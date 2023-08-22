Energy MLPs Beat The Market, China And Home Building Down Big - ETF Winners And Losers: Mid-Cap Returns

We performed a screening of mid-cap ETFs, defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) between $400 million and $2 billion - to determine what funds had the largest positive and negative returns on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered.

Winners

J.P. Morgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA: AMJ)

AMJ was down 0.75% on the week.

The J.P. Morgan Alerian MLP Index ETN offers exposure to the energy MLP sector. MLPs are an attractive investment because they are structured as partnerships and are, therefore, not subject to a corporate tax at both the state and federal levels.

The fund has $2.84 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.85%. AMJ has holdings in 35 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 58.24% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: MMP) and Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE: EPD) making up 10.06% and 10.02% of the fund, respectively.

YTD, AMJ is up 11.08%.

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA: AMLP)

AMLP is up 0.57% over the trailing week.

The Alerian MLP ETF, like AMJ, offers exposure to the energy MLP sector. In addition to avoiding corporate taxes, MLPs also require quarterly distributions, providing cash flow. The fund has $6.82 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.87%. AMLP has holdings in 16 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 96.04% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) and Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: MMP) making up 13.47% and 12.91% of the fund, respectively.

AMLP is up 14.25% YTD.

Losers

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: KWEB)

KWEB is down 6.10% on the week.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF offers pureplay exposure to Chinese software and information technology stocks. These companies directly compete with the FANG+ behemoths that dominate the US market.

KWEB has $5.57 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.69%. The fund has holdings in 32 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 61.19% of the fund.

Story continues

The fund’s largest holdings are Tencent Holdings Ltd. (HKG: 700) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (HKG: 9988) making up 9.45% and 9.40% of the fund, respectively.

YTD, KWEB is down 10.73%.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS: ITB)

ITB is down 5.80% over the trailing week.

The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF provides exposure to the US homebuilding industry. The fund invests in companies directly involved in construction as well as those tangentially involved, like Home Depot (NYSE: HD).

The fund has $2.18 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of .40%. The fund is spread across 50 companies with the top 10 holdings accounting for 64.79% of the fund’s value.

ITB’s largest holdings are D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) and Lennar Corporation Class A (NYSE: LEN) making up 14.76% and 12.06% of the fund, respectively.

ITB is up 36.97% YTD.

Featured photo by Quinten de Graaf on Unsplash

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Energy MLPs Beat The Market, China And Home Building Down Big - ETF Winners And Losers: Mid-Cap Returns originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.