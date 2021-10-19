U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.75
    +11.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,192.00
    +59.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,323.00
    +32.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,270.80
    +6.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.27
    +0.83 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.50
    +16.80 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.56 (+2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1662
    +0.0043 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.09
    -0.21 (-1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    +0.0064 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9430
    -0.3690 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,491.12
    +886.59 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,458.72
    +7.08 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.30
    +1.47 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Energy Retrofit Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Product, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Energy Retrofit Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Residential, Non-residential), By Product (LED Retrofit Lighting, Envelope), By Region (Europe, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028

New York, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Energy Retrofit Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Product, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176725/?utm_source=GNW

Energy Retrofit Systems Market Growth & Trends

The global energy retrofit systems market size is expected to reach USD 203.12 billion by 2028. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing demand for renewable energy is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The growing concerns about Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and strict regulations to decrease carbon footprint are also projected to be the key factors driving the global market.

The economic crisis following the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant decline in investments for new energy-efficient buildings and equipment. In commercial and residential buildings, the energy-efficient systems, such as LED retrofit lighting, HVAC retrofit, insulation & glazing retrofit of windows, and retrofit of roofing, are primarily used to have a distributed generation of electricity to reduce the operational costs.

The COVID-19-imposed lockdown, which compelled most industries around the world to halt their production, resulted in reduced investments in overall energy efficiency systems by 9% in 2020.During the pandemic, people across major economies reduced visits to workplaces by over 60% as of April 2020, which led to a decrease in the consumption of electricity in commercial buildings.

For instance, as per IEA, in the U.S., the average residential electricity consumption increased by 30% in April 2020, followed by a decline in the use of electricity in commercial buildings.

The growing installation of energy systems, along with the widespread accessibility of smart devices, has formed room for new business models to arise in the electricity sector due to a rise in demand for energy across the world.The energy-related needs of consumers in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors are increasing day by day.

In the case of residential consumers, the availability of smart home devices has enabled continuous monitoring of power consumption. These factors are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Energy Retrofit Systems Market Report Highlights
• The envelope product segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of more than 51% of the global market in 2020 and will expand further at a steady CAGR over the forecast period
• The non-residential application segment dominated the global market in 2020 accounting for the maximum revenue share
• Europe was the dominant regional market in 2020, in terms of revenue share due to the increased population and high demand for efficient &clean energy
• Moreover, the European region has been very active in using R&D for clean and efficient energy generation
• The availability of funding in the European Union for energy conservation and energy efficiency projects has also been one of the major factors driving the regional market growth
• Various strategic initiatives by key companies were recorded over the past few years. For instance, in May 2021, Johnson Controls announced that it selected an environmentally sustainable R-454B as the future refrigerant for HVAC equipment and air-cooled scroll chillers
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176725/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Dutch Bros. Coffee sees big traffic boost vs. Starbucks & Dunkin' Donuts: RPT

    Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai CMO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Dutch Bros. Coffee’s foot traffic and competitors in the coffee industry.

  • Oil Edges Up From 2014 High as Investors Assess Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose from the highest settlement since 2014 as investors assessed the energy crunch roiling global markets.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New York edged toward $83 a barrel after rising

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,0000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

  • Behind the Energy Crisis: Fossil Fuel Investment Drops, and Renewables Aren’t Ready

    The transition to cleaner energy sources isn’t far enough along to meet a surge in demand, forcing countries to rely on fossil fuels.

  • Oil Prices Hit Multiyear Highs. The Industry Isn’t Reacting as History Expects

    Oil prices climbed to multiyear highs on Monday but there are no signs of the industry ramping up spending in response. Increased demand amid the global Covid recovery has contributed to rising oil prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed to $83.85 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014, while Brent crude oil futures touched three-year highs above $86 per barrel at one point on Monday.

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Sizzled Today

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shot up Monday morning, having jumped as much as 20.6% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT after the market took a liking to the coal producer's preliminary numbers. A deeper dive into the numbers, though, reflects muted year-over-year growth, which means there was more to Peabody Energy stock's rally this morning. The biggest number from Peabody Energy's preliminary results that caught the market's attention is its coal sales, which crossed $900 million during the quarter to levels last seen nearly seven quarters ago.

  • Oil prices reverse earlier losses on China energy demand concerns

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday, recouping earlier losses, as falling temperatures in China, the world's biggest energy consumer, revived concerns about its ability to meet heating demand needs amid power and coal shortages. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures gained 35 cents, or 0.4%, to $82.79 a barrel, having risen 0.2% in the previous session and nearly 10% this month. Brent fell on Monday after China released growth figures that disappointed the market but with temperatures falling as the northern hemisphere winter approaches and heating demand increasing, prices of oil, coal and natural gas are likely to remain elevated, traders and analysts said.

  • Foxconn bullish on electric vehicle prospects as it shows off three prototypes

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn unveiled its first three electric vehicle prototypes on Monday, underscoring ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms. The vehicles - an SUV, a sedan and a bus - were made by Foxtron, a venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd. Foxtron Vice Chairman Tso Chi-sen told reporters that he hoped electric vehicles would be worth a trillion Taiwan dollars to Foxconn in five years time - a figure equivalent to around $35 billion.

  • SEC flags gamification of stock trades in long-awaited GameStop report

    The SEC released a 45-page report on Monday offering no specific policy recommendations following the early 2021 frenzy over GameStop stock.

  • Selling Cars in the Era of the Chip Shortage: Online Chats and No More Haggling

    Salespeople who once spent days walking dealership lots offering test drives now scout for online leads and explain the chip shortage to frustrated customers.

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a spike in the price of oil.

  • Britons Swap Cheaper Wines for Higher Quality Australian Product

    (Bloomberg) -- When it comes to drinking Australian wine, Britons are starting to opt for higher priced options. That’s important, as sales to China plunge in the wake of Beijing’s trade reprisals.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Wor

  • Challenges abound as Tata draws up a flight plan for Air India

    Tata Sons' $2.4 billion purchase of debt-ridden, government-owned Air India will give the conglomerate immediate access to valuable flying rights and landing slots that will help it claw back market share from foreign rivals. But industry executives warn any success will be a long and complicated process that could cost it more than $1 billion and require fixing myriad problems, including its worn-out fleet, poor service and the lack of a charismatic leader. Air India, with its maharajah mascot, was once renowned for its lavishly decorated planes and stellar service championed by the airline's founder, JRD Tata, India's first commercial pilot.

  • Rock Tech Announces Results from Lithium Hydroxide Pilot Plant in Germany - High Quality, Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide Produced

    Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSX-V: RCK) (Frankfurt: RJIB) (OTCQX: RCKTF) is pleased to announce completion of a pilot test program and prototype production of battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate greater than 99.5% purity, in compliance with end-user electric vehicle lithium-ion battery production specifications.

  • Zillow Won’t Buy Your Home, but Rival Opendoor Might

    (Bloomberg) -- The struggles at Zillow Group Inc. are giving a boost to its less-famous rival Opendoor Technologies Inc.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismShares in the companies moved in opposite directions on Monday:

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • Why Macy's Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Macy's (NYSE: M) jumped Monday in part due to a report in The Wall Street Journal that Saks Fifth Avenue was aiming to take its e-commerce unit public at a valuation of $6 billion. Since Macy's is one of Saks' closest competitors, that news had investors upping their valuation of Macy's. Macy's market cap ballooned to nearly $9 billion on the news that Saks was aiming for a $6 billion valuation on Saks.com -- triple the $2 billion valuation it gave the unit in March.

  • China's Crackdown on Cryptocurrencies and its Impact on Crypto Mining Companies Outside the Country

    Photo by Bermix Studio on Unsplash The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Last month, the Chinese government announced a crackdown on all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies and issued a countrywide ban on cryptocurrency mining, the energy-consuming process by which cryptocurrency tokens are produced. When the news broke, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell to around $41,

  • Toyota earmarks $3.4 billion to boost EV battery production in the US through 2030

    Toyota Motor is joining other major automakers in putting its money behind electrification, saying Monday it would invest $3.4 billion in battery development and production in the United States through the end of the decade. The investment, which comes through the Japanese automaker’s North American arm, includes plans for a new $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant under a new company and with its metals unit Toyota Tsusho. The new plans are part of Toyota’s larger aim to invest $13.5 billion globally to keep up with other automakers who have already pledged to earmark massive sums to boost battery development and electrify their respective portfolios.

  • Brent oil futures mark first loss in 3 sessions; natural-gas prices end at a more than 3-week low

    Oil futures take a split path on Monday, with the global benchmark ending lower for the first time in three sessions and the U.S. benchmark significantly paring early gains after both touched multiyear highs.