Energy Storage Market Size to Grow by 50013.15 MW units | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Amsted Industries Inc. | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy storage market forecast report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 61.52% from 2021 to 2026. The energy storage market potential growth difference will be 500013.15 MW units during this period as per the market forecast analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Energy Storage Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Energy Storage Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For additional highlights on the energy storage market, Read our FREE sample report right here!

The energy storage market is driven by the growing energy storage requirement as companies incur heavy losses if there is a power outage for even a minute. However, the high upfront costs for subsystem components, installation, and integration may challenge the growth.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Energy Storage Market Analysis Report by Type (Utility-scale and Behind the meter) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026" as you View our Report Snapshot

Top Energy Storage Market Players:

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Amsted Industries Inc.

  • EVAPCO Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • GS Yuasa Corp.

  • Ingersoll Rand Inc.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • Tesla Inc.

Download Sample Report for insights on the strategic moves and market share contribution of each vendor!

Energy Storage Market Type Outlook (Volume, MW units, 2021-2026)

  • Utility-scale - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Behind the meter - size and forecast 2021-2026

The uility-scale type segment held the largest energy storage market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share mainly due to the rising growth of renewable energy generation and distribution. The utility-scale energy storage system has a storage capacity ranging from around a few megawatt-hours (MWh) to hundreds of MWh. Utility-scale stationary battery storage systems are also referred to as front-of-the-meter, large-scale, or grid-scale battery storage and their role in integrating a greater share of variable renewable energy (VRE) in the system by providing the flexibility needed. Thus, the growth of renewable energy generation and distribution will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Energy Storage Market Geography Outlook (Volume, MