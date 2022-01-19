U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,561.37
    -15.74 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,186.52
    -181.95 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,459.26
    -47.63 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,080.25
    -15.97 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.88
    +1.45 (+1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.50
    +30.10 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.72 (+3.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    -0.0380 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2540
    -0.3310 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,845.82
    +172.20 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.39
    +0.64 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

New Energy Risk announces collaboration with Markel® to support dramatic growth of Bloom Energy fuel cell installations

·4 min read

Increasing demand for clean and reliable power illustrates the rapidly growing ESG and energy transition sectors supported by New Energy Risk

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Energy Risk (NER), a member of the AXA XL group of companies, announced a new collaboration with Markel to help meet the surge in demand for Bloom Energy fuel cell technology in the United States and internationally. In this collaboration, NER underwrites and structures performance insurance solutions that are issued by a member company of Markel and backed with capacity from among the world's largest insurance and reinsurance companies.

Bloom Energy's leading solid oxide fuel cell technology provides clean reliable and cost-predictable on-site power. Since 2013, policies supported by NER and underwritten by AXA XL have insured fuel cell capacity in both the United States and South Korea. NER's insurance solutions are based on sophisticated analysis of Bloom's strong technology performance, which has enabled investors to access cost-effective financing for installations and allowed these investors to stretch their capital over more projects. Of the policies already written under this new collaboration between NER and Markel, nearly $300M of project costs have been backed by $220M of insurance capacity.

This announcement coincides with NER's swift growth as the demand for other sustainable technologies, and their corresponding risk transfer needs, accelerates globally. Project financing is increasingly flowing to emerging energy and other technology innovations to meet environmental targets as industries decarbonize in the fight against the climate crisis. NER is Underwriting a Greener Future™ by further developing new products to meet shifts in demand.

"Risk transfer for fuel cell performance is one of the many ways that New Energy Risk is advancing a cleaner future, and collaboration with Markel represents an increasing appetite in the insurance industry for such technologies," said Tom Dickson, CEO of New Energy Risk. He continued, "We are very pleased to have collaborative, longtime partners including Markel, with whom we will continue to build a more sustainable world."

"As a pioneering leader in new energy performance insurance solutions, AXA XL is excited to see New Energy Risk's continued growth and, with Markel's added support, greater industry involvement," said Scott Gunter, AXA XL CEO. "Collaboration like this is what needs to happen to help our clients address climate change risks and prepare for a net-zero future."

"Markel is very pleased to be supporting the use of fuel cell technology both in the United States and around the globe with innovative insurance products," said Rob Whitt, managing executive corporate development for Markel. "We have stood alongside New Energy Risk for many years in our reinsurance division, and this new collaboration recognizes our shared belief that performance insurance is a powerful tool for helping solve global challenges in energy and beyond."

About New Energy Risk

New Energy Risk is a pioneer of large-scale, breakthrough technology performance insurance solutions. Founded in 2010, the company provides complex risk assessment and serves as a bridge between technology innovators, financiers, and insurers. Insurance policies are administered through New Energy Risk affiliate Complex Risk and Insurance Associates, LLC, CA License #0I24307. To learn more, visit www.newenergyrisk.com.

About Markel

Markel is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Coverage is underwritten by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of Markel. Visit Markel on the web at www.markel.com. Markel® is a registered trademark of the Markel Corporation.

About AXA XL

AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

Media Contact: Dvorit Mausner, dvorit@newenergyrisk.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-energy-risk-announces-collaboration-with-markel-to-support-dramatic-growth-of-bloom-energy-fuel-cell-installations-301464097.html

SOURCE New Energy Risk

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • Moderna stock plunge linked to 'overly high expectations,' strategist says

    Jefferies Managing Director Michael Yee joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for Moderna, the impact to vaccine maker stocks as COVID-19 variants surface, and CDC data.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Down Again Today

    There wasn't any company-specific news released today, but investors may be following a larger trend of selling technology stocks as bond yields rise. Nikola's stock is down by 6% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Investors typically sell high-growth tech stocks when bond yields rise because it means that future profits from these companies will be worth less than they would have been if rates remained lower.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    After initially trading up on generalized enthusiasm or tech stocks (in the wake of yesterday's Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger announcement), shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took a turn for the worse Wednesday, and are now down 2.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. At its current valuation of 93 times trailing earnings, Nvidia is one very pricy stock. The average valuation of stocks on the S&P 500, for example, is just 26 times earnings, meaning Nvidia shares cost more than three times the average.

