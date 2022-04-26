U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,210.16
    -85.96 (-2.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,487.38
    -562.08 (-1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,596.65
    -408.20 (-3.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,915.38
    -38.82 (-1.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.59
    +3.05 (+3.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.10
    +8.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0667
    -0.0050 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0830 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2622
    -0.0123 (-0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.4120
    -0.7270 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,694.05
    -303.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.31
    -42.57 (-4.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.19
    +5.65 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

The Energy Department will block sales of inefficient light bulbs

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Thana Prasongsin via Getty Images

The Department of Energy has finalized rules that will block sales of many incandescent light bulbs, The Washington Post reports. The measures bring in stricter efficiency standards, targeting light bulbs that emit less than 45 lumens per watt. Most halogen and incandescent bulbs fall under this distinction.

Officials believe the rules will cut carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons over the next three decades, which is said to be the equivalent of the emissions of 28 million homes. They claim the measures will save American residents around $3 billion per year.

More consumers are opting for LED or fluorescent alternatives, including smart light bulbs. Still, incandescent and halogen options are said to have made up 30 percent of light bulb sales in 2020.

The DoE will start enforcing the rules for manufacturers on January 1st next year. Distributors and retailers will have another seven months to sell off bulbs that don't meet the new standards.

The move reverses a decision by the Trump administration in 2019 to roll back stricter standards for bulbs. The Obama administration established rules that would have blocked sales of inefficient light bulbs as of January 1st, 2020. Several states have established stricter light bulb energy standards, and there have been efforts to do so in other parts of the country.

Recommended Stories