Energy Drinks Market Size is expected to reach at USD 149,756 Million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 8.1%, Driven by Increasing Consumer-Oriented Advertising by Manufacturers

BEIJING, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Energy Drinks Market Size was valued at USD 75,854 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 149,756 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030.



Energy drinks are a kind of soft drinks that also encompasses carbonated beverages, beverage concentrates, sports drinks, ready-to-drink tea, fruit and vegetable juices, and ready-to-drink beverages. According to researchers, energy drinks, along with multivitamins, are the most popular supplements for teens and young adults in the United States. The vast majority of these beverages are consumed by men aged 18 to 34. This expansion can be ascribed to increased affluence, urbanization, and a greater awareness of health and wellness. Due to the growth in endurance, performance, and alertness, both the adult and adolescent populations are using energy drinks to enhance their busy and active lifestyles.

An energy drink is a beverage that contains substantial levels of a stimulant compound, usually caffeine, as well as nutrients and carbohydrates, such as carnitine or vitamins, and is promoted as a product capable of enhancing mental efficiency and operational performance. Energy drinks are also another kind of soft drink that is either caffeine-free or contain only tiny amounts of caffeine. A growing body of scientific evidence demonstrates that energy drinks are hazardous to one's health, particularly in teenagers, children, and young people. Several studies have shown that energy drinks improve strength and endurance, although there is less indication that they increase muscle strength or power. Furthermore, although energy drinks can improve attention and response time, they may reduce hand steadiness.

Report Coverage:

Market Energy Drinks Market Market Size 2021 USD 75,854 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 149,756 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 8.1% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Product, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Red Bull, Living Essentials LLC, PepsiCo. Inc., Amway, The Coco-Cola Company, Lucozade, AriZona Beverages USA, Monster Energy, Xyience Energy, and Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation



Global Energy Drinks Market Growth Aspects

Rapidly increasing urbanization, rise in disposable income, and growing consumer health consciousness is driving up demand for non-carbonated beverages. Energy drinks are popular among adolescents because they claim to improve their endurance, efficiency, and alertness. Simultaneously, long and irregular work hours, as well as an increase in the frequency of social occasions, are driving consumers to consume energy drinks. Furthermore, as the amount of health-conscious customers develop and consumer knowledge of active lifestyles grows, as does the prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, health-conscious consumers are opting for nutritious and sugar-free beverages. As advertising and promotion strategies improve, the energy drink market is likely to grow.

Aside from that, changing lifestyles, preferences, and tastes, as well as continuous quality improvement, have all contributed to a growth in demand for energy drinks. These beverages are one of the world's fastest-growing beverage segments, and they grew despite considerable variations in other product consumption throughout the pandemic. Furthermore, energy drink ingredients such as caffeine and B vitamins might improve overall physical performance. The popularity of non-carbonated bottled drinks, such as non-alcoholic drinks, has increased among sports enthusiasts. As a result of these factors, the energy drink market consumption is increasing.

Rising Consumer Preference for Sugar-Free Beverages is expected to Drives the Market

Diabetes is becoming increasingly prevalent, enhancing consumer awareness of the importance of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle, and driving up demand for sugar-free foods and beverages. Consumers are preferring low-sugar, low-calorie, or sugar-free dietary intake in foods and beverages as a result of rising health concerns and increased efforts to prevent the development of lifestyle illnesses. Natural sweeteners, including stevia, are favored in beverages by customers. Companies like PepsiCo Inc. and Coca-Cola have recently made commitments to eliminate artificial additives and lower the amount of sugar in their beverages. Additionally, shifting consumer preferences for carbohydrate or low-sugar beverages prompted beverage makers to develop new products. Customers are attempting to avoid sugary drinks in order to avoid the negative repercussions of excessive sugar consumption, so these firms are developing a variety of new items to meet the increasing demand for such products.

Market Segmentation

The global energy drinks market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, product, packaging, and distribution channel. Based on the type, the market is separated into conventional and organics. Based on the product, the market is divided into shots, drinks and mixers. Based on the packaging, the market is classified into can, bottle, and others. Based on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into on-trade, and off-trade.

Global Energy Drinks Market Regional Outlook

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global Energy Drinks market. According to the energy drinks market forecast, the Asia-Pacific region will grow at the fastest rate in the coming years. Asia-Pacific is predicted to see considerable growth in the energy drinks industry due to increased disposable incomes. Furthermore, demographic shifts are likely to propel the region's energy drinks industry's rise in the coming years. Furthermore, large corporations may strive to establish R&D centers in these countries, which may contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific energy drinks market. Additionally, the rising demand for performance enhancers among India's younger generations at clubs and parties is driving up the usage of energy drinks.

Energy Drinks Market Players

Some of the prominent energy drinks market companies are Red Bull, Living Essentials LLC, PepsiCo. Inc., Amway, The Coco-Cola Company, Lucozade, AriZona Beverages USA, Monster Energy, Xyience Energy, and Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

