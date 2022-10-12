U.S. markets closed

Energy Bar Market Size to Increase by USD 1.60 bn, Increasing Demand for Sports Nutrition to Drive Growth -Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy bar market will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for sports nutrition. The global sports nutrition industry is growing significantly owing to the expanding consumer base, which includes professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Fulfilling the basic energy requirements of athletes requires a balanced diet, including carbohydrates, dietary fat, dietary protein, vitamins, and minerals. Moreover, sports supplements such as energy bars, shakes, and other drinks are also consumed. Therefore, the increasing demand for sports nutrition is anticipated to fuel the demand for energy bars during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy Bar Market 2022-2026

The energy bar market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.60 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Atlantic Grupa d.d, Clif Bar and Co., Eastman Chemical Co., EAT Anytime, Empact Bars LLC, Garuka Bars, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Lotus Bakeries NV, Mondelez International Inc., NuGo Nutrition, O T E Sports Ltd, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Prinsen BV, Probar LLC, The Balance Bar Co, and Torq Performance Nutrition. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Abbott Laboratories - The company offers energy bars such as Zoneperfect classic bars.

  • Clif Bar and Co. - The company offers energy bars such as chocolate chip, crunchy peanut butter, and cool mint chocolate.

  • Empact Bars LLC - The company offers energy bars such as peanut butter party, coconut crave, and chocolate cherry bling.

  • Garuka Bars - The company offers energy bars such as the original, seasonal, and endangered editions.

  • General Mills Inc. - The company offers energy bars under the brand Nature Valley.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their market performance score and industry position score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market has been classified into conventional energy bars and organic energy bars. The conventional energy bars segment will contribute the largest share of the market. The growth of this segment will be driven by the increasing demand for convenient and healthy energy-boosting food options.

  • By geography, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 65% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for sports nutrition driven by the rising interest in health, fitness, and well-being. The US and Canada are the key countries for the energy bar market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Peanut Butter Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The peanut butter market share is expected to increase by USD 1.35 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Energy Gum Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The energy gum market share is expected to increase by USD 50.48 million from 2021 to 2026

Energy Bar Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.60 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.8

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 65%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Atlantic Grupa d.d, Clif Bar and Co., Eastman Chemical Co., EAT Anytime, Empact Bars LLC, Garuka Bars, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Lotus Bakeries NV, Mondelez International Inc., NuGo Nutrition, O T E Sports Ltd, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Prinsen BV, Probar LLC, The Balance Bar Co, and Torq Performance Nutrition

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Conventional energy bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Organic energy bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 Clif Bar and Co.

  • 10.5 Empact Bars LLC

  • 10.6 Garuka Bars

  • 10.7 General Mills Inc. 

  • 10.8 Kellogg Co.

  • 10.9 Lotus Bakeries NV

  • 10.10 Mondelez International Inc.

  • 10.11 O T E Sports Ltd

  • 10.12 PepsiCo Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Energy Bar Market 2022-2026
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-bar-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-1-60-bn-increasing-demand-for-sports-nutrition-to-drive-growth--technavio-301646023.html

SOURCE Technavio

