Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market size to grow by USD 1,841.74 million from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by rising awareness - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,841.74 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, AngioDynamics Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Candela Corp, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, El.En. Spa., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., INDIBA SA., Lumenis Be Ltd, Mentor Plastic Surgery., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Sciton Inc., Suneva Medical, and Johnson and Johnson are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market 2023-2027

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others - Buy the Report

Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2023-2027: Scope

The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market report also covers the following areas:

Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2023-2027: Drivers and challenges

The growing awareness about the availability of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems is driving the market's growth. New vendors are conducting various events and advertising their products to increase awareness about their products. Moreover, new and improved devices are being launched in the market due to advances in technology. For instance, Alma Lasers has launched Alma Care, a marketing package that provides clinical training, flexible financing options, marketing and media resources, and an extended warranty. Such initiatives will drive the global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems market during the forecast period.

The need for significant investments to offer energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment is challenging the market's growth. Manufacturers of these systems must invest heavily in research and development to develop advanced systems with technologies such as ultrasound, laser, and RF, which increases their costs. Old systems have to be replaced with the latest systems, which are expensive. The cost to maintain advanced energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment centers is also high. These factors may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis

Application outlook

End-user outlook

Region outlook

Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights

The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market share growth by the skin rejuvenation segment will be significant. The growth of the segment will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for anti-aging treatments. The demand for energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems for skin rejuvenation is increasing due to the growing awareness about the availability of advanced non-surgical anti-aging procedures. The growth of the segment is also driven by the economic growth of several countries, which has increased the disposable incomes of people and enhanced the standards of living. The growth of the geriatric population has also increased the demand for non-invasive treatments.

North America is estimated to account for 46% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in the region will grow significantly due to high awareness and the increasing adoption of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments. People from different parts of the world travel to North America due to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and experienced HCPs. Thus, the availability of advanced diagnostic techniques and favorable reimbursements will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

What are the key data covered in this energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market vendors

Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,841.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, AngioDynamics Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Candela Corp, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, El.En. Spa., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., INDIBA SA., Lumenis Be Ltd, Mentor Plastic Surgery., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Sciton Inc., Suneva Medical, and Johnson and Johnson Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Skin rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Vaginal rejuvenation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Hair removal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Leg vein treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Medspa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Hospitals and surgery center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 HCP owned clinic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Traditional spa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alma Lasers GmbH

12.4 Bausch Health Co Inc.

12.5 Boston Scientific Corp.

12.6 Candela Corp

12.7 Cutera Inc.

12.8 Cynosure LLC

12.9 El.En. Spa.

12.10 Hologic Inc.

12.11 INDIBA SA.

12.12 Johnson and Johnson

12.13 Lumenis Be Ltd

12.14 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA

12.15 Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.

12.16 Sciton Inc.

12.17 Suneva Medical

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

