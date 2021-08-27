Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market from Health Care Equipment Industry to garner growth worth $ 1.08 billion despite Pandemic|17,000+ Research Reports

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Health Care Equipment Industry

Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Candela Corp. will emerge as major energy-based aesthetic devices market participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy-based aesthetic devices market is expected to grow by USD 1.08 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the energy-based aesthetic devices market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Latest market research report titled Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

Alma Lasers GmbH

The company operates in a single business segment that manufactures medical aesthetic devices. The company offers aesthetic devices for medical and aesthetic laser with Alma Q, Pico clear, and Sinon 2.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

The company offers aesthetic devices such as Fraxel laser, Vaser, Clear plus brilliant laser, Thermage through its subsidiary, Solata Medical.

Candela Corp.

The company offers aesthetic devices through brands such as Frax Pro, Nordlys, Gentle Pro Series, PicoWay, Vbeam Prima, Profound, Co2RE, Ydun, eTwo, VelaShape 3, Vbeam Perfecta, Sirius, and Elos Plus series.

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Energy-based aesthetic devices market is segmented as below:

Product

Geography



The energy-based aesthetic devices market is driven by increasing demand for aesthetic procedures, an increase in the number of private clinics and treatment options, and an increase in disposable income. In addition, other factors such as the emergence of combination treatments and home-use devices, rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, and rising medical tourism are expected to trigger the energy-based aesthetic devices market toward witnessing a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period.

