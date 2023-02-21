Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 11.11% by 2027, Growth led by Bausch Health Co Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., among others - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.11% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,841.74 million during the forecast period. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market was valued at USD 1,644.21 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report
Regional analysis
Based on region, the global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 46% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The high awareness and the increasing adoption of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments are driving the growth of the regional market.
Company profiles
The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Bausch Health Co Inc.: The company offers energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems such as gastrointestinal diseases and aesthetic devices, and small appliances.
Boston Scientific Corp.: The company offers energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems such as cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker, defibrillators, left atrial appendage closure, pacemakers, and remote patient monitoring.
Candela Corp: The company offers energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems such as CO2RE, CO2RE intima, and profound.
Cutera Inc.: The company offers energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems such as truSculpt flex and truSculpt iD.
Cynosure LLC: The company offers energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems such as icon, monaLisa touch, and picoSure.
El.En. Spa.
Galderma SA
Hologic Inc.
INDIBA SA.
To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, Buy the report!
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing awareness about the availability of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems, limited side effects associated with treatment, and initiatives on social media. However, the need for significant investments to offer energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment is hindering the market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample
Market segmentation
Based on application, the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market is segmented into skin rejuvenation, vaginal rejuvenation, hair removal, leg vein treatment, and others.
Based on end-user, the market is segmented into medspa, hospitals and surgery centers, HCP-owned clinics, and traditional spa
Based on geography, the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
Related Reports:
The non-invasive intracranial pressure monitoring devices market size is expected to increase by USD 125.89 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02%. The growing awareness of non-invasive ICP monitoring devices is notably driving the non-invasive intracranial pressure monitoring devices market growth, although factors such as availability and use of invasive ICP monitoring devices may impede the market growth.
The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 22.49 million. The increasing prevalence of diabetes and the growing number of government programs are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high costs associated with non-invasive glucose monitoring devices may impede the market growth.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market vendors
Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
172
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.11%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1,841.74 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
9.34
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Key countries
US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, AngioDynamics Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Candela Corp, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, El.En. Spa., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., INDIBA SA., Lumenis Be Ltd, Mentor Plastic Surgery., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Sciton Inc., Suneva Medical, and Johnson and Johnson
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio health care market reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Skin rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Vaginal rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Hair removal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Leg vein treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Medspa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Hospitals and surgery center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 HCP owned clinic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Traditional spa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Alma Lasers GmbH
12.4 Bausch Health Co Inc.
12.5 Boston Scientific Corp.
12.6 Candela Corp
12.7 Cutera Inc.
12.8 Cynosure LLC
12.9 El.En. Spa.
12.10 Hologic Inc.
12.11 INDIBA SA.
12.12 Johnson and Johnson
12.13 Lumenis Be Ltd
12.14 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA
12.15 Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.
12.16 Sciton Inc.
12.17 Suneva Medical
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-based-non-invasive-medical-aesthetic-treatment-system-market-size-is-set-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-11-11-by-2027--growth-led-by-bausch-health-co-inc-boston-scientific-corp-among-others--technavio-301749692.html
SOURCE Technavio