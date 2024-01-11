Energy prices jump, helping drive hotter-than-expected inflation in December

Electricity and gasoline costs ticked up in December, contributing to a hotter-than-expected inflation print for the month.

The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Thursday showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.4% year over year in December, an uptick from November's 3.1% annualized increase.

On a month-over-month basis, inflation rose by 0.3%, versus expectations of a 0.2% jump.

Apart from a rise in the shelter index, food and energy prices also rose.

“The energy index rose 0.4% over the month as increases in the electricity index and the gasoline index more than offset a decrease in the natural gas index,” said the BLS press release.

Electricity prices rose 1.3% over the prior month. Meanwhile, the gasoline index increased 0.2% in December following a 6% decrease in November. However, the BLS noted that before a seasonal adjustment, gasoline prices actually fell 5.8% last month.

Seasonal adjustment involves factoring out seasonal patterns which can cause price variations, such as changing climatic conditions and holidays.

Compared to a year ago, however, energy costs are down 2%. Gasoline prices, natural gas prices, and fuel oil have decreased by 1.9%, 13.8%, and 14.7%, respectively.

In contrast, the index for electricity rose 3.3% over the last year

"Core" inflation, which strips out the volatile costs of food and energy, showed prices rose 3.9% over the prior year, slightly higher than estimates for 3.8%.

The index for shelter continued its upward trend in December, contributing over half of the monthly all items increase, according to the BLS release.

EMPORIA, KANSAS - DECEMBER 28, 2023 Price of gasoline keeps dropping at local station price is now ten cents cheaper then 2 weeks ago at this same station Credit: Mark Reinstein/MediaPunch /IPX (Mark Reinstein/MediaPunch/IPx)

Gasoline prices were on a downward trend heading into December, reaching lows for 2023. On Thursday, the national average for gasoline sat at $3.08 per gallon, according to AAA data.

Gasoline inventories reached the highest level in a year fell by more than 1%, while Brent (BZ=F) futures also decreased. The decreases came after US inventory data showed a surprise buildup in US stockpiles. Oil prices ticked back up on Thursday.

Meanwhile, gasoline inventories reached the highest level in a year last week, signaling weakening demand.

Inventories rose by more than 8 million barrels versus expectations for gains of more than 2 million barrels, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration.

Winter is a seasonally slow season for gasoline as snowstorms and cold weather impact driving habits. However, the surge in inventories appear to be outsized, equaling the largest two-week build since 2016.

Ines Ferre is a senior business reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre.