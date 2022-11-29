U.S. markets open in 2 hours 45 minutes

Energy Management System Market Size (2022-2029) Worth USD 60.54 Billion, 12.0% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Energy Management System Market Size is projected to reach USD 60.54 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

Pune, India, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Energy Management System Market Size is expected to rise during the forecast period due to the increasing installation of smart grids and smart meters in developing and developed countries. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Energy Management System Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the energy management system market size was USD 24.73 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 27.31 billion in 2022 to USD 60.54 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

The energy management system is adopted by various industries such as manufacturing, automotive, building automation, pharmaceutical, energy and utilities, oil & gas, and others. The market is expected to rise due to various global energy concerns such as optimizing renewable energy sources, managing greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption, and decreasing carbon footprint.

Key Industry Development-

Schneider Electric acquired Zeigo, a provider of the climate-tech platform. This acquisition will advance Schneider Electric’s range of clean energy solutions and services. Also, it will enhance the company’s digital energy transformation ambitions.

Honeywell International Inc. launched a battery energy storage system (BESS) platform. It integrates Honeywell’s distributed energy resource management, analytics functionality, and asset monitoring and supervisory control to allow organizations to optimize overall energy use.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/energy-management-system-market-101167


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

12.0%

2029 Value Projection

USD 60.54 Billion

Base Year

2021

Energy Management System Market Size in 2021

USD 24.73 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Type; End-User;


COVID-19 Impact:

Reduced Electricity Consumption Hampered Market Growth During Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic affected various industries and created a huge impact on industrial activities, including the manufacturing and production units of the key players. The stringent restrictions imposed by the government affected the operational workforce of the company to maintain social distancing norms. The sudden closure of companies due to the revised operational regulations affected the key market players' revenue generation rate and sales rate. These factors hampered market growth during the pandemic.


Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Digitalization in EMS to Propel Growth

The global energy management system is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing installation of smart grids and smart meters in developed and developing countries. Also, increasing investments by the government are expected to drive the market. In the coming years, favorable government initiatives and revised policies ensure energy management system market growth. The digitalization of EMS is contributing to the development of market in various sectors due to increasing service demand.

However, high implementation costs and lack of awareness may hamper market growth.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/energy-management-system-market-101167

Regional Insights:

North America Dominates Market Due to Rising Digitalization

North America holds the highest global energy management system market share during the forecast period due to these systems' increasing adoption. Also, the presence of key market players in the region contributes to market growth.

Europe holds the second-highest market share due to the increasing demand for smart grid solutions and smart meters in various industries. Further, increasing awareness regarding energy efficiency is expected to drive the market.

Report Coverage:

The report provides complete information regarding market development and advancements in the industry. Also, the report sheds light on impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market growth and the global expansion of the business. Drivers and restraints affecting market development and potential growth scope are elaborated further in this report. Furthermore, key players operating in the market are highlighted along with their business growth strategies. Key developments in the industry and new launches introduced by key players are discussed further in this report.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/energy-management-system-market-101167


Segments:

Oil & Gas Segment to Propel Growth During Forecast Period

By type, the market is bifurcated into systems and services. Further, the system is divided into home energy management, industrial and building energy management systems. Furthermore, services are categorized into monitoring & control, implementation & integration, maintenance, and consulting & training services.

Based on the end-users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, energy & utilities, automotive, oil & gas, building automation, manufacturing, and others.

Finally, by region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Collaborate with Supporting Companies to Expand their Business Reach

Key players in the market focus on forming strategic alliances, mergers, and partnerships to acquire higher market share and expand their business globally. Also, implementing innovative product development and redevelopment strategies allows key players to enhance their product portfolio. Furthermore, collaborating with supporting companies allow key players to explore new segmented market deliver their services worldwide.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • General Electric Company (U.S.)

  • IBM Corporation (U.S.)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

  • Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.)

  • Schneider Electric SE (France)

  • SAP SE (Germany)

  • Siemens (Germany)

  • Eaton (Ireland)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

  • Cisco System Inc. (U.S.)


Access Full Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101167


Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • Global Energy Management System Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

  • Global Energy Management System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • System

        • Home Energy Management System

        • Building Energy Management System

        • Industrial Energy Management System

      • Services

        • Monitoring & Control

        • Implementation & Integration

        • Maintenance

        • Consulting & Training

    • By End-User (USD)

      • Oil & Gas

      • Manufacturing

      • Building Automation

      • Energy & Utilities

      • Automotive

      • Pharmaceutical

      • Others (IT and Telecom, Hospitality)

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

  • North America Energy Management System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • System

        • Home Energy Management System

        • Building Energy Management System

        • Industrial Energy Management System

      • Services

        • Monitoring & Control

        • Implementation & Integration

        • Maintenance

        • Consulting & Training

    • By End-User (USD)

      • Oil & Gas

      • Manufacturing

      • Building Automation

      • Energy & Utilities

      • Automotive

      • Pharmaceutical

      • Others (IT and Telecom, Hospitality)

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States

        • By End User

      • Canada

        • By End User

TOC Continued…!

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


