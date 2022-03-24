Energy ESO Market Size to Worth Around US$ 1000.72 BN by 2030

Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global energy ESO market size is projected to be worth around US$ 1000.72 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Tokyo, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global energy ESO market size was valued at US$ 236.46 billion in 2021. The rising demand for the digitization of the energy sector is fueling the growth of the global energy ESO market. The presence of numerous engineering service providers and the competitive pricing strategies adopted by them is significantly affecting the demand for the energy ESO across the global energy sector. The rising demand for the efficient and uninterrupted power supply across various end use industries is fueling the need for quick and efficient energy plant related services. The regular need for the repair and maintenance in the energy plants at a cheap cost is fueling the growth of the energy ESO market across the globe.



The engineering service providers are well-equipped with the latest and advanced technologies and engineering tools that facilitates them to efficiently handle the issues related to virtual prototyping, smart grid management, digitization of plant, and embedded product engineering. The rising investments by the government towards the research & development of the renewable energy sources are significantly boosting the growth of the global energy ESO market.

Report Highlights

Based on the source, the renewable is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment. The rising government initiatives and investments for promoting the adoption of the renewable energy sources for reducing carbon footprint is the most important factor that boosts the growth of this segment.

Based on the service, the structuring & layout segment dominated the market, accounting for a market share of around 35% in 2020. The large projects such as wind, solar, mining, and oil/gas plants require the structuring and layout services that have resulted in the dominance of this segment.

Based on the location, the onshore was the dominating and the fastest-growing market. The onshore plants require the availability of the service providers in the region of origin. The data privacy and security are the major drivers of the inshore services. The presence of the local service providers has fostered the growth of this segment.





Regional Snapshot

Asia Pacific was the leading energy ESO market, accounting for a market share of more than 36% in 2020. This is attributed to the availability of skilled and talented engineers at a cheap cost. Moreover, the rising investments towards the adoption of the solar energy sources is exponentially propelling the market growth. The rapid industrialization and growing volume of commercial activities in the emerging nations like China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea is stimulating the demand for the efficient power supply. The rising adoption of smart grids in the region is another factor, which is augmenting the growth of the Asia Pacific energy ESO market.

On the other hand, North America is estimated to be the most opportunistic market owing to the rising government and corporate initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint and adoption of the renewable energy sources and shift towards green energy. According to the US Energy Information Administration, the electricity generation using the renewable sources has increased to 20% in 2020 from 17% in 2019. Moreover, the increased demand for the latest technologies and sustainable technologies, the North America is estimated to be the rapidly growing energy ESO market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Growing demand for the clean and green energy

The changing climatic conditions, rising emission of greenhouse gasses, and depleting natural sources of energy has forced the government across the globe to shift towards the clean and green energy sources like solar energy and wind energy. The strict government regulations regarding the adoption of renewable energy sources is expected to drive the growth of the energy ESO market, as the deployment of new renewable energy sources and equipment needs regular maintenance in order to operate efficiently.

Restraint

Data security and privacy

The energy producers and the engineering service providers exchange a lot of confidential data on regular basis pertaining to project specification, equipment performance, design, and technologies. Therefore, the risks related to data breach is high and this may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunity

Increasing government investments in R&D

The rising government investments pertaining to the design and research & development owing to the rising demand for the real time analytics and feedback is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players in the forthcoming future. For instance, as per the International Energy Agency, around 26 billion was spent by the governments all over the globe in 2018 on the energy R&D.

Challenge

Tough competition among the players may reduce profit

Majority of the engineering service providers compete on the ground of pricing. The price competition among the service providers helps the OEMs to receive the services at low cost but this reduces the profit of the service providers. Therefore, the low margins are the major challenge for the market players.

Market Segmentation

By Source

Renewable

Non-Renewable

Chemical Processing





By Service

Structuring & Layout

Digitization

R&D and Design

Implementation & Maintenance

By Location

Onshore

Offshore

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





