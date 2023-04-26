Energy Web

Energy Web Releases Energy Web X Lightpaper and Technology Roadmap

ZUG, Switzerland, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Web, a global non-profit accelerating the energy transition by developing open-source technology, has released a new technology roadmap detailing its plan to launch Energy Web X, the latest addition to the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System.



Based on over five years of experience developing digital solutions with dozens of major energy companies from over 25 countries, Energy Web has narrowed its focus on accelerating decarbonization to two specific areas where the organization’s technology stack has the strongest business case. The first is helping electric utilities digitize and integrate distributed energy resources to the grid. The second is bringing deep levels of transparency and verifiability to emerging green product supply chains including but not limited to 24/7 matched renewable electricity , sustainable aviation fuel , and sustainably produced bitcoin .

The solutions Energy Web applies to these areas, dubbed Data Exchange , Green Proofs , and Asset Management , are powered by a brand-new web 3 technology: worker node networks . Each worker node network is a decentralized group of computers that jointly execute sensitive business processes that involve or impact multiple companies. To unlock their full potential, Energy Web and partner organizations have developed Energy Web X, a new technology enabling enterprises to deploy thousands of independent worker nodes, coordinate them in cohesive networks, and allow the public to verify the results of their work.

For more information on the business value of worker node networks, a high level explanation on how Energy Web X works, and Energy Web’s 2023 technology roadmap, download the lightpaper here .



About Energy Web

Energy Web is a global non-profit accelerating the clean energy transition by developing open-source technology solutions for energy systems. Our enterprise-grade solutions improve coordination across complex energy markets, unlocking the full potential of clean, distributed energy resources for businesses, grid operators, and customers. The Energy Web ecosystem comprises leading utilities, renewable energy developers, grid operators, corporate energy buyers, automotive, internet-of-things, telecommunications leaders, and more. More information on Energy Web can be found at www.energyweb.org or follow us on Twitter @EnergyWebX

