Energy Evolves to Feeling Good 2022 Report: In-Depth Analysis of Global Market Trends, Players & Drivers
The "Energy Evolves to Feeling Good 2022 Report" report
From relaxation shots to brain-boosting beverages with cognition benefits - the energy drink market looks very different than it did a few years ago. Energy needs are evolving beyond the physical to address mental and emotional needs as well. We explore this evolution in the food and beverage landscape to better understand what consumers are looking for and how to address their core needs.
This 2022 report takes a deeper look at the topic of energy globally, regionally, and across 23 individual countries to help companies better understand shopper concerns and attitudes allowing them to connect more powerfully with their targets and bring market solutions faster and more profitably.
Some of the many topics addressed within the report include:
An in-depth profile of key energy targets and sizes them across all markets.
Globally, where do energy related health issues fall in comparison to other health problems?
How often do shoppers choose foods/beverages to improve their energy level? Which markets/demographic groups stand out?
How important is energy level throughout the day? Globally, how does energy level compare to other key considerations for deciding what to eat at each daypart?
MARKETS INCLUDED:
NORTH AMERICA: USA and Canada
LATIN AMERICA: Brazil and Mexico
EUROPE: France, Germany, UK, and Russia
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Nigeria
SOUTH ASIA: India and Pakistan
EAST ASIA PACIFIC: Australia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam
TOPICS COVERED:
The Current Energy Market
Individual markets and demographics motivations for healthy eating
The importance of energy in food beverage choices
How often individual markets and demographics choose foods/beverages for energy?
The different needs that energy satisfies including physical energy, down energy, and mental energy
And more!
Energy in the Beverage Market
How often shoppers select beverages for healthful reasons?
The level of interest in energy benefits when selecting beverages
How often shoppers eat or drink Protein drinks, energy drinks, functional beverages, and sports drinks?
The Energy + Protein Connection
What Shoppers consider benefits of a high-protein diet
Level of interest in Protein and Plant Protein
Does the type of protein matter to our core energy targets?
Understanding How Energy Needs Change Throughout the Day
How important is energy level throughout the day? Globally, how does energy level compare to other key considerations (e.g., nutrition, taste, convenience, indulgence, etc.) for deciding what to eat at each daypart?
Unresolved Afflictions
20+ ingredients plotted on the HealthFocus International Ingredient Strategic Opportunity Quadrant.
Level of concern and incidence of energy related health issues including:
Tiredness, lack of energy
Stress
Sleep problems
Lack of mental sharpness/focus
Energy issues that shoppers are personally affected by:
Tiredness, lack of energy
Stress
Sleep problems
Lack of mental sharpness/focus
