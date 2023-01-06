U.S. markets open in 7 hours

Energy Management Systems Market – Insights on $162 Billion Industry Opportunity, Smart Energy & IoT

·8 min read
The Global Energy Management Systems Market Size is expected to reach around USD 162.03 Billion by 2030 from valued at USD 37.33 Billion in 2021 and poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.73% from 2022 to 2030. Residential & Industrial Automation, coupled with Smart Grid and Impact of Russia-Ukraine War to drive the industry growth, states Strategic Market Research.

New York, USA, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market value of energy management systems in 2021 was USD 37.33 billion and will reach USD 162.03 billion by 2030, growing at a 16.73% CAGR. Some of the factors driving the energy management system market growth include an increase in the use of smart grid services, escalating industrial sector competition, increasing preference from emerging economies for cost-effective products, and government regulations and incentives. The demand for energy is soaring due to increasing urbanization, expanding populations, and people's increasing wants. An efficient energy management system is required to efficiently use energy, save costs, increase profitability, and adhere to environmental standards.

Make a Direct Purchase of the latest Energy Management Systems Market Report published in the month of Dec-2022. Click the below link to initiate the purchase: 

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/buy-now/energy-management-systems-market



The Energy Management Systems Market Insights: 

  • By system, in 2022, the largest market share was held by IEMS/ Industrial energy management system with 71.33% of revenue share.

  • By component, with the largest revenue share of 60.91%, the hardware segment ruled the overall market.

  • On the basis of end-user, in 2022, the energy and power segment ruled the market with 37.17% of the share.

  • North America led the market with the largest share of 38.42% in 2022.

Factors influencing the Energy Management Systems Market growth

Factors like rapid growth of urbanization and growing government initiatives are expanding the market growth rate.

  • Governments around the world are making constant attempts to limit or curb carbon & greenhouse gas emissions in response to growing environmental concerns. Helpful government measures are driving the need for energy management systems. The government is, however, funding programs to develop the infrastructure. All these factors contribute to the market's growth for energy management systems.

  • Additionally, market expansion globally is driven by the tremendous growth of urbanization. Urbanization growth demands more industrial products, which leads to an energy problem in the sector. As a result, to increase their production efficiency, enterprises must use more fuel.

Energy Management Systems Market Segmentation Analysis

The market segmentation of energy management systems is done on the basis of component, system, end-user, and region.

By System

  • IEMS/ Industrial energy management systems

  • BEMS/ Building energy management systems

  • HEMS/Home energy management systems 

 By Component

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

By End-User

  • Residential

  • Telecom & IT

  • Retail

  • Energy & Power

  • Healthcare

  • Manufacturing

  • Others

 By Region

North America

  • Mexico

  • Canada

  • The U.S.A.

  • Rest of North America

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Russia

  • Austria

  • Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

  • India

  • Vietnam

  • Korea

  • China

  • Japan

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

  • Latin America

  • The Middle East

  • Rest of LAMEA

Middle East & Africa



To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at
https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/request-sample/energy-management-systems-market


By system, in 2022, the largest market share was held by IEMS/ Industrial energy management system with 71.33% of revenue share. IEMS is an industry specific reporting, monitoring, and carbon emissions system that is fully integrated and highly customizable from start to finish. IEMS is designed and constructed to adequately monitor energy use, analyze operational data, send out automatic alarms and alerts, and record system events that meet the operational requirements of each application.

By component, with the largest revenue share of 60.91%, the hardware segment ruled the overall market. The market is expanding significantly due to the steadily rising use of EMS Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition that is considered the brains of an E.M.S. By eliminating the requirement for service personnel to visit all sites for assessment, data gathering, etc., a well-designed EMS SCADA system saves money & time. Real time monitoring, troubleshooting, system modifications, longer equipment life, and auto report generating are a few of its main advantages.

