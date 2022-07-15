U.S. markets closed

Energy Drinks Market Size is expected to reach at USD 149,756 Million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 8.1%, Driven by Increasing Consumer-Oriented Advertising by Manufacturers

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Energy Drinks Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Energy Drinks Market Size was valued at USD 75,854 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 149,756 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Energy drinks are a kind of soft drinks that also encompasses carbonated beverages, beverage concentrates, sports drinks, ready-to-drink tea, fruit and vegetable juices, and ready-to-drink beverages. According to researchers, energy drinks, along with multivitamins, are the most popular supplements for teens and young adults in the United States. The vast majority of these beverages are consumed by men aged 18 to 34. This expansion can be ascribed to increased affluence, urbanization, and a greater awareness of health and wellness. Due to the growth in endurance, performance, and alertness, both the adult and adolescent populations are using energy drinks to enhance their busy and active lifestyles.

An energy drink is a beverage that contains substantial levels of a stimulant compound, usually caffeine, as well as nutrients and carbohydrates, such as carnitine or vitamins, and is promoted as a product capable of enhancing mental efficiency and operational performance. Energy drinks are also another kind of soft drink that is either caffeine-free or contain only tiny amounts of caffeine. A growing body of scientific evidence demonstrates that energy drinks are hazardous to one's health, particularly in teenagers, children, and young people. Several studies have shown that energy drinks improve strength and endurance, although there is less indication that they increase muscle strength or power. Furthermore, although energy drinks can improve attention and response time, they may reduce hand steadiness.

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3013

Report Coverage:

Market

Energy Drinks Market

Market Size 2021

USD 75,854 Million

Market Forecast 2030

USD 149,756 Million

CAGR During 2022 - 2030

8.1%

 

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

 

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Type, By Product, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Red Bull, Living Essentials LLC, PepsiCo. Inc., Amway, The Coco-Cola Company, Lucozade, AriZona Beverages USA, Monster Energy, Xyience Energy, and Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation


Global Energy Drinks Market Growth Aspects

Rapidly increasing urbanization, rise in disposable income, and growing consumer health consciousness is driving up demand for non-carbonated beverages. Energy drinks are popular among adolescents because they claim to improve their endurance, efficiency, and alertness. Simultaneously, long and irregular work hours, as well as an increase in the frequency of social occasions, are driving consumers to consume energy drinks. Furthermore, as the amount of health-conscious customers develop and consumer knowledge of active lifestyles grows, as does the prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, health-conscious consumers are opting for nutritious and sugar-free beverages. As advertising and promotion strategies improve, the energy drink market is likely to grow.

Aside from that, changing lifestyles, preferences, and tastes, as well as continuous quality improvement, have all contributed to a growth in demand for energy drinks. These beverages are one of the world's fastest-growing beverage segments, and they grew despite considerable variations in other product consumption throughout the pandemic. Furthermore, energy drink ingredients such as caffeine and B vitamins might improve overall physical performance. The popularity of non-carbonated bottled drinks, such as non-alcoholic drinks, has increased among sports enthusiasts. As a result of these factors, the energy drink market consumption is increasing.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/energy-drinks-market

Rising Consumer Preference for Sugar-Free Beverages is expected to Drives the Market

Diabetes is becoming increasingly prevalent, enhancing consumer awareness of the importance of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle, and driving up demand for sugar-free foods and beverages. Consumers are preferring low-sugar, low-calorie, or sugar-free dietary intake in foods and beverages as a result of rising health concerns and increased efforts to prevent the development of lifestyle illnesses. Natural sweeteners, including stevia, are favored in beverages by customers. Companies like PepsiCo Inc. and Coca-Cola have recently made commitments to eliminate artificial additives and lower the amount of sugar in their beverages. Additionally, shifting consumer preferences for carbohydrate or low-sugar beverages prompted beverage makers to develop new products. Customers are attempting to avoid sugary drinks in order to avoid the negative repercussions of excessive sugar consumption, so these firms are developing a variety of new items to meet the increasing demand for such products.

Market Segmentation

The global energy drinks market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, product, packaging, and distribution channel. Based on the type, the market is separated into conventional and organics. Based on the product, the market is divided into shots, drinks and mixers. Based on the packaging, the market is classified into can, bottle, and others. Based on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into on-trade, and off-trade.

Global Energy Drinks Market Regional Outlook

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global Energy Drinks market. According to the energy drinks market forecast, the Asia-Pacific region will grow at the fastest rate in the coming years. Asia-Pacific is predicted to see considerable growth in the energy drinks industry due to increased disposable incomes. Furthermore, demographic shifts are likely to propel the region's energy drinks industry's rise in the coming years. Furthermore, large corporations may strive to establish R&D centers in these countries, which may contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific energy drinks market. Additionally, the rising demand for performance enhancers among India's younger generations at clubs and parties is driving up the usage of energy drinks.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3013

Energy Drinks Market Players

Some of the prominent energy drinks market companies are Red Bull, Living Essentials LLC, PepsiCo. Inc., Amway, The Coco-Cola Company, Lucozade, AriZona Beverages USA, Monster Energy, Xyience Energy, and Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Browse More Research Topic on Food and Beverages Market:

The Global Dried Fruits Market Size was valued at USD 6,681 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 10,321 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Barbeque Grill Market Size valued for USD 5,407 million in 2021 and is projected to reach a Market size of USD 8,252 Million by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The Global Range Hood Market size accounted for USD 15,698 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 26,508 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


