Energy Management System Market to Reach USD 60.54 Billion by 2029; Increasing Demand for Smart Grids and Smart Meters to Boost Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies in the global energy management system market are General Electric Company (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), SAP SE (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Cisco System Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Pune, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global energy management system market is expected to rise during the forecast period due to the increasing installation of smart grids and smart meters in developing and developed countries. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Energy Management System Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the energy management system market size was USD 24.73 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 27.31 billion in 2022 to USD 60.54 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

The energy management system is adopted by various industries such as manufacturing, automotive, building automation, pharmaceutical, energy and utilities, oil & gas, and others. The market is expected to rise due to various global energy concerns such as optimizing renewable energy sources, managing greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption, and decreasing carbon footprint.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/energy-management-system-market-101167

COVID-19 Impact:

Reduced Electricity Consumption Hampered Market Growth During Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic affected various industries and created a huge impact on industrial activities, including the manufacturing and production units of the key players. The stringent restrictions imposed by the government affected the operational workforce of the company to maintain social distancing norms. The sudden closure of companies due to the revised operational regulations affected the key market players' revenue generation rate and sales rate. These factors hampered market growth during the pandemic.

Key Players Profiled in Energy Management System Market:

  • General Electric Company (U.S.)

  • IBM Corporation (U.S.)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

  • Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.)

  • Schneider Electric SE (France)

  • SAP SE (Germany)

  • Siemens (Germany)

  • Eaton (Ireland)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

  • Cisco System Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

12.0%

2029 Value Projection

USD 60.54 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 24.73 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Size, Share, Type, End-User, Geography

Growth Drivers

Digital Transformation of EMS is Reshaping the Energy Management Infrastructure

Increasing Installation of Smart Grids and Smart Meters to Boost Growth

Key Players to Enhance Product Portfolios for Sustaining Their Positions

Pitfalls & Challenges

Lack of Awareness and High Implementation Cost to Limit Adoption


According to World Economic Forum (WEF), in August 2020, the energy demand across the U.S., France, U.K., and India has reduced by approximately 15% during the lockdown. Also, Italy witnessed reduced electricity consumption by 75% during the pandemic.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/energy-management-system-market-101167

Segments:

Oil & Gas Segment to Propel Growth During Forecast Period

By type, the market is bifurcated into systems and services. Further, the system is divided into home energy management, industrial and building energy management systems. Furthermore, services are categorized into monitoring & control, implementation & integration, maintenance, and consulting & training services.

Based on the end-users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, energy & utilities, automotive, oil & gas, building automation, manufacturing, and others.

Finally, by region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report provides complete information regarding market development and advancements in the industry. Also, the report sheds light on impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market growth and the global expansion of the business. Drivers and restraints affecting market development and potential growth scope are elaborated further in this report. Furthermore, key players operating in the market are highlighted along with their business growth strategies. Key developments in the industry and new launches introduced by key players are discussed further in this report.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Digitalization in EMS to Propel Growth

The global energy management system is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing installation of smart grids and smart meters in developed and developing countries. Also, increasing investments by the government are expected to drive the market. In the coming years, favorable government initiatives and revised policies ensure energy management system market growth. The digitalization of EMS is contributing to the development of market in various sectors due to increasing service demand.

However, high implementation costs and lack of awareness may hamper market growth.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/energy-management-system-market-101167

Regional Insights:

North America Dominates Market Due to Rising Digitalization

North America holds the highest global energy management system market share during the forecast period due to these systems' increasing adoption. Also, the presence of key market players in the region contributes to market growth.

Europe holds the second-highest market share due to the increasing demand for smart grid solutions and smart meters in various industries. Further, increasing awareness regarding energy efficiency is expected to drive the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Collaborate with Supporting Companies to Expand their Business Reach

Key players in the market focus on forming strategic alliances, mergers, and partnerships to acquire higher market share and expand their business globally. Also, implementing innovative product development and redevelopment strategies allows key players to enhance their product portfolio. Furthermore, collaborating with supporting companies allow key players to explore new segmented market deliver their services worldwide.

Industry Developments:

  • January 2022: Schneider Electric acquired Zeigo, a provider of the climate-tech platform. This acquisition will advance Schneider Electric’s range of clean energy solutions and services. Also, it will enhance the company’s digital energy transformation ambitions.

  • June 2021: Honeywell International Inc. launched a battery energy storage system (BESS) platform. It integrates Honeywell’s distributed energy resource management, analytics functionality, and asset monitoring and supervisory control to allow organizations to optimize overall energy use.

Quick Buy - Energy Management System Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101167

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • Global Energy Management System Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

  • Global Energy Management System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • System

        • Home Energy Management System

        • Building Energy Management System

        • Industrial Energy Management System

      • Services

        • Monitoring & Control

        • Implementation & Integration

        • Maintenance

        • Consulting & Training

    • By End-User (USD)

      • Oil & Gas

      • Manufacturing

      • Building Automation

      • Energy & Utilities

      • Automotive

      • Pharmaceutical

      • Others (IT and Telecom, Hospitality)

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

  • North America Energy Management System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • System

        • Home Energy Management System

        • Building Energy Management System

        • Industrial Energy Management System

      • Services

        • Monitoring & Control

        • Implementation & Integration

        • Maintenance

        • Consulting & Training

    • By End-User (USD)

      • Oil & Gas

      • Manufacturing

      • Building Automation

      • Energy & Utilities

      • Automotive

      • Pharmaceutical

      • Others (IT and Telecom, Hospitality)

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States

        • By End User

      • Canada

        • By End User

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/energy-management-system-market-101167

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Virtual Fitting Room Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Apparel, Eyewear, Beauty & Cosmetic Products, Jewelry & Watches, and Others), By End-use (Physical Stores and Virtual Store), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Commerce Cloud Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Platform, and Services), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, and Large Enterprises), By Application (Grocery and Pharmaceuticals, Fashion and Apparel, Travel and Hospitality, Electronics, Furniture and Bookstore, and Others), By End-use (B2B, and B2C), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

3D Scanning Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Range (Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range), By Device (Portable, Stationary), By Application (Reverse Engineering, Quality Control and Inspection, Rapid Prototyping, Full Body Scanning), By End-User (Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Architecture and Construction, Industrial Manufacturing), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Gaming Console Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Home Consoles and Handheld Console (Portable and Non-Portable)), By End-use (Residential and Commercial), By Applications (Gaming and Non-Gaming), and Region Forecast, 2020-2027

Big Data in Manufacturing Industry Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Solution and Services), By Deployment (On Premise, Cloud-based and Hybrid), By Application (Customer Analytics, Operational Analytics, Quality Assessment, Supply chain management, Production Management, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/energy-management-system-market-9233


