.
By geography, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 65% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for sports nutrition driven by the rising interest in health, fitness, and well-being. The US and Canada are the key countries for the energy bar market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Energy Bar Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.60 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.8
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 65%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, UK, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Atlantic Grupa d.d, Clif Bar and Co., Eastman Chemical Co., EAT Anytime, Empact Bars LLC, Garuka Bars, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Lotus Bakeries NV, Mondelez International Inc., NuGo Nutrition, O T E Sports Ltd, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Prinsen BV, Probar LLC, The Balance Bar Co, and Torq Performance Nutrition
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Conventional energy bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Organic energy bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
10.4 Clif Bar and Co.
10.5 Empact Bars LLC
10.6 Garuka Bars
10.7 General Mills Inc.
10.8 Kellogg Co.
10.9 Lotus Bakeries NV
10.10 Mondelez International Inc.
10.11 O T E Sports Ltd
10.12 PepsiCo Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
