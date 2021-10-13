U.S. markets open in 8 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,337.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,265.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,634.25
    -19.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.10
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    -0.13 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.30
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.19 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.85
    -0.15 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4640
    -0.1260 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,170.16
    -796.43 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,332.52
    -0.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,161.85
    -68.76 (-0.24%)
     

Energy Management System Market Worth $41.97 Bn at 9.9% CAGR; Top Companies Such as Honeywell and Eaton to Focus on Developing Advanced EMS Products: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·10 min read

Key companies covered in energy management system (EMS) market are Azbil Corporation (Japan). Yokogawa India Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), Actis Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Mumbai, India), Operation Technology, Inc. (California, United States), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Eaton (Dublin, Ireland), Cisco System Inc. (California, United States), General Electric Co. (Boston, United States and others

Pune, India, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global energy management system (EMS) market size is projected to reach USD 41.97 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in renewable energy management will play a decisive role in augmenting this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Energy Management System Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (System and Services), By End User (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Building Automation, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. AI in renewable energy has been gaining ground for the past few years, with several grid authorities harnessing the capabilities of AI tools for energy forecasting, efficiency, and accessibility. For example, Xcel Energy, a Minnesota-based utility company, has been deploying AI in Colorado to access weather reports from the National Center for Atmospheric Research. Another company called PowerScout, in partnership with Google and the US Department of Energy, utilizes AI to create savings models on utility costs based on industry data. These, and many such examples, illustrate the potential benefits of integrating AI with EMS, which will ultimately benefit the market.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/energy-management-system-market-101167

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Energy Management System Market Report:

  • Azbil Corporation (Japan)

  • Yokogawa India Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Actis Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Mumbai, India)

  • Operation Technology, Inc. (California, United States)

  • SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

  • Eaton (Dublin, Ireland)

  • Cisco System Inc. (California, United States)

  • General Electric Co. (Boston, United States)

  • Rockwell Automation Inc. (Wisconsin, United States)

  • IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

  • Intel Corporation (California, United States)

  • Tata Consultancy Services Limited. (Mumbai, India)

  • Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (Kanagawa, Japan)

  • Siemens (Munich, Germany)

  • Enel X (Boston, United States)

  • Tendril Networks Inc. (Boulder, United States)

  • Schneider Electric SE (France)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

9.9%

2027 Value Projection

USD 41.97 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 19.96 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

180

Segments covered

Size, Share, Type, Geography

Growth Drivers

Favorable Government Policies for Sustainable Energy Usage to Surge Demand

Increasing Installation of Smart Grids and Smart Meters to Boost Growth

Digital Transformation of EMS is Reshaping the Energy Management Infrastructure

Pitfalls & Challenges

Lack of Awareness and High Implementation Cost to Limit Adoption


As per the report, the global EMS market value stood at USD 19.96 billion in 2019. The report also offers the following:

  • Detailed insights into the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the market;

  • In-depth analysis of the various factors driving and restraining the market growth;

  • Comprehensive evaluation of all market segments; and

  • Granular study of the competitive dynamics and regional developments influencing the market.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/energy-management-system-market-101167

Market Restraint

Sharp Dip in Power Demand amid COVID-19 to Restrict Growth

With lockdowns, remote working, and social distancing rules being imposed across the globe, the demand for energy and power has fallen dramatically over the past few months. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electricity demand plummeted by 20% for every month of lockdown enforced by a nation. Power consumption in major economic regions, such as Northwestern USA, France, and India, fell by a staggering 15% during lockdown period, while in Italy the demand for power plunged by 75% at the peak of the pandemic. Overall, the IEA estimates that global energy demand will decline by 6% in 2020, a historic low for the energy industry. In such dire circumstances, the adoption of energy management systems is likely to be stymied as contracting revenues of companies has forced them to delay or cancel investment plans while governments are postponing grid modernization plans. The only green shoot for the energy & power sector is the growth in renewables, which, as per IEA data, are expected to account for 40% of power generation in 2020.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/energy-management-system-market-101167

Regional Insights

Implementation of Robust Energy Management Policies to Stimulate Growth in North America

At USD 7.50 billion, North America dominated the energy management system market share in 2019 and is slated to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to the framing and implementation of comprehensive energy regulations in the region. In addition to this, giant corporations in the US such as Microsoft and IBM are channeling investments toward developing smart energy management systems, which is further bolstering the regional market growth.

