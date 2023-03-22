Energy Drinks Market to Capture a CAGR of 11.90% Between 2023 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 89.41 Billion by 2030-End – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Energy Drinks Market Research Report Trends and Insights Information By Type (Non-Alcoholic and Alcoholic), By Packaging (Cartons, Bottles and Cans), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Energy Drinks Market Information by Type, Packaging, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Energy Drinks Market could thrive at a rate of 11.90% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 89.41 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Market Synopsis

Energy drinks contain caffeine and other legal stimulants such as guarana and ginseng. Energy drinks are popular among teenagers and young adults and can improve focus and physical performance and reduce tiredness. Individuals consume energy drinks to have more energy, as their usage increases productivity, attentiveness, and wakefulness. All of these advantages of energy drinks are due to the high caffeine content. The energy drinks are provided cold to allow caffeine to enter the human body as rapidly as possible. Energy drinks contain other components besides caffeine and come in various flavors.

A few well-established businesses and several small and medium-sized players distinguish the market. Key firms control the vast bulk of the market. These companies are pursuing various initiatives, including new product releases, product range expansion, and mergers and acquisitions.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 89.4 billion CAGR 11.90% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type, Packaging, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Awareness of physical appearances Increasing health concerns

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Energy Drinks industry include

Living Essentials LLC (US)

Amway Corporation (US)

Arizona Beverages (US)

PepsiCo Inc. (US)

Coca-Cola Company (US)

Rockstar Inc. (US)

Lucozade (UK)

Monster Beverages Corporation (US)

Red Bull GmbH (Australia)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

September 2022

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) is adding two new flavours to its Monster line-up to attract more customers. Monster Reserve White Pineapple and Monster Reserve Watermelon are two new flavors added to Monster's conventional energy drink lineup.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Increasing urbanization, increased disposable incomes, and greater consumer health consciousness all contribute to a growth in non-carbonated beverage demand. Adolescents use a lot of energy drinks since they claim to improve their performance, endurance, and alertness. At the same time, lengthy and irregular work hours and the rising frequency of social gatherings drive consumers to use energy drinks. There is a growing preference for immunity-boosting meals and beverages high in vitamins, minerals, and other vital elements. As a result, many players have entered the market for functional energy drinks. Shifting preferences lives, and tastes, as well as continual product advancements, have increased product demand. These beverages are regarded as one of the fastest-growing beverage segments in the world, and they sustained growth during the pandemic despite significant swings in other product usage. Moreover, convenience and RTD format are fuelling demand. As a result, prominent brands proactively respond to customer wants, and products reach a wider audience.

Market Restraints:

The risks associated with increased consumption of energy drinks, such as consumers concerned about weight gain and overall health, as well as the high sugar content, synthetically sourced caffeine, artificial ingredients, and additives associated with traditional energy drinks, pose a challenge to some suppliers.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial to market growth. Even though the demand for the product was already high, the market surged after the global COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. Increasing health concerns, convenience, and improved quality and diversity of these beverages are driving the increase in demand. Consumers obtained the product from online channels following the shutdown of restaurants and bars in March 2020. This trend aided market expansion. Due to stay-at-home orders worldwide, the product's sales increased dramatically through e-commerce channels.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The type segment in the market include non-alcoholic and alcoholic.

By Packaging

Cartons, Bottles, Cans have been listed as the top industry Packaging’s in the study.

Regional Insights

The rise in disposable income, the creation of various indigenous brands, and the increase in marketing and promotional activities for product growth all contribute to rising product consumption in the region. Because of changing demographics, consumer interests, and drinking habits, North Americans consume more energy drinks than any other geographic market globally. Market globalization and migration transformed consumers' drinking patterns, which were gradually adopted into their drinking habits.

Europe is growing at a great pace. Brands are introducing sugar-free and calorie-free energy drinks. These items meet the need for healthier alternatives, which can help athletes or obese consumers. Sugar-free variations can also be beneficial to lactose-intolerant customers. The most popular energy beverages are soft drinks, carbonated beverages, fruit and vegetable juices, beverage concentrates, ready-to-drink tea, and ready-to-drink coffee.

The market is predicted to increase significantly in the economies of China, India, and Japan due to customers' willingness to sample new flavors and the strong demand from immigrants residing in the country who are interested in a variety of beverages. Product launches in the region have driven demand to target and appeal to a wide range of consumers.

