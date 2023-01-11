U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,956.67
    +37.42 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,890.65
    +186.55 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,888.63
    +146.00 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.45
    +17.80 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.67
    +2.55 (+3.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.90
    +5.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0758
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    -0.0670 (-1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2150
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4530
    +0.2610 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,540.90
    +81.85 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    413.58
    +2.86 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market size to grow by USD 1,841.74 million from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by rising awareness - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,841.74 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, AngioDynamics Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Candela Corp, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, El.En. Spa., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., INDIBA SA., Lumenis Be Ltd, Mentor Plastic Surgery., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Sciton Inc., Suneva Medical, and Johnson and Johnson are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market 2023-2027

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others - Buy the Report

Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2023-2027: Scope

The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market report also covers the following areas:

Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2023-2027: Drivers and challenges

The growing awareness about the availability of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems is driving the market's growth. New vendors are conducting various events and advertising their products to increase awareness about their products. Moreover, new and improved devices are being launched in the market due to advances in technology. For instance, Alma Lasers has launched Alma Care, a marketing package that provides clinical training, flexible financing options, marketing and media resources, and an extended warranty. Such initiatives will drive the global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems market during the forecast period.

The need for significant investments to offer energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment is challenging the market's growth. Manufacturers of these systems must invest heavily in research and development to develop advanced systems with technologies such as ultrasound, laser, and RF, which increases their costs. Old systems have to be replaced with the latest systems, which are expensive. The cost to maintain advanced energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment centers is also high. These factors may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers and challenges - Download a sample now!

Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis

  • Application outlook

  • End-user outlook

  • Region outlook

Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights

  • The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market share growth by the skin rejuvenation segment will be significant. The growth of the segment will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for anti-aging treatments. The demand for energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems for skin rejuvenation is increasing due to the growing awareness about the availability of advanced non-surgical anti-aging procedures. The growth of the segment is also driven by the economic growth of several countries, which has increased the disposable incomes of people and enhanced the standards of living. The growth of the geriatric population has also increased the demand for non-invasive treatments.

  • North America is estimated to account for 46% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in the region will grow significantly due to high awareness and the increasing adoption of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments. People from different parts of the world travel to North America due to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and experienced HCPs. Thus, the availability of advanced diagnostic techniques and favorable reimbursements will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

What are the key data covered in this energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The energy-based aesthetic devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,752 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (medspa, hospital or surgery center, HPC-owned clinic, and traditional spa), product (laser, light, ultrasound, and radiofrequency), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

  • The non-invasive intracranial pressure monitoring devices market size is expected to increase by USD 125.89 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (traumatic brain injury, intracerebral hemorrhage, subarachnoid hemorrhage, meningitis, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

172

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.11%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,841.74 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

9.34

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, AngioDynamics Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Candela Corp, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, El.En. Spa., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., INDIBA SA., Lumenis Be Ltd, Mentor Plastic Surgery., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Sciton Inc., Suneva Medical, and Johnson and Johnson

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Skin rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Vaginal rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Hair removal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Leg vein treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Medspa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Hospitals and surgery center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 HCP owned clinic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Traditional spa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alma Lasers GmbH

  • 12.4 Bausch Health Co Inc.

  • 12.5 Boston Scientific Corp.

  • 12.6 Candela Corp

  • 12.7 Cutera Inc.

  • 12.8 Cynosure LLC

  • 12.9 El.En. Spa.

  • 12.10 Hologic Inc.

  • 12.11 INDIBA SA.

  • 12.12 Johnson and Johnson

  • 12.13 Lumenis Be Ltd

  • 12.14 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA

  • 12.15 Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.

  • 12.16 Sciton Inc.

  • 12.17 Suneva Medical

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market 2023-2027
Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-based-non-invasive-medical-aesthetic-treatment-system-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-841-74-million-from-2022-to-2027-growth-driven-by-rising-awareness---technavio-301716666.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla looking to expand Giga Austin, add new plant in Indonesia

    Tesla’s production expansion plans are coming into focus following two recent reports, despite fears from the analyst community that demand is drying up.

  • US Natural Gas’s 48% Drop in a Month Set to Deepen on Supply Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the US have almost halved in just under a month, and the downward pressure may continue as incremental production is expected to far outstrip demand growth. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungMexican President’s 28-Min

  • Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom

    The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.

