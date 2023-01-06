U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

Energy storage market for microgrids 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the size of the global energy storage market for microgrids is estimated to grow by USD 1,361.05 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 37 of the growth of the global market during the forecast period%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy Storage Market for Microgrids 2023-2027

Global energy storage market for microgrids - Five forces
The global energy storage market for microgrids is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

Global energy storage market for microgrids – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global energy storage market for microgrids - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (remote, community and utility, institution and campus, and military) and battery type (lithium-ion batteries and lead-acid batteries).

  • Segment Description.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global energy storage market for microgrids is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global energy storage market for microgrids.

  • The remote segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.  Remote systems need a specified amount of electricity that can be generated through microgrids. The rise in use of remote microgrids lowers the total cost of electricity generation, as power is generated on-site. The transmission and distribution losses decline gradually, which has a positive impact on fossil fuel consumption and ensures prolonged equipment lifetime. Remote microgrids are mainly used in villages where grid-connected power is not accessible or is available only for a limited extent of time. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Global energy storage market for microgrids – Market dynamics Key factor driving market growth

  • The increasing number of government support and microgrid energy storage installation projects is driving market growth.

  • Governments of various countries have introduced policies that promote and encourage the development of microgrids.

  • As a result, the adoption of microgrids is increasing, which is leading to an increase in microgrid capacity.

  • Microgrids combine renewable energy sources to produce clean electricity.

  • This has led to a rise in the installation of energy storage systems to increase the penetration and profitability of renewable energy generation, which helps microgrids operate using only carbon-free natural resources.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Advances in technology are a key trend in the market.

  • Technological developments have improved the quality of power generation, which has helped vendors launch new microgrids that are highly efficient and have improved integration capabilities.

  • The US DOE has a designated research and development program focused on developing the next generation of microgrids.

  • Such factors will support the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • High implementation costs b challenging the market growth.

  • Microgrids have higher deployment costs than traditional centralized power grids.

  • Moreover, microgrids are the most expensive when it comes to production resources such as solar panels, batteries, and/or CHP systems.

  • In addition, significant capital is required for grid automation and microgrid control systems that can monitor and manage all components and control energy generation and production.

  • These factors will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this energy storage market for microgrids report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the energy storage market for microgrids between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the energy storage market for microgrids and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the energy storage market for microgrids across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the energy storage market for microgrids

The waste-to-energy market size is projected to grow by USD 20.6 billion at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers segmentation by technology (thermal and biological) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The zero-energy buildings market size is expected to increase by USD 107.34 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.18%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (HVAC and controls, insulation and glazing, lighting and controls, and water heating), product (public and commercial buildings and residential buildings), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Energy Storage Market for Microgrids Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

182

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.9%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,361.05 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

18.5

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions BV, Aquion Energy, AT and T Inc., Beacon Power Systems, David MacBrayne Ltd., EnerSys, General Electric Co., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., LG Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Morimura Bros Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., S and C Electric Co., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and TotalEnergies SE

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global energy storage market for microgrids 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Battery Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Remote - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Community and utility - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Institution and campus - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Battery Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Battery Type

  • 7.3 Lithium-ion batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Lead-acid batteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Battery Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 12.4 Aquion Energy

  • 12.5 AT and T Inc.

  • 12.6 David MacBrayne Ltd.

  • 12.7 General Electric Co.

  • 12.8 LG Corp.

  • 12.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 12.10 Morimura Bros Inc.

  • 12.11 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 12.12 S and C Electric Co.

  • 12.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Shell plc

  • 12.15 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

  • 12.16 Toshiba Corp.

  • 12.17 TotalEnergies SE

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-storage-market-for-microgrids-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301711848.html

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

