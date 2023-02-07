Energy-based aesthetic devices market size to increase by USD 1,752 million: Growth opportunities led by Alma Lasers GmbH and Bausch Health Co Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy-based aesthetic devices market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market 2023-2027

Alma Lasers GmbH: The company offers a LASER-based extensive portfolio of aesthetic devices.

Bausch Health Co Inc.: The company offers a broad selection of aesthetic medical devices.

Candela Corp: The company offers a broad product portfolio of aesthetic devices.

Cutera Inc.: The company offers a wide range of aesthetic devices for medical use.

Cynosure LLC: The company offers a complete line of aesthetic devices.

DELEO SAS

EndyMed Medical Ltd

Energist Ltd

Erchonia Corp

Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,752 million during the forecast period. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the energy-based aesthetic devices market was valued at USD 2,534.02 million. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. To know more, buy the report!

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global energy-based aesthetic devices market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market is led by the US, owing to the high level of awareness and high disposable income of consumers. Laser technology provides advantages such as ease of application, precision, and safety. These factors will drive market growth of the market in this region during the forecast period..

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for increasing demand for aesthetic procedures, the rise in number of private clinics and treatment options, and the growth in disposable income. However, the risks associated with energy-based aesthetic devices are hindering the market growth.

Story continues

Competitive Analysis

Market segmentation

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into medspa, hospital or surgery center, HPC owned clinic, and traditional spa. The medspa segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on product, the market is segmented into laser, light, ultrasound, and radiofrequency.

What are the Key Data Covered in this Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the energy-based aesthetic devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the energy-based aesthetic devices market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of energy-based aesthetic devices market vendors

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,752 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.65 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Mexico, Brazil, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Co Inc., Candela Corp, Concord Medisys, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, DELEO SAS, EndyMed Medical Ltd, Energist Ltd, Erchonia Corp, Fotona d.o.o, IRIDEX Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Lumenis Be Ltd, Lutronic Inc, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KGaA, Sciton Inc., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Tria Beauty, and Venus Concept Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

