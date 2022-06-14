U.S. markets open in 6 hours 52 minutes

Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market: North America to Occupy 58% Market Share| Driven by Increase in Adoption of Renewable Energy| Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy as a service (EaaS) market size is expected to grow by USD 19.04 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 20.51% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 58% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the energy as a service (EaaS) market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The growing demand for electricity from end-users, including commercial buildings, will facilitate the energy as a service (EaaS) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Analysis Report by End User (industrial and commercial), Service (procurement, storage, and management and optimization), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/energy-as-a-service-market-industry-analysis

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market: Drivers

  • The increase in the adoption of renewable energy is a major factor driving the global energy-as-a-service (EaaS) market share growth. Continuous growth in global energy demand, clean energy initiatives, and subsidies for power generation using sustainable sources are promoting the use of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

  • The government is shifting its focus from conventional sources of fuel to renewables to reduce the emission of hazardous gases that have an adverse impact on the environment. As part of clean energy initiatives, several countries are using fuels such as electricity and hydrogen fuels in the transportation sector. The EaaS model helps companies to procure electricity from different suppliers so that total energy costs can be reduced.

  • Furthermore, companies can procure the renewable energy that they want without having the associated capital expense of equipment purchases, and this enables them to make significant savings in terms of capital expenditures. Therefore, the growing dependence on renewable energy sources will have a positive impact on the adoption of the EaaS model and is likely to drive the growth of the global Energy as a Service (EaaS) market during the forecast period.

Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market: Trends

  • The increasing adoption of microgrids is another factor supporting the global energy-as-a-service (EaaS) market share growth. Microgrids have emerged as a solution to resolve inconsistencies in grid infrastructure and performance. Moreover, microgrids use solar and wind energy sources to generate power, which is one of the major factors driving their adoption amid rising environmental concerns.

  • Microgrids play a critical role in protecting consumers from power outages and ensuring energy security. The two traditional mechanisms for microgrid development are self-financed construction and operation of microgrid and appointing a third party to construct and operate the microgrid.

  • Both models will incur a development and operational burden on the institutions, businesses, or organizations that are hosting the microgrid. To minimize the burden on the host of microgrids, a third model called EaaS was created. Through this model, customers can obtain the benefits of microgrids by contracting services instead of purchasing an entire power plant. The adoption of microgrids is increasing owing to their benefits such as reliable and continuous power supply. Due to such reasons, a rise in the installation of microgrids is expected to drive the global Energy as a Service (EaaS) market during the forecast period.

To know more about drivers & trends along with the challenges -Download a sample now!

Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market: Vendor Analysis

The energy as a service (EaaS) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Ameresco Inc.

  • Enel Spa

  • ENGIE SA

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Energy As A Service (EaaS) Market: Segmentation Analysis

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Industrial - size, and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial - size and forecast 2020-2025

 Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Procurement - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Storage - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Management and optimization - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

To know the market contribution of each segment - Grab an exclusive Report

Energy As A Service (EaaS) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.51%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 19.04 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.50

Performing market contribution

North America at 58%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ameresco Inc., Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 7.1 Procurement

  • 7.2 Storage

  • 7.3 Management and optimization

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Ameresco Inc.

  • 11.4 Enel Spa

  • 11.5 ENGIE SA

  • 11.6 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 11.7 Johnson Controls International Plc

  • 11.8 Panasonic Corp.

  • 11.9 Schneider Electric SE

  • 11.10 Siemens AG

  • 11.11 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • 11.12 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-as-a-service-eaas-market-north-america-to-occupy-58-market-share-driven-by-increase-in-adoption-of-renewable-energy-technavio-301566530.html

SOURCE Technavio

