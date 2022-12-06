U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,947.66
    -51.18 (-1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,632.65
    -314.45 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,052.48
    -187.45 (-1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,815.22
    -25.00 (-1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.42
    -2.51 (-3.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.50
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0490
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5590
    -0.0400 (-1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2184
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7490
    +0.0640 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,985.25
    -109.76 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.33
    -1.47 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Energy Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption Details

Energy Income Fund
·1 min read
Energy Income Fund
Energy Income Fund

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that, with respect to the previously announced annual redemption of 287,182 units of the Fund, the redemption price per unit is $1.9830.

The pro-rata redemption rate will be 18.88% (i.e., for every 1,000 units submitted by a unitholder for redemption, 189 units will be redeemed).

For further information, please contact your financial advisor, call Artemis Investment Management’s investor relations line at (416) 934‐7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • 12 Best Communication Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best communication stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more communication stocks to buy today, go directly to 5 Best Communication Stocks To Buy Today. The communications industry has grown from a sector that used to include just telecommunications, newspapers, magazines, books, and radio […]

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • Textron Wins $80 Billion U.S. Army Helicopter Contract. Stock Soars.

    Textron stock is soaring Tuesday after the company won an $80 billion contract to build a new helicopter for the army. Monday evening, the U.S. Army announced it had selected Textron (ticker: TXT) subsidiary Bell Helicopter to supply its new long-range assault helicopter. Textron beat a joint bid from Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing (BA).

  • General Electric stock ‘at a critical juncture’ ahead of spinoff, analyst says

    Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Christopher Glynn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss upgrading GE to Outperform, the company’s stock performance, industrial stocks, and the outlook for GE’s health care spinoff.

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • These 2 Stocks Hit Wall Street's Radar Tuesday

    The stock market was trying to bounce back on Tuesday morning from the walloping it took on Monday, but bullish investors seemed hesitant to take a big stand right out of the gate. Shortly after the market opened, most stock market indexes were down slightly, failing to claw back their losses from the previous session. Both Textron (NYSE: TXT) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT) got some good news that made their shareholders happy, and the rises in the stock prices show that even in a tough market environment, there are still opportunities for smart investors to make money.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Why Cano Health's Shares Dropped 46.9% in November

    What happened Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) saw its shares drop 46.9% last month. The company operates primary care and connected medical practices for seniors in Florida, Texas, Nevada and Puerto Rico. The company's stock closed October at $3.

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Petroleo Brasileiro, Cboe Global Markets and UnitedHealth

    Petroleo Brasileiro, Cboe Global Markets and UnitedHealth have been highlighted in this Investment Ideas article.

  • 2 Reasons Block Is a Long-Term Buy

    In late 2021, Square Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey announced radical changes to his company's direction, including changing its name to Block (NYSE: SQ). Unfortunately, these changes had terrible timing and many investors were dubious about several of the company's strategies; at the same time, the economy took a turn for the worse. Nervous investors ran for cover, sending the stock down 61% year to date.

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard under fire from state AGs; Chesco investment advisory sold

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news across Greater Philadelphia: A coalition of 13 Republican state attorneys general wants to stop Vanguard Group from buying shares in U.S. utilities companies due to the investment manager’s environmental, social and governance policies. The attorneys general filed a motion last week to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting it block Vanguard’s purchase.

  • GE Is a Tale of Two Trends

    Shares of General Electric were raised to an outperform ("Buy") rating by a sell-side firm Tuesday. In this daily bar chart of GE, below, we can see that prices made a potential double bottom pattern. Notice how trading volume decreases from late October to early December as prices rallied.

  • Bullish insiders bet US$1.0m on Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

    In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Ardelyx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDX ) stock...

  • Why UPS Stock Is Down Today

    A strong jobs report has investors questioning how soon the Federal Reserve will be able to ease its rate hiking campaign. Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) got caught in the downdraft, down as much as 3.7% on Monday. Through much of 2022, the market has moved based on sentiment about the Fed, and specifically about whether the central bank's rate-hiking campaign will throw the economy into a recession.

  • Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors on Wall Street. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO's strategy of having his company buy and hold stock in solid companies for a long time has reaped rich rewards over the years, which is evident from the terrific annual gains in Berkshire's Class A shares since 1965. Berkshire's Class A shares have clocked average annual gains of 20.1% over the past 57 years.