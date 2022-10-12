U.S. markets open in 2 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,622.25
    +23.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,400.00
    +134.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,935.00
    +90.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.50
    +12.60 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.74
    +0.39 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.30
    -10.70 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    -0.33 (-1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9713
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.37
    +0.92 (+2.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1066
    +0.0091 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5960
    +0.7970 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,155.89
    +47.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.17
    +3.86 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,878.28
    -6.95 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Energy As A Service Market to Garner USD 139.87 Billion by 2030 - Growth Prospects, Industry Insights, Demand Outlook and Forecast – Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·4 min read
Adroit Market Research
Adroit Market Research

Numerous businesses are thinking about entering the energy services market because of the enormous potential it will have in the next years as smart cities and electric vehicles expand.

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global energy as a service market is anticipated to expand as a result of an increasing emphasis on renewable and non-renewable energy sources, which mostly promote renewable energy because of its lower costs, smaller carbon footprint, environmental friendliness, and increased energy efficiency. Due to increased government spending on promoting renewable energy sources, the market is anticipated to grow throughout the forecast period. Reduced costs of renewable power generating and storing technologies, increased usage of distributed energy resources (DER), tax incentives for energy efficiency projects, new revenue streams for utilities, and other factors are all contributing to the expansion. In addition to price volatility and increased energy use, the market is impacted by the expanding potential of renewable energy. The global energy as a service market size was estimated at USD 63.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit around USD 139.87 billion by 2030, poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.87% from 2022 to 2030.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1378

A positive effect on growth is anticipated as businesses have gradually started to look for renewable energy sources. Lack of this competence among technicians or electricians is another element that could function as a barrier in the development of the global energy as a service market throughout the assessment period because putting up smart grid systems requires a person with specialized knowledge and experience.

Report coverage & details:

Base Year

2022

Historical Data

2020-2021

Market Size in 2030

USD 139.87 billion

CAGR

CAGR of 9.87% during 2022-2030

Segment Covered

by Services, By End User, Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Key Players Profiled

Engie, Johnson Controls, Edison Energy, Orsted, Siemens AG, General Electric (GE), Honeywell Inc., Schneider Electric, Bernhard Energy Solutions, EDF Renewable Energy

Energy as a Service (EAAS) is a newly developed idea that involves managing various energy portfolios, energy supply, energy use, programme management, asset management, and other related activities. It is now in its infancy in developing nations. The energy as a service industry has the potential to grow to encompass a large user base and to propel and power its adoption in every industry. The majority of energy and service providers are working with outside vendors and possible competitors in an effort to get additional customers. To increase the rate of EAAS adoption, governments in many developed and developing nations are creating and enforcing regulatory laws.

According to service type, it is anticipated that the energy supply services category will hold the largest share of the market. In light of the rising cost of energy, consumers are searching for a reliable energy source that would enable them to operate independently of the grid. Renewable energy is primarily supported by the energy as a service model since it decreases energy costs, minimizes carbon emissions, guarantees high energy efficiency, and is environmentally beneficial.

The EaaS market in North America was anticipated to account for the largest share over the forecasted period. The region's consumers want to buy reliable, affordable, and clean energy. For a variety of items, from efficiency upgrades to their complete energy package, businesses are increasingly seeking to pay a fixed payment price. Due to the expanding trend in the power sector for energy as a service, private utility models have emerged. For instance, utilities permit clients to essentially create their own resource mix under a long-term energy services agreement while also guaranteeing no interruptions.

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1378

Ameresco and Northwestern University agreed to a long-term energy as a service (EaaS) agreement in July 2022. With no upfront money needed, the alliance will assist the school in addressing its energy-related deferred maintenance issues and furthering its academic and sustainable goals.

Table of Contents:

1.    Introduction

2.    Research Methodology

3.    Market Outlook

4.    Competitive Landscape

5.    by Services, 2022-2030 (USD Million)

•    Optimization

•    Efficiency Services

•    Energy Supply Services

•    Maintenance

       •    Support Services

6.    by End User, 2022-2030 (USD Million)

•    Commercial

•    Industrial

7.    Regional Overview, 2022-2030 (USD Million)

8.    Company Profiles

9.    Appendix

Looking for DISCOUNT? If yes, then request for discount @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1378   

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1-9726644514, +91-9665341414

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tumbled Today

    One of the 800-pound gorillas in the auto industry will compete head-to-head with the company in an important segment.

