Energy Capital & Power: The Future of Gas and Investments

DAKAR, SENEGAL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / The second edition of the MSGBC Oil, Gas and Power 2022 Conference and Exhibition is scheduled for September 2022 at the Centre International de Conférence Abdou Diouf (CICAD). Organized by Energy Capital & Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) and under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Energies, the meeting is placed under the patronage of H.E. Mr. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, with Cos-Petrogaz, Petrosen, INPG, and the African Energy Chamber (AEC) as partners. This year's edition will take place under the theme, 'The Future of Natural Gas: Growth Using Strategic Investment and Policy making.'

As a reminder, the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power conference, as its abbreviation indicates, brings together the countries of the sub-region including Mauritania, Senegal, the Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry. Important foreign investors, with delegations from the United States, Australia, Europe, Asia and the Middle East are expected to attend this year's event, as well as representatives from other African countries such as Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire.

The conference comes at a time when oil and gas projects in the sub-region - including Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) and Sangomar - are undergoing very encouraging developments in a historical context where gas is seen as the transitional energy resource. The event is organized in response to the increased interest of international stakeholders in investment, development and success in Africa. Additionally, the event also aims to strengthen regional partnerships and stimulate investment, bringing together regional and global stakeholders, introducing them to African opportunities and serving as a growth platform for the African energy sector.

"This second edition of the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power Summit, at a time when H.E. Mr. Macky Sall is at the head of the African Union, is a good opportunity for us to discuss in depth the issues of fair, sustainable energy transition, adapted to the needs of Africa, for its development. We are fortunate that it is being held before the COP27 summit scheduled to take place in Cairo in November 2022, which allows us to harmonize our positions and speak with one voice for Africa at this crucial meeting," states H.E. Ms. Aïssatou Sophie Gladima, Minister of Petroleum and Energies of Senegal.

The MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2022 conference and exhibition will bring together the entire energy value chain in one place, making it one of the largest energy gatherings on the continent.

"It will champion the energy future of MSGBC countries in particular and Africa in general and focus on investment, access to technology and regional partnerships - driving a gas-based energy transition to secure an affordable supply for all," states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Officially supported by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energies, under the overall theme of the future of gas and energy, the event will bring together leaders, industry professionals and will be a reference point for networking and discussion on issues revolving around energy across the continent - specifically regarding oil, gas, renewables, energy transition and technology.

The event will be one of the first major opportunities to reconnect with investors after COP26 and before COP27, where the African continent and its energy industry will be under the spotlight.

Senegal, which is hosting this annual meeting, is pursuing a coherent and balanced energy strategy, based on an optimized energy mix, with one of the highest ratios of renewable energy in Africa (32%), supported by an ambitious strategy to convert gas into electricity and based on its own hydrocarbon resources. The region as a whole holds great promise for short- and medium-term projects across the energy value chain, with world-class solar and wind potential in addition to the 46 offshore blocks being promoted for gas exploration throughout the region. The first edition of the conference, held in December 2021, was attended by more than 800 delegates, over 60 speakers and 54 media representatives, as well as emissaries from 24

countries.

