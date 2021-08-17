U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,451.08
    -28.63 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,381.71
    -243.69 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,646.76
    -147.00 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,173.84
    -29.58 (-1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.51
    +0.22 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.10
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    -0.0050 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    -0.0089 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5310
    +0.2510 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,176.80
    -216.62 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.96
    -9.39 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,180.44
    +26.46 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

Energy Income Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distribution per unit will be declared payable on the distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount (C$ per unit)

August 31, 2021

September 15, 2021

$0.01

CONTACT: For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.


