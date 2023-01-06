Energy storage market for microgrids 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the size of the global energy storage market for microgrids is estimated to grow by USD 1,361.05 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 37 of the growth of the global market during the forecast period%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy Storage Market for Microgrids 2023-2027

Global energy storage market for microgrids - Five forces

The global energy storage market for microgrids is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global energy storage market for microgrids – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global energy storage market for microgrids - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (remote, community and utility, institution and campus, and military) and battery type (lithium-ion batteries and lead-acid batteries).

Segment Description.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global energy storage market for microgrids is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global energy storage market for microgrids.

The remote segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Remote systems need a specified amount of electricity that can be generated through microgrids. The rise in use of remote microgrids lowers the total cost of electricity generation, as power is generated on-site. The transmission and distribution losses decline gradually, which has a positive impact on fossil fuel consumption and ensures prolonged equipment lifetime. Remote microgrids are mainly used in villages where grid-connected power is not accessible or is available only for a limited extent of time. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Global energy storage market for microgrids – Market dynamics Key factor driving market growth

The increasing number of government support and microgrid energy storage installation projects is driving market growth.

Governments of various countries have introduced policies that promote and encourage the development of microgrids.

As a result, the adoption of microgrids is increasing, which is leading to an increase in microgrid capacity.

Microgrids combine renewable energy sources to produce clean electricity.

This has led to a rise in the installation of energy storage systems to increase the penetration and profitability of renewable energy generation, which helps microgrids operate using only carbon-free natural resources.

Leading trends influencing the market

Advances in technology are a key trend in the market.

Technological developments have improved the quality of power generation, which has helped vendors launch new microgrids that are highly efficient and have improved integration capabilities.

The US DOE has a designated research and development program focused on developing the next generation of microgrids.

Such factors will support the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

High implementation costs b challenging the market growth.

Microgrids have higher deployment costs than traditional centralized power grids.

Moreover, microgrids are the most expensive when it comes to production resources such as solar panels, batteries, and/or CHP systems.

In addition, significant capital is required for grid automation and microgrid control systems that can monitor and manage all components and control energy generation and production.

These factors will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this energy storage market for microgrids report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the energy storage market for microgrids between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the energy storage market for microgrids and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the energy storage market for microgrids across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the energy storage market for microgrids

Energy Storage Market for Microgrids Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 182 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,361.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.5 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions BV, Aquion Energy, AT and T Inc., Beacon Power Systems, David MacBrayne Ltd., EnerSys, General Electric Co., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., LG Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Morimura Bros Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., S and C Electric Co., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and TotalEnergies SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

