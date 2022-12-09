U.S. markets open in 9 hours 27 minutes

Energy Companies from Europe, North America and Asia Won Honors at S&P Global Commodity Insights' 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards

·6 min read

USA's Valero Energy Corporation is Triple Winner, Taking 'Energy Company of the Year', 'Corporate Impact Award – Sustained Commitment', and 'Strategic Deal of the Year' Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading global independent provider of data, insights, analysis and benchmark prices for the commodities, energy and energy transition markets, tonight honored industry excellence in 19 performance categories at the Platts Global Energy Awards gala held at the Cipriani Wall Street in downtown New York City. The Awards program, now in its 24th year and often described as the "Oscars" of energy,  recognizes corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and performance in the energy and petrochemicals industry, and bestowed honors on energy companies from the U.S., U.K, Denmark, Uzbekistan, India, United Arab Emirates and Singapore. For a second consecutive year, CNBC correspondent Kristina Partsinevelos, whose reporting appears on television and CNBC's digital platforms, emceed the event, continuing a long history of CNBC guest hosts.

S&amp;P Global Inc. logo
S&P Global Inc. logo

The theme for this year's Platts Global Energy Awards and program, aimed at exemplifying the attributes of the leaders making a difference in the industry and their communities, is: Committed.  Connected.  Charged.

Saugata Saha, President of S&P Global Commodity Insights, said: "We are proud to recognize the leadership and innovation of this year's finalists and winners of the Platts Global Energy Awards. These companies have demonstrated a commitment to excellence while serving customers and enabling a balanced energy transition, a key area of focus for the industry and our teams at S&P Global Commodity Insights."

One such standout this year was triple winner Valero Energy Corporation of San Antonio, Texas, USA, which walked away with Energy Company of the Year, Strategic Deal of the Year, and Corporate Impact Award: Sustained Commitment honors. A "clear and viable roadmap" for advancing a greener future, was front and center of the independent panel of judges' thinking when it selected Valero for the 2022 Energy Company of the Year honors. The company's investments, significant carbon capture sequestration efforts -- evident through its deal to advance an industrial-scale carbon capture pipeline system --and renewable diesel expansion project were said to set Valero apart from its competitors. In bestowing the Corporate Impact Award-Sustained Commitment Award, judges pointed to Valero's "profound commitment" to corporate social responsibility and support of more than 616 non-profit organizations.

First-time winners of a Platts Global Energy Award and companies to watch, included USA-based, freight locomotive manufacturing giant Wabtec Corporation, for Commercial Technology of the Year, with the judges panel noting its first-of-kind, heavy-haul, 100% battery-powered locomotive; and Syzygy Plasmonics, taking Energy Transition Technology of the Year Award, for its "chemicals from light instead of heat" electrified chemical reactor platform using photocatalytic technology.  Judges foresee both technologies promising a positive impact on the future of energy.

In the individual achievement categories of the Platts Global Energy Awards, winners included:

  • Gurdeep Singh of India's NTPC, who walked away with one of the most hotly contested awards of the evening: CEO of the Year. Judges noted his "ability to make real change" at India's largest power producer and the industry respect he's won as one of the early proponents of clean energy in India, refocusing to green energy from coal.

  • Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi from Masdar, UAE, was named Chief Trailblazer of the Year and was lauded by judges for his acumen steering the business into one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy and sustainable development companies.

  • Rising Star-Individual for 2022 is Stephanie Perry of Avantus, USA. Described as an energetic and ambitious leader, judges were impressed by Ms. Perry's stewardship and strategy, driving the company's plan to develop one of the USA's largest clean-energy development pipelines while also deploying proprietary power plant technologies and digitally-connected delivery systems at the gigawatt scale.

  • Winning the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award was USA's PSEG CEO, Ralph Izzo, with judges impressed by his exemplary leadership in establishing the company's Net Zero 2050 goals and being a champion of diversity, with a an enviable track record of expanding opportunities for women, people of color, people with disabilities and creating a culture of inclusivity.

For full details of the Platts Global Energy Awards and this year's winners, access the December issue of the S&P Global Commodity Insights Magazine, or visit the Platts Global Energy Awards website.

2022 Platts Global Energy Award Winners

Energy Company of the Year
Valero Energy, USA

Lifetime Achievement Award
Ralph Izzo, PSEG, USA

Chief Executive of the Year
Gurdeep Singh, NTPC, India

Chief Trailblazer of the Year
Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar, UAE

Deal of the Year-Financial
Guggenheim Securities, USA

Deal of the Year-Strategic
Valero Energy, USA

Energy Transition Award: Upstream
Nabors Industries, USA

Energy Transition Award: Midstream
Gail, India

Energy Transition Award: Downstream & Chemicals
Uzbekistan GTL, Uzbekistan

Energy Transition Award: Power
Orsted, Denmark

Energy Transition Award: LNG
Cheniere Energy, USA

Rising Star Company
ev.energy, UK

Rising Star Individual
Stephanie Perry, Avantus, USA

Commercial Technology of the Year
Wabtec Corporation, USA

Energy Transition Technology of the Year
Syzygy Plasmonics, USA

Infrastructure Project of the Year
Sembcorp Industries, Singapore

Grid Edge
Fluence, USA

Corporate Impact Award: Sustained Commitment
Valero Energy, USA

Corporate Impact Award: Critical Response
Power Grid Corporation, India

COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY

S&P Global Commodity Insights takes seriously its corporate commitment to a greener future and in effort to make the Platts Global Energy Awards more carbon neutral and sustainable, it reduced and recycled printed materials, reduced staff travel, offset the reduced staff travel by purchasing credits from two verified global projects (the Kubratovo Methane Recovery project in Bulgaria and the Mersin Wind Farm project in Turkey), and donated food and food waste. In addition, S&P Global Commodity Insights 1) partnered with Thrust Carbon, an industry-leading carbon intelligence platform that calculated the event's carbon footprint; and 2) encouraged, attendees to offset their own carbon emissions by visiting the Platts Global Energy Awards Offset Shop.

Media Contacts

Global/EMEA: Paul Sandell, + 44 (0)7816 180039, paul.sandell@spglobal.com
Americas: Kathleen Tanzy, +1 917-331-4607kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com
Asia/EMEA: Melissa Tan, +65-6597-6241melissa.tan@spglobal.com

About S&P Global Commodity Insights

At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodities markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including the most signiﬁcant benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-companies-from-europe-north-america-and-asia-won-honors-at-sp-global-commodity-insights-24th-annual-platts-global-energy-awards-301698950.html

SOURCE S&P Global Commodity Insights