In Europe, the most prominent growth driver will be the increasing adoption of smart grids and stringent regulations for emissions imposed by the European Union (EU). Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, mainly owing to rising investments in renewable energy infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

Introduction of Grid Digitization Solutions by Key Players to Energize Competition

The energy management system market growth is getting fueled by the development and introduction of digitized tools for smart grid management by key players in this market. The rationale behind the adoption of this strategy is founded on the escalating demand for cost-effective grid management solutions by utility companies around the world.

Quick Buy Energy Management System Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101167

Industry Development:

  • July 2020: Canada-based Enbala’s Concerto™ platform received certification from the OpenADR Alliance, allowing communication between the platform and distributed energy resources (DERs) connected to grids. The Alliance enables utilities to manage the surging energy demand cost-effectively by standardizing and simplifying demand response and DERs.

  • February 2020: Eaton announced the acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI) based in Richmond, Virginia. The takeover will give Eaton access to the extensive portfolio of PDI that includes mission-critical power distribution, monitoring, and static switching equipment and services for various end-users.

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

    • Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

  • Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Past and Current Revenue

      • Geographical Share

      • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure

    • Global Energy Management System (EMS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

      • By Type (Value)

        • System

          • Home Energy Management System

          • Building Energy Management System

          • Industrial Energy Management System

        • Services

          • Monitoring & Control

          • Implementation & Integration

          • Maintenance

          • Consulting & Training

      • By End User (Value)

        • Oil & Gas

        • Manufacturing

        • Building Automation

        • Energy & Utilities

        • Automotive

        • Pharmaceutical

        • Others (Retail, Education, etc.)

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Latin America

    • North America Energy Management System (EMS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

      • By Type (Value)

        • System

          • Home Energy Management System

          • Building Energy Management System

          • Industrial Energy Management System

        • Services

          • Monitoring & Control

          • Implementation & Integration

          • Maintenance

          • Consulting & Training

      • By End User (Value)

        • Oil & Gas

        • Manufacturing

        • Building Automation

        • Energy & Utilities

        • Automotive

        • Pharmaceutical

        • Others (Retail, Education, etc.)

      • By Country (Value)

        • United States

        • Canada

    • Europe Energy Management System (EMS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

      • By Type (Value)

        • System

          • Home Energy Management System

          • Building Energy Management System

          • Industrial Energy Management System

        • Services

          • Monitoring & Control

          • Implementation & Integration

          • Maintenance

          • Consulting & Training

      • By End User (Value)

        • Oil & Gas

        • Manufacturing

        • Building Automation

        • Energy & Utilities

        • Automotive

        • Pharmaceutical

        • Others (Retail, Education, etc.)

      • By Country (Value)

        • The United Kingdom

        • Germany

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific Energy Management System (EMS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

      • By Type (Value)

        • System

          • Home Energy Management System

          • Building Energy Management System

          • Industrial Energy Management System

        • Services

          • Monitoring & Control

          • Implementation & Integration

          • Maintenance

          • Consulting & Training

      • By End User (Value)

        • Oil & Gas

        • Manufacturing

        • Building Automation

        • Energy & Utilities

        • Automotive

        • Pharmaceutical

        • Others (Retail, Education, etc.)

      • By Country (Value)

        • China

        • India

        • Japan

        • Southeast Asia

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East & Africa Energy Management System (EMS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

      • By Type (Value)

        • System

          • Home Energy Management System

          • Building Energy Management System

          • Industrial Energy Management System

        • Services

          • Monitoring & Control

          • Implementation & Integration

          • Maintenance

          • Consulting & Training

      • By End User (Value)

        • Oil & Gas

        • Manufacturing

        • Building Automation

        • Energy & Utilities

        • Automotive

        • Pharmaceutical

        • Others (Retail, Education, etc.)

      • By Country (Value)

        • GCC

        • South Africa

        • Rest of MEA

    • Latin America Energy Management System (EMS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

      • By Type (Value)

        • System

          • Home Energy Management System

          • Building Energy Management System

          • Industrial Energy Management System

        • Services

          • Monitoring & Control

          • Implementation & Integration

          • Maintenance

          • Consulting & Training

      • By End User (Value)

        • Oil & Gas

        • Manufacturing

        • Building Automation

        • Energy & Utilities

        • Automotive

        • Pharmaceutical

        • Others (Retail, Education, etc.)

