Energy-based aesthetic devices market size to increase by USD 1,752 million: Growth opportunities led by Alma Lasers GmbH and Bausch Health Co Inc. - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy-based aesthetic devices market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market 2023-2027

  • Alma Lasers GmbH: The company offers a LASER-based extensive portfolio of aesthetic devices.

  • Bausch Health Co Inc.: The company offers a broad selection of aesthetic medical devices.

  • Candela Corp: The company offers a broad product portfolio of aesthetic devices.

  • Cutera Inc.: The company offers a wide range of aesthetic devices for medical use.

  • Cynosure LLC: The company offers a complete line of aesthetic devices.

  • DELEO SAS

  • EndyMed Medical Ltd

  • Energist Ltd

  • Erchonia Corp

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, request a sample report

Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,752 million during the forecast period. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the energy-based aesthetic devices market was valued at USD 2,534.02 million. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. To know more,  buy the report!

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global energy-based aesthetic devices market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market is led by the US, owing to the high level of awareness and high disposable income of consumers. Laser technology provides advantages such as ease of application, precision, and safety. These factors will drive market growth of the market in this region during the forecast period..

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for increasing demand for aesthetic procedures, the rise in number of private clinics and treatment options, and the growth in disposable income. However, the risks associated with energy-based aesthetic devices are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

  • Based on end-user, the market is segmented into medspa, hospital or surgery center, HPC owned clinic, and traditional spa. The medspa segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • Based on product, the market is segmented into laser, light, ultrasound, and radiofrequency.

Related Reports:

The aesthetic devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 10,815.68 million. The shifting consumer attitudes about wellness and beauty are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stringent regulation on aesthetic devices may impede the market growth.

The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.11% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,841.74 million. The growing awareness about the availability of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the need for significant investments to offer energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging
technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to
Technavio Insights

What are the Key Data Covered in this Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the energy-based aesthetic devices market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the energy-based aesthetic devices market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of energy-based aesthetic devices market vendors

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

164

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,752 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

7.65

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, Mexico, Brazil, China, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Co Inc., Candela Corp, Concord Medisys, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, DELEO SAS, EndyMed Medical Ltd, Energist Ltd, Erchonia Corp, Fotona d.o.o, IRIDEX Corp, Johnson Johnson, Lumenis Be Ltd, Lutronic Inc, Merz Pharma GmbH Co KGaA, Sciton Inc., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Tria Beauty, and Venus Concept Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global energy-based aesthetic devices market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Medspa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Hospital or surgery center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 HPC owned clinic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Traditional spa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Laser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Light - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Radiofrequency - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alma Lasers GmbH

  • 12.4 Bausch Health Co Inc.

  • 12.5 Candela Corp

  • 12.6 Cutera Inc.

  • 12.7 Cynosure LLC

  • 12.8 EndyMed Medical Ltd

  • 12.9 Energist Ltd

  • 12.10 Erchonia Corp

  • 12.11 Fotona d.o.o

  • 12.12 IRIDEX Corp

  • 12.13 Johnson and Johnson

  • 12.14 Lumenis Be Ltd

  • 12.15 Lutronic Inc

  • 12.16 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA

  • 12.17 Sciton Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-based-aesthetic-devices-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-1-752-million-growth-opportunities-led-by-alma-lasers-gmbh-and-bausch-health-co-inc---technavio-301738354.html

SOURCE Technavio

