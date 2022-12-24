U.S. markets closed

Energy Harbor is Working Alongside PJM to Encourage Customers to Conserve Electricity

·2 min read

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Harbor Corp. is encouraging its nearly one million customers to reduce energy consumption to support overall electrical grid stability.

Energy Harbor Corp. is encouraging its nearly one million customers to reduce energy consumption

PJM, the regional transmission operator responsible for the region's system reliability has requested the public to conserve electricity. The call for conservation was prompted by continuing frigid weather.

PJM and Energy Harbor are asking consumers to reduce their use of electricity, if health permits, between the hours of 4 a.m. on December 24, 2022 and 10 a.m. on December 25, 2022.

Demand for electricity is expected to increase in the PJM region and the regions neighboring PJM because of the extremely cold weather. Energy harbor customers can take simple electricity conservation steps such as:

  • Setting thermostats lower than usual, if health permits,

  • Postponing use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers until other times, and

  • Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances.

Conserving electricity as much as possible between the hours of 4 a.m. on December 24, 2022, and 10 a.m. on December 25, 2022, will help ensure adequate power supplies.

PJM continues to carefully monitor the power supply conditions. Energy Harbor is working alongside PJM to do everything possible to keep power flowing in the region.

About Energy Harbor

Energy Harbor is a highly reliable provider of carbon free baseload electricity committed to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles critical to meeting the nation's emissions goals and accelerating the country's clean energy transition. Our success is driven by our unwavering employee commitment to safe, reliable operations, financial stability and best in class service to meet the energy and sustainability needs of our customers.

For more information on Energy Harbor visit www.energyharbor.com

Forward Looking Statements and Further Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements."  All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that are included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that Energy Harbor Corp. (the "Company") expects or anticipates to occur in the future (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "intends," "plans," "will likely result," "are expected to," "could" and "will continue"), are forward-looking statements.  Although the Company believes that in making any such forward-looking statement its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any such forward-looking statement involves uncertainties and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the discussion of risk factors under "Risk Factors" available on the Investor Website (as described below) and the following important factors, among others, that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements: the actions and decisions of regulatory authorities; economic conditions and power pricing within the Company's territories and markets; the Company's ability to accomplish or realize anticipated benefits from strategic and financial goals; the uncertainties associated with the deactivation of remaining commodity-based generating units, including the impact on vendor commitments, and as it relates to the reliability of the transmission grid, the timing thereof; the risks and uncertainties associated with litigation, arbitration, mediation and like proceedings, including with respect to the timing and amounts of the capital expenditures that may arise in connection with any such proceedings; changes in customers' demand for power; and weather conditions affecting future sales, margins and operations.

Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof, and except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances.  New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; nor can the Company assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.  As such, you should not rely on such forward-looking statements.

Further information regarding the Company will be available at www.energyharbor.com under the heading www.energyharbor.com/ir (the "Investor Website"). The Company advises that holders of the Company's securities should review all available information before making any decisions whether to buy or sell any of the Company's securities.  Any information in any materials posted on the Investor Website in the future will automatically update and, where applicable, modify or supersede the information contained in this press release and any other information previously posted on the Investor Website.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-harbor-is-working-alongside-pjm-to-encourage-customers-to-conserve-electricity-301709861.html

SOURCE Energy Harbor

