U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,561.25
    -10.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,198.00
    -61.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,159.50
    -46.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,084.20
    -7.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.02
    +0.59 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.80
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.20 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1339
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.92
    +3.73 (+19.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4300
    -0.1550 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,335.62
    -479.55 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,167.00
    +157.61 (+15.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.18
    -5.37 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% during 2021-2028; Energy-as a service (EaaS) Agreement between Ameresco Inc and Northwestern University to Bolster Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Companies Profiled in Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market are ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Engie, Honeywell, Veolia, Enel X, Ameresco, EDF, WGL Energy, GE, Ørsted, Centrica, Bernhard, Johnson Controls and more.

Pune, India, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global energy as a service market size is expected to reach USD 124.10 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on renewable energy sources by governments will have an excellent impact on the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights™, in a report, titled “Energy as a Service Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 59.17 billion in 2020.

EaaS is a business model wherein consumers pay for energy service and avoid upfront capital investment. Rapid urbanization and industrialization lead to the adoption of EaaS. Furthermore, concerns regarding the depletion of fossil fuels are likely to bolster the market development. In addition, increasing energy consumption is expected to boost the industry's progress.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/energy-as-a-service-market-101204

List of Key Companies in Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market:

  • ABB (Switzerland)

  • Schneider Electric (France)

  • Siemens (Germany)

  • Engie (France)

  • Honeywell (U.S.)

  • Veolia (France)

  • Enel X (France)

  • Ameresco (U.S.)

  • EDF (U.K.)

  • WGL Energy (U.S.)

  • GE (U.S.)

  • Ørsted (Denmark)

  • Centrica (U.K.)

  • Bernhard (U.S.)

  • Johnson Controls (Ireland)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

9.9%

2028 Value Projection

USD 124.10 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 59.17 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

130

Segments covered

Service Type, End-User and Geography

Growth Drivers

Rising Energy Consumption to Contribute Massive Growth

Increased Renewable Energy Generation to Push Growth in North America

Major Companies Emphasize on Diminishing Maintenance Costs to Boost Market Position

COVID-19 IMPACT:

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a severe impact on the energy industry. The market has seen a drop in price and demand all around the world. Due to COVID-19, large manufacturing industries are concentrating on critical tasks, causing the installation of electronic components to come to a standstill. The energy industry is being driven by a number of important causes, including rising energy demand and fluctuating power prices. Due to various manufacturing units, there is a steep downfall in the energy as a service market.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/energy-as-a-service-market-101204

Market Segments:

The market is classified into energy supply services, operation & maintenance services, optimization & efficiency services, and others on the basis of service type. The end-user segment is divided into industrial, commercial, and others. The commercial segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the global market, including educational institutions, the healthcare industry, data centers, airports, banks, and others.

Geographically, the market has been analyzed across five major regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The energy as a service market report stresses on:

  • Incomparable insights into all developments

  • Well-regarded data about eminent players

  • Up-and-coming trends and drivers

  • Regional analysis

  • Notable development

  • COVID-19 impact

Driving Factor:

Rising Energy Consumption to Contribute Massive Growth

As a result of increased industry and urbanization, energy consumption is on the rise. It has become important to create renewable energy on a worldwide scale to meet rising energy demand and the depletion of fossil resources. Solar and wind power plants cover a wide geographic region. In 2018, worldwide investment in renewable capacity was almost three times that of coal and gas-fired generating capacity combined.

Renewables will account for over half of worldwide power generation by 2050, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Global energy consumption is expected to rise as the world's population and urbanization rates rise.

Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/energy-as-a-service-market-101204

Regional Insights:

Increased Renewable Energy Generation to Push Growth in North America

Because of the growing need for intelligent buildings and building automation, the energy as a service market share in North America is expected to be the largest, the region held USD 26.30 billion in 2020. The market is expanding due to rising demand for services such as offering demand-energy response solutions and performing energy efficiency projects due to the growing commercial industry. Furthermore, the market in this area is expected to be driven by a growing percentage of renewable energy generation and energy efficiency initiatives. The market for EaaS is booming in North America, thanks to increased government standards and efforts and the growing number of smart cities, smart communities, and electric cars.

Competitive Landscape:

Major Companies Emphasize on Diminishing Maintenance Costs to Boost Market Position

This market's competitive environment is shaped by technology developments targeted at lowering operating and maintenance costs and increasing operational efficiency. The growing use of energy as a service by utilities and commercial sectors to improve efficiency and reliability are the major drivers driving the worldwide market for ABB, Schneider Electric, and Siemens, thereby boosting their market position.

Notable Development:

  • July 2021: Ameresco Inc., a leading firm in energy efficiency and renewable energy, signed a contract for a long-term energy-as-a-service agreement with Northwestern University. The company will deliver ongoing energy management and related services and identify and implement energy efficiency upgradation for the campus.

