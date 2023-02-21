Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 11.11% by 2027, Growth led by Bausch Health Co Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.11% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,841.74 million during the forecast period. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market was valued at USD 1,644.21 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 46% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The high awareness and the increasing adoption of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company profiles

The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Bausch Health Co Inc.: The company offers energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems such as gastrointestinal diseases and aesthetic devices, and small appliances.

Boston Scientific Corp.: The company offers energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems such as cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker, defibrillators, left atrial appendage closure, pacemakers, and remote patient monitoring.

Candela Corp: The company offers energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems such as CO2RE, CO2RE intima, and profound.

Cutera Inc.: The company offers energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems such as truSculpt flex and truSculpt iD.

Cynosure LLC: The company offers energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems such as icon, monaLisa touch, and picoSure.

El.En. Spa.

Galderma SA

Hologic Inc.

INDIBA SA.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing awareness about the availability of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems, limited side effects associated with treatment, and initiatives on social media. However, the need for significant investments to offer energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

Market segmentation

Based on application, the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market is segmented into skin rejuvenation, vaginal rejuvenation, hair removal, leg vein treatment, and others.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into medspa, hospitals and surgery centers, HCP-owned clinics, and traditional spa

Based on geography, the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

What are the key data covered in this energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market vendors

Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,841.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, AngioDynamics Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Candela Corp, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, El.En. Spa., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., INDIBA SA., Lumenis Be Ltd, Mentor Plastic Surgery., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Sciton Inc., Suneva Medical, and Johnson and Johnson Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Skin rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Vaginal rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Hair removal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Leg vein treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Medspa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Hospitals and surgery center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 HCP owned clinic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Traditional spa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alma Lasers GmbH

12.4 Bausch Health Co Inc.

12.5 Boston Scientific Corp.

12.6 Candela Corp

12.7 Cutera Inc.

12.8 Cynosure LLC

12.9 El.En. Spa.

12.10 Hologic Inc.

12.11 INDIBA SA.

12.12 Johnson and Johnson

12.13 Lumenis Be Ltd

12.14 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA

12.15 Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.

12.16 Sciton Inc.

12.17 Suneva Medical

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

