Energy Drink Market is estimated to be US$ 114.70 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period - BY PMI

PMI
·8 min read
PMI
PMI

According to Prophecy Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Pasta Market, By Product Type (Dried pasta, Chilled/fresh pasta, and Canned/preserved pasta), By Distribution Channels (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Discounters, and Independent Small Grocers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030” in its research database.

Covina, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the demand of Energy Drink Market accounted for US$ 57.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 114.70 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.3%.

The energy drink market is a global industry that involves the production, distribution, and consumption of beverages that are designed to boost energy levels and increase alertness. Energy drinks typically contain caffeine, vitamins, and other ingredients that are meant to provide a quick burst of energy. Market research is an important aspect of the energy drink industry, as it helps companies understand consumer preferences and market trends. This information is crucial for companies to develop new products, improve existing ones, and create effective marketing strategies.

The energy drink market can be segmented by product type, including regular energy drinks, low-calorie energy drinks, and natural energy drinks. The market can also be segmented by distribution channel, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retailers, and specialty stores. The global energy drink market has experienced significant growth over the past few years and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. Increasing consumer demand for convenient and quick energy sources, as well as rising health consciousness and the popularity of natural and organic products, are among the key drivers of growth in the industry.


Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Pasta Market sample report at:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/276

Attribute

Details

Base year for estimation            

2020

Forecast period

2020 – 2030

Market representation

Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Scope of Report:

  1. Energy Drink Market, By Product

    • Overview

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Alcoholic

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Non-Alcoholic

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

  1. Energy Drink Market, By Product Type, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Non-Organic

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Organic

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Natural

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

  1. Energy Drink  Market, By Target Customer, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Teenagers

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Adults

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Geriatric Population

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

  1. Energy Drink Market, By Distribution Channel, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • On-trade

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Off-trade

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Direct Selling

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

For More Information or Query or Customization before buying, Visit at:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/276

Competitive Landscape:

PepsiCo. In, Hansen Natural Corp., Red Bull GmbH, Coca-Cola Company, Monster Energy Corporation, Rockstar, Inc., Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited, Innovation Ventures, LLC, and Nestle S.A

Market Dynamics:

The energy drink business is a dynamic one, and a number of market characteristics have an effect on its development and expansion. The following are some of the main market dynamics in the market for energy drinks:

  1. Increasing demand for natural and organic products:

Energy drinks that are pure and organic are in greater demand as consumers become more health-conscious. In response to this trend, businesses are creating goods using natural and organic components.

  1. Growing popularity of low-calorie energy drinks:

Demand for low-calorie energy drinks is rising as customers become more aware of the health dangers linked to eating too much sugar. In response to this trend, businesses are creating low-calorie versions of their goods.

  1. Strong competition among companies:

There are many businesses competing for market share in the fiercely competitive energy drink sector. In an effort to stand out from the competition, this has resulted in aggressive marketing efforts, product innovation, and mergers and acquisitions.

  1. Increasing distribution channels:

Several retail outlets, including supermarkets, convenience stores, internet sellers, and specialised shops, carry energy drinks. The market has grown as a result of the increasing accessibility and availability of energy drinks.

  1. Government regulations:

The health hazards linked to using energy drinks are causing governments all over the world to become more worried. Increased regulation as a result includes constraints on advertising, labelling specifications, and the sale of energy drinks to minors.

Overall, the market for energy drinks is a dynamic and quickly changing one that is impacted by a number of market characteristics. In this fiercely competitive market, businesses who can react rapidly to shifting customer tastes and market trends will have the best chance of success.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

There are several key reasons why purchasing a report on the energy drink market can be beneficial. These include:

  1. In-depth market analysis: A comprehensive report can provide detailed analysis of the energy drink market, including market size, growth rates, trends, and key players. This information can help companies make informed decisions about their business strategies and investments.

  2. Competitive landscape: The report can provide insights into the competitive landscape of the energy drink market, including market share, product portfolios, and marketing strategies of key players. This information can help companies identify opportunities and challenges in the market and develop strategies to compete effectively.

  3. Consumer insights: A report on the energy drink market can provide insights into consumer preferences and behavior, including factors that influence purchase decisions and trends in consumption patterns. This information can help companies develop products and marketing campaigns that resonate with consumers and drive growth in the market.

  4. Regulatory landscape: The report can provide information on the regulatory landscape of the energy drink market, including labeling requirements, advertising restrictions, and other regulations that may impact the industry. This information can help companies navigate regulatory challenges and ensure compliance with relevant regulations.

  5. Investment opportunities: A report on the energy drink market can identify potential investment opportunities in the market, including emerging segments, new products, and innovative marketing strategies. This information can help investors make informed decisions about where to invest their resources for maximum return.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

  1. What are the different types of energy drinks?

Based on their ingredients or stance in the market, energy drinks may be divided into a variety of categories. Regular energy drinks, low-calorie energy drinks, natural and organic energy drinks, and energy shots are a few examples of popular energy drink varieties.

  1. What are the growth prospects for the energy drink market?

Throughout the past several years, the market for energy drinks has seen tremendous expansion, and it is anticipated that this growth will continue in the years to come. One of the main factors driving the industry's growth is the increased customer desire for quick and easy energy sources, as well as the appeal of natural and organic products and rising health consciousness.

  1. Are there any health risks associated with consuming energy drinks?

Too much coffee and sugar consumption can have detrimental consequences on one's health, such as elevated heart rate, anxiety, and disturbed sleep. In addition, some of the herbal supplements included in energy drinks may pose health dangers, which have raised concerns. As a result, several countries have put restrictions on the sale and marketing of energy drinks to children or on the substances they can contain.

  1. What are the key ingredients in energy drinks?

Caffeine, taurine, B vitamins, sugar or artificial sweeteners, and taurine are among the main components in energy beverages. Moreover, some energy beverages include herbal supplements including yerba mate, ginseng, and guarana.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Prophecy Market Insights:

  • Sports Drink Market - By Product Type (Hypotonic, Isotonic, Hypertonic), By Application (Drug Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, E-Commerce, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, And Forecast Till 2029

  • Functional Water Market - By Ingredients (Micronutrients, Botanical Extracts, and Other Functional Ingredients), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others), – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) – Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast Till 2029

  • Beverage Flavoring Systems Market - By Ingredient (Flavoring Agents (Flavors and Taste Modulators & Taste Masking Agents), Flavor Carriers, Flavor Enhancers, and Others), By Beverage Type (Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic (Dairy, Juices, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Functional Drinks, and Others), By Type (Chocolate and Browns, Dairy, Herbs & Botanicals, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others), By Form (Dry and Liquid), By Origin (Natural, Artificial, and Nature-identical), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2026.