  • Royal Helium Signs a Multi-Year Helium Liquefaction Tolling Agreement

    Royal Helium Ltd. (TSXV: RHC) (TSXV: RHC.WT) (OTCQB: RHCCF) ("Royal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a tolling services agreement with Tumbleweed Midstream LLC, of Colorado ("Tumbleweed") under which Tumbleweed will process Royal's 99.999% gaseous helium at its Ladder Creek Liquefaction Facility ("Ladder Creek") into liquid helium. The refined helium gas will be delivered from Royal's helium wells and helium processing plant currently under construction at Steveville,

  • Can Oracle Continue to Rally From Here?

    Cloud software giant Oracle has rallied smartly from a September/October low. Indeed, the shares have broken a longer-term downward trend. However, does that mean that prices are extended or ready for further gains? Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Have Fallen Back to Earth—Except in California

    Utility bills are ballooning in the Golden State, where natural gas costs five times the U.S. benchmark price.

  • Disney rolls out changes to park reservation system

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down the list of changes coming to Disney parks' reservation systems after consumers complained about long wait times and high prices.

  • Why Is Oracle (ORCL) Up 7.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Oracle (ORCL) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Up 22% in This Bear Market, Is Diamondback Energy Still a Winner?

    The S&P 500 ended 2022 down 20% from its peak in early January, putting it in a bear market. Most stocks succumbed to the bear market and ended the year down sharply. Its stock price rose more than 22% from the start of the bear market to the end of the year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Century Aluminum Is Forging Its Way Out of a Bottom Pattern

    Since the middle of November I have been covering more good-looking charts of stocks in the materials sector. Hecla Mining is my top pick for 2023-24, for example. Here on Wednesday I want to show Real Money readers the charts of Century Aluminum , which is just coming out of a nice bottom formation.

  • Up 22% in This Bear Market, Is Pioneer Natural Resources Still a Winner?

    Stocks endured a brutal bear market last year. Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) have risen more than 22% since the start of the bear market through the end of last year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Pioneer Natural Resources feasted on higher oil prices last year.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights LG Display, Mercury Systems, Stratasys and Vuzix

    LG Display, Mercury Systems, Stratasys and Vuzix have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Apple Gets Ready to Storm a Big Promising Market

    IPhone maker set to open first brick-and-mortar stores in world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • International Flavors & Fragrances Gets a Quantitative Upgrade

    International Flavors & Fragrances was upgraded by TheStreet's Quant Ratings service Wednesday. Let's check and see if the charts and the quantitative approach line up. In this daily bar chart of IFF, below, I see an improving technical picture.

  • These 2 Infrastructure Chip Designers Are Merging -- Are They a Buy?

    Focus has shifted to enterprise infrastructure equipment, and chip designers of all sorts are trying to expand their portfolios in this large and expanding market. Tiny chip designer MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL) is no exception. It is in the process of acquiring fellow chip designer Silicon Motion (NASDAQ: SIMO), a deal it hopes will be complete by the middle of 2023.

  • Copper Hits Seven-Month High on China Reopening

    Copper prices hit their highest level since mid-2022 on expectations that China's reopening will boost demand for industrial metals. The rally in copper, which on Wednesday traded above $9,000 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange for the first time since June, is broadly a good sign for the global economy. Copper is used in construction, cars, machinery, consumer goods and energy infrastructure. Prices typically rise when demand picks up speed in line with economic growth. China is by far t

  • Equinor (EQNR) Awarded Oil & Gas Production Licenses in Norway

    Equinor (EQNR) wins 26 licenses, of which 18 are as an operator and eight as a partner.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Nucor, Steel Dynamics, TimkenSteel and Olympic Steel

    Nucor, Steel Dynamics, TimkenSteel and Olympic Steel have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Southwest offers $49 one-way fares following holiday flight chaos

    Following thousands of cancellations over the holidays, Southwest Airlines is now offering one-way fares starting at $49.&nbsp;

  • Mercedes Is Taking Dead Aim at Tesla

    Mercedes sold 117,800 battery electric vehicles in 2022, up from 42,400 sold in 2021. The company, and its European peers, plan to sell a lot more.