      • By Country (Value)

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/energy-management-system-market-101167

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-premise), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Telecom & IT, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Instructional Aids (Smart Classroom, and Mobile Learning), By Smart Classroom Hardware (Interactive Projectors, Interactive whiteboards) By Educational Tools (Admission Automation Tools, Administration Tools, Learning Management Tools), By Technology (Gamification, Analytics, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)), By End-User, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Machine Learning (ML) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, and Services), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, and Large Enterprises), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Industry (Healthcare, Retail, IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Automotive and Transportation, Advertising and Media, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Talent Management Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Solution (Performance Management, Talent Acquisition, Learning Management, Compensation Management, and Others), By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Industry (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Vertical Farming Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics), By Structure (Building-Based Vertical Farm and Shipping-Container Vertical Farm), By Component (Lighting System, Irrigation & Fertigation System, Climate Control, Sensors, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/energy-management-system-market-9233


Recommended Stories

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • Why Lithium Americas and Standard Lithium Stocks Jumped Today

    Smaller lithium stocks are attracting greater investor interest as underlying companies make progress.

  • Is Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) A Good Stock To Buy?

    While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by the accommodative interest rate environment in the US, virus news and stimulus spending, many smart money investors are starting to get cautious towards the current bull run since March, 2020 and hedging or reducing many of their long positions. Some fund managers are betting on Dow […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The markets t

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks provides the ballast for a rock-solid future and allows for a small portion of your money to be applied toward growth stocks or even riskier investments. Unilever (NYSE: UL), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) are among the bluest of the blue chips when it comes to sharing the wealth with investors. For example, Unilever pays $2.02 per share annually, meaning you would need to buy 495 shares, which at over $52 a stub would cost you almost $26,000 for that one stock.

  • Tesla stock jumps, Micron shares fall, Coinbase planning NFT marketplace launch

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On Apple iPhone Woes; Market Rally Fizzles Again Despite Tesla, Upstart

    Futures fell on an Apple iPhone production report. The market rally closed poorly, despite Upstart and more making strong moves.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 60% since peaking in February.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • Oil falls on fears inflation may dent fuel demand growth

    Oil prices dropped on Wednesday, after a mixed finish in the previous session, amid worries that soaring coal and natural gas prices in China, India and Europe will stoke inflation and slow global growth, reducing oil demand. A strong U.S. dollar, trading near a one-year high, also weighed on oil prices, as it makes oil more expensive for those holding other currencies. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 71 cents, or 0.9%, to $79.93 a barrel at 0247 GMT after gaining 12 cents on Tuesday.

  • Qualcomm Stock Is Rising After Its Board Approved a Huge Buyback Plan

    The mobile chip maker said its board had approved a new $10 billion buyback plan, which is effectively immediately.

  • Oil Refiners Have Gotten a Boost from the Power Crunch. It Won’t Last.

    "There's some fears around what happens later in the winter,” says Citi analyst Prashant Rao.

  • Apple’s Suppliers Drop as Chip Crunch to Hit IPhone Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s suppliers dropped Wednesday after Bloomberg reported the tech giant is likely to slash its iPhone 13 production target for 2021 due to chip shortages, citing people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Si

  • Why InMode Stock Popped Today

    What happened  Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) leaped 8.6% on Tuesday after the medical technology specialist boosted its full-year financial forecast.  So what InMode anticipates third-quarter revenue of $93.

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits o

  • Why Amkor Technology Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR), a semiconductor packaging and test services company, were falling today after the company's stock received a downgrade from Credit Suisse analyst Randy Abrams. Abrams downgraded Amkor's stock to a neutral rating, down from outperform, and put a price target on the stock of $27, which was down from $28.50. Of course, investors don't like to see a stock get downgraded or for its target price to be lowered, so it's no surprise that Amkor's stock took a hit today.

  • Tata Motors Stock Soars on Big Electric Vehicle Move

    Tata Motors stock flew high on Tuesday after reporting solid numbers and a major move into electric cars.

  • GE stock deserves to plunge 47%: analyst

    Here's why one influential analyst is very bearish on shares of General Electric.