Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market size to grow by USD 1,841.74 million from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by rising awareness - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,841.74 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, AngioDynamics Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Candela Corp, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, El.En. Spa., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., INDIBA SA., Lumenis Be Ltd, Mentor Plastic Surgery., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Sciton Inc., Suneva Medical, and Johnson and Johnson are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others - Buy the Report
Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2023-2027: Scope
The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market report also covers the following areas:
Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2023-2027: Drivers and challenges
The growing awareness about the availability of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems is driving the market's growth. New vendors are conducting various events and advertising their products to increase awareness about their products. Moreover, new and improved devices are being launched in the market due to advances in technology. For instance, Alma Lasers has launched Alma Care, a marketing package that provides clinical training, flexible financing options, marketing and media resources, and an extended warranty. Such initiatives will drive the global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems market during the forecast period.
The need for significant investments to offer energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment is challenging the market's growth. Manufacturers of these systems must invest heavily in research and development to develop advanced systems with technologies such as ultrasound, laser, and RF, which increases their costs. Old systems have to be replaced with the latest systems, which are expensive. The cost to maintain advanced energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment centers is also high. These factors may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.
To know about other drivers and challenges - Download a sample now!
Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis
Application outlook
End-user outlook
Region outlook
Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights
The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market share growth by the skin rejuvenation segment will be significant. The growth of the segment will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for anti-aging treatments. The demand for energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems for skin rejuvenation is increasing due to the growing awareness about the availability of advanced non-surgical anti-aging procedures. The growth of the segment is also driven by the economic growth of several countries, which has increased the disposable incomes of people and enhanced the standards of living. The growth of the geriatric population has also increased the demand for non-invasive treatments.
North America is estimated to account for 46% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in the region will grow significantly due to high awareness and the increasing adoption of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments. People from different parts of the world travel to North America due to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and experienced HCPs. Thus, the availability of advanced diagnostic techniques and favorable reimbursements will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
What are the key data covered in this energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market vendors
Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
172
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.11%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1,841.74 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
9.34
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Key countries
US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, AngioDynamics Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Candela Corp, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, El.En. Spa., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., INDIBA SA., Lumenis Be Ltd, Mentor Plastic Surgery., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Sciton Inc., Suneva Medical, and Johnson and Johnson
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's health care market reports