On the basis of end-user, in 2022, the energy and power segment ruled the market with 37.17% of the share. E.M.S. helps in improving the operation of the Energy & Power sectors, consequently fostering market expansion. E.M.S. solutions help the energy & power sector lower production risk, lower quality, and compliance costs, and improve energy efficiency. Stakeholders in this industry employ smart IEMS to accelerate effective energy management and real time surveillance of the metering locations, maximize energy savings, minimize downtime and reduce OPEX.

North America led the market with the largest share of 38.42% in 2022. This is a result of the E.M.S. consumption steadily increasing in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint. Additionally, the adoption of the Energy Policy Act in the United States is encouraging market expansion in this area. The Energy Policy Act (E.P.A.) covers various issues related to the production of energy in the United States, including energy tax and price incentives, technology for combating climate change, limiting ethanol use in motor fuels, etc.


Key EMS developed by pivotal players worldwide:-



EMS platform



Features



Organization Name

ABB Ability-TM OPTIMAX

Increases the efficiency of the energy-intensive electrolyzers which are used to generate green hydrogen thereby aiding to the aim of net zero carbon emission and also reduces the electricity costs by 20%.

ABB

Wiser App (a Home Energy Management Software)

Wiser lays the groundwork for smart homes by combining numerous home solutions on a single platform. With the introduction of this user-friendly app, users may remotely control many house functions such as HVAC, TV, lights, and so on.

Schneider Electric

Higher-efficacy HVAC equipment

Helps the user to achieve significant energy savings and a lower carbon-footprint, thereby paving the way for market growth.

Johnson Controls

 

To read the summary of the report, visit the website at
 https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/market-report/energy-management-systems-market

Energy Management Systems Market key players:

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • General Electric

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • ABB

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Johnson Controls, Inc.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • GridPoint

Recent Developments

  • On January 2023, Schneider Electric revealed the Schneider Home platform, the first customer energy management system (EMS) that combines all energy endpoints and home appliances into a single interface that can be viewed through a single smartphone application, was revealed by Schneider Electric.

  • On September 2022, Enersponse, a leading DER management provider, announced a collaboration with NexRev, a leading power management technology, and services company. The strategic alliance was established to combine the cutting-edge resources and technologies of both firms to provide clients with value-added options to save money, reduce energy use, and reach corporate ESG targets.

Related Reports

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market
SMR's Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market report outlines its drivers, opportunities, restraints, etc. The market value of the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies in 2021 was USD 51.88 billion and will reach USD 108.47 billion by 2030 at an 8.54% CAGR. Factors like the growing demand for the specificity of monoclonal antibodies to target cancer, the rising rate of cancer, and the rising focus on R&D in cancer serology are fostering market expansion. Industry major participants are Amgen Inc., Genmab AS, Seattle Genetics Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, etc.

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
SMR's Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report provides an overview of its drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market value in 2021 was USD 1.45 Billion, and it will be worth USD 4.07 Billion by 2030, growing at 8.74% CAGR. Factors such as the rising rate of chronic complaints and the rising need to expand healthcare access boosts market growth. Important industry players include Masimo, Abbott, GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, etc.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market 
S.M.R.'s Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market report analyses elements such as drivers, restraints, challenges, etc. The market worth of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy in 2021 was USD 2.37 billion, and by 2030 it will reach USD 3.92 billion at a 5.7% CAGR. The rising rate of chronic wounds, the success rate of NPWT, and the launch of new advanced NPWT devices are boosting the market growth. Prominent players include Smith & Nephew, Medela AG, Talley Group Ltd., Cardinal Health, ConvaTec Inc., etc.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market
The Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Report overviews factors like drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, etc. The market value of Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments in 2021 was USD 22.38 Billion, and it will reach USD 43.76 Billion by 2030 at a 7.21% CAGR. Expanding rate of surgeries worldwide is the major factor boosting the market growth. Key participants include CONMED Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, etc.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market 
The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market report by SMR provides insights into its drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, etc. The market for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in 2021 was USD 23.44 billion and will be worth USD 75.23 billion by 2030 with a 13.83% CAGR. Strict vehicular safety regulations and rising disposable income is driving market expansion. Prominent market participants are Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, Aptiv PLC, Valeo SA, etc.