Quick Buy - Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101204

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancements

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by the Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type

      • Energy Supply Service

      • Operational & Maintenance Service

      • Energy & Optimization & Efficiency Service

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

      • Commercial

      • Industrial

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type

      • Energy Supply Service

      • Operational & Maintenance Service

      • Energy & Optimization & Efficiency Service

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

      • Commercial

      • Industrial

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

        • Commercial

        • Industrial

      • Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

        • Commercial

        • Industrial

  • Europe Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type

      • Energy Supply Service

      • Operational & Maintenance Service

      • Energy & Optimization & Efficiency Service

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

      • Commercial

      • Industrial

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • UK Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

        • Commercial

        • Industrial

      • Germany Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

        • Commercial

        • Industrial

      • France Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

        • Commercial

        • Industrial

      • Italy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

        • Commercial

        • Industrial

      • Spain Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

        • Commercial

        • Industrial

      • Russia Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

        • Commercial

        • Industrial

      • Rest of Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

        • Commercial

        • Industrial

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/energy-as-a-service-market-101204

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC), Others), By Application (Portable, Stationary, Transport), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Variable Frequency Drive Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (AC Drive, DC Drive, Servo Drive), By Power Range (Micro, Low, Medium, High), By Application (Pumps, Conveyors, HVAC, Electric Fan, Extruders, Others), By End-User (Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Mining, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Solar Photovoltaic Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Monocrystalline Silicon, Thin Film, Polycrystalline Silicon, and Others), By Grid Type (On-grid and Off-grid), By Installation (Ground Mounted, Rooftop, and Others), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential and Utilities), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Hydrogen Generation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (On-site and Portable), By Technology (Steam Methane Reforming, Water Electrolysis, Partial Oil Oxidation, and Coal Gasification), By Application (Ammonia Production, Petroleum Refinery, Methanol Production, Transportation, Power Generation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Impact of Covid-19 on the Oilfield Services Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast 2019-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/energy-as-a-service-market-9923


Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • This stock market correction ‘is not over yet,’ strategist says

    Bill Baruch, Blue Line Futures President, and Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group Partner and Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market lows, the Fed, the financial and bank sectors, and investing opportunities amid high volatility periods.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of many electric vehicle companies whose shares were trading lower on Tuesday afternoon, amid a broad market decline triggered by rising rates on government bonds.

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    The IRS has good news for retirees starting in 2022: you can now keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts thanks to lower required minimum distributions (RMDs). For the first time in 20 years, the Internal Revenue Service has … Continue reading → The post Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Carlyle Co-Founder David Rubenstein Says ‘We’re Due for a Correction’

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity markets are primed for a correction as the Federal Reserve prepares to boost rates and higher inflation becomes a reality for some time, Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein said.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil Mar

  • This Defensive Consumer Stock Fell More Than 2 Meme Stock Darlings Today

    Wall Street was in a foul mood on Tuesday, and major market benchmarks finished the day with substantial losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was the best performer on the day despite finishing down more than 500 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had much larger losses on a percentage basis that pushed that index into 10% correction territory. Long-term investors weren't all that shocked to see some popular meme stocks take big hits in the downward-moving market.

  • Goldman Sachs: 4 'buy' rated stocks with up to 60% upside

    2022 is off to a sluggish start. But Goldman likes this group to bounce back.

  • Global Stocks Pare Selloff as Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks pared a global selloff Wednesday in the wake of a surge in Treasury yields, as the prospect of Federal Reserve monetary tightening to fight high inflation weighs on markets.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images

  • Why Blink Charging Stock Lit Up Today

    What happened Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock is electric today, with its shares shooting up 10% as of 12:50 p.m. ET in response to some really big news from the electric car charging network: General Motors (NYSE: GM) is plugging into Blink.

  • Ford Sees $8.2 Billion Gain on Its Investment Following Rivian’s IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. expects to record a gain of $8.2 billion in the fourth quarter on its investment in Rivian Automotive Inc. after the electric-truck maker’s blockbuster initial public offering late last year.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Market

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Why Apple Sank Along With the Stock Market Today

    It's not the "A" tech stock investors were clamoring for on the day, plus there was some discouraging legal news for the company.

  • Tesla investors urge judge to order Musk repay $13 billion for SolarCity deal

    Tesla Inc shareholders urged a judge on Tuesday to find Elon Musk coerced the company's board into a 2016 deal for SolarCity and asked that the chief executive be ordered to pay the electric vehicle company one of the largest judgments ever of $13 billion. "This case has always been about whether the acquisition of SolarCity was a rescue from financial distress, a bailout, orchestrated by Elon Musk," Randy Baron, an attorney for shareholders, told the Zoom hearing. The closing arguments recounted key findings from a 10-day trial in July when Musk spent two days on the stand defending the deal.

  • Intel stock has a bright near-term future, says analyst

    Intel Corp. shares may have some bright spots ahead—at least in the very near future. Citi Research analyst Christopher Danely likes the setup for the chipmaker’s stock in the weeks to come, given the potential for a positive earnings surprise and optimism heading into the company’s February investor day. While Danely still has a neutral rating on Intel’s shares (INTC) he added a “positive Catalyst Watch” designation to the name on Tuesday, which he said reflects expectations for near-term upside.

  • Alibaba Stock May See Its Worst Day This Year. Here Are Two Reasons Why.

    A spike in bond yields is hitting the tech sector broadly Tuesday. But there's another factor specific to Alibaba that could explain the underperformance.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The market is seeing red in Tuesday's trading, and Asana (NYSE: ASAN) stock is suffering a substantial pullback. The workplace software company's share price was down roughly 9.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of 2:15 p.m. ET. High levels of inflation, rising Treasury bond yields, weak economic data, and anticipation for upcoming interest rate hikes are combining to make investors more risk averse.