  • 10 Best Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best hydrogen and fuel cell stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to read about some more hydrogen and fuel cell stocks, go directly to 5 Best Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Stocks to Buy in 2022. The hydrogen and fuel cell market has come under increased media spotlight […]

  • Diesel Markets Are Spiking and It’s Not Even Winter Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Diesel prices are soaring in Europe and the US, spurring a fresh bout of inflationary pressure ahead of a winter that is expected to see major supply disruption.Europe’s benchmark diesel price neared the equivalent of $180 a barrel earlier this week. In the US, prices in California topped $190, while in New York Harbor they are close to $170.It has been the biggest price spike in several months, foreshadowing a winter in which Europe in particular is expected to face supply turmoi

  • Generac one of largest creditors in Chapter 7 liquidation by North Carolina solar panel firm

    The North Carolina-based solar panel firm embroiled in a dispute with Generac Power Systems ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Generac as its largest unsecured creditor at $17.7 million.

  • When To Retire and Why Age Matters

    Before you decide to retire, consider the pros and cons of quitting work at different ages to make sure you have the financial resources you'll need.

  • Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown - Bloomberg News

    The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some of Intel's divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could see cuts affecting about 20% of staff, according to the report. The company had 113,700 employees as of July, Bloomberg News said. Intel declined to comment on the job cuts.

  • Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually, customers can drive through service centers or use "Pop-Up" maintenance areas. He believes that the ~25K production target is still on track. He views the pullback as overdone

  • GE HealthCare to Carry $15 Billion in Debt After January Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s health-care business will retain about $15.4 billion in debt and pension liabilities when it is spun off in the first week of January.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe balance for the new unit, w

  • GM Takes on Tesla With Its Own Solar Power and Energy Storage System

    (Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. plans to compete with Tesla Inc.’s solar and Powerwall business by offering its own sun-generated power and storage system starting late next year.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedA new business unit, c

  • Here's How The Viral Fat Bear Week Happened, Blessing Us All

    “I thought it would just be a quirky thing I did every year, but I did not expect it to be this worldwide event,” the founder of Fat Bear Week said.View Entire Post ›

  • Factbox-How much crude oil does the EU still import from Russia?

    On Wednesday, Poland said it had detected a leak in one pipeline in the Druzhba system that carries oil from Russia to Europe, an event that will add to concerns about Europe's energy security after the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak. The UK has already stopped importing Russian crude following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and the EU will ban imports from December in an attempt to strip the Kremlin of revenue to fund the war.

  • How Much Retirement Income You Need to Live Comfortably

    Saving for retirement is perhaps the most major financial goal every American has. But once you retire, you'll need an adequate income to replace what you were making pre-retirement. As you might imagine, this number will vary from person to … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Coal Miner Peabody Energy in Deal Talks With Australian Rival Coronado

    The coal miner is in talks to combine with Coronado Global Resources that could result in a new global coal giant worth some $6 billion.

  • Philips to Take $1.3 Billion Write-Down on Sleep-Apnea Business

    The Dutch healthcare conglomerate warned that worse-than-expected disruptions in its supply chain would hurt third-quarter sales and profit as it grapples with the fallout from a recall of its sleep-apnea devices.

  • Ex-HSBC Trader Claims Bank Has ‘Epic’ Front-Running Problem

    (Bloomberg) -- A former HSBC Holdings Plc trader sued the bank, claiming he was fired for warning management about its “epic” front-running problem and confronting a colleague about trading ahead of an order for Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management.Stephen Callahan, who said he joined HSBC’s US rates trading desk as a director in 2021, claimed in a suit filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court that he witnessed “rampant front-running, including directives to junior traders to ‘always’ prioriti

  • Automation company, one of Austin's largest suburban employers, expands as it plots more growth

    As part of the 32,000-square-foot renovation and expansion, the company connected two buildings to create a 7,000-square-foot gathering area, complete with working spaces, a coffee bar and lounge space. It also renovated a 25,000-square-foot office area, adding meeting rooms, a conference center and recreation areas, including a game lounge, ping pong table and shuffleboard table.

  • GM takes on Tesla in home and commercial energy storage, management

    General Motors Co is expanding beyond car making, with plans to offer energy storage and management services to residential and commercial customers through its new GM Energy unit in a move that puts it in even greater competition with Tesla Inc. GM Energy will bundle the existing Ultium Charge 360 public charging service with two new units, Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial, that will offer stationary storage batteries, as well as solar panels and hydrogen fuel cells, the company said on Tuesday.

  • Sherwin-Williams to buy Italian wood coatings company

    Industria Chimica Adriatica's 600 employees will become part of Sherwin-Williams' Performance Coatings Group.

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.