  • A Fintech Founder Goes on Leave After Alleged Abusive Phone Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe will go on a two-month leave of absence, a remarkable turn of events for an outspoken 39-year-old who several Indian media outlets in recent weeks had alleged having made an abusive phone call to a bank employee. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Pare Gains in Choppy Trade, Nasdaq Rebounds: Markets WrapFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCo

  • Joe Tsai’s Family Office Pays $188 Million for Dan Och’s NYC Penthouse

    (Bloomberg) -- Blue Pool Capital, which manages part of the fortunes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founders Joe Tsai and Jack Ma, bought a New York penthouse previously owned by Dan Och.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Pare Gains in Choppy Trade, Nasdaq Rebounds: Markets WrapFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $

  • Roku, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Roku's (NASDAQ:ROKU) recent performance, when its stock has declined 51...

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • Investors Need to Think About Enterprise Products Partners' Distribution in a Different Way Going Forward

    Midstream giant Enterprise has plenty of cash to pay its distribution, but don't expect big increases anytime soon.

  • 13 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best cloud stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now. The cloud sector has been pummeled in recent weeks after the Federal Reserve indicated that interest rate hikes are on […]

  • Ford Has Made Billions on Its Rivian Stake. Why That’s a Problem.

    Ford will record an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in Rivian when the Detroit auto maker reports its fourth-quarter financials.

  • Procter & Gamble tops earnings estimates amid inflation, price hikes

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Procter & Gamble's latest earnings report and how the consumer goods company is raising prices to combat inflation.

  • Why Palantir Stock Fell Again Today

    The stock market has gotten off to a rocky start in 2022, and Tuesday delivered another day of sell-offs and a 1.8% drop for the S&P 500 index. Amid the turbulent backdrop, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock closed out the day down 6.5%. There wasn't any company-specific news driving the big-data company's most recent slide, but growth-dependent technology stocks have had a rough go of things lately due to a multitude of macroeconomic risk factors, and these were once again highlighted in Tuesday's trading.

  • Meme stocks: 'A lot of people will lose a lot of money,' Interactive Brokers founder says

    It's been about a year since GameStop overtook headlines and the 'meme stock' phenomenon was born. However speculative assets have been under pressure recently amid expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve to combat inflation.

  • Nasdaq is on the brink of plunging into correction territory. Here’s why Wall Street predicts more pain ahead

    If pre-market trading volumes are any indication, the Nasdaq could hit this low point as soon as this morning.

  • Got $3,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    If you were lucky enough to own a $3,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) when he took control of the company in 1965, that position would now be worth nearly $81 million. The Oracle of Omaha's knack for finding high-quality long-term investment opportunities has led to market-crushing results, and his storied performance means the investing world tends to keep a close eye on his company's holdings. Let's take a closer look at five top stocks backed by Berkshire Hathaway that are worth buying and holding for the long term.

  • The Technical Sell-Signal With a 100% Hit Rate for Dip Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s crunch time for the buy-the-dip crowd.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value in a DayStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapThe S&P 500 is threatening to close below its 100-day average -- having already slipped belo

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for January 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure lately. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy for When the Next Market Crash Comes

    As the S&P 500 index hovers near the 4,700 level, some investors might think that the early downturn at the start of 2022 was enough to position the market for its next leg up. While the 2020 drop qualified as a bear market, it came under unusual circumstances and was notably short by historical standards. While one can never predict the next one, bear markets occur every 3.6 years, on average, so it would seem prudent to think about how to plan for that next one.

  • Peloton faces cost cutting amid bust after pandemic boom

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss exercise equipment company Peloton hiring management consulting company McKinsey & Co. to review its finances in addition to the company announcing its newly added delivery and setup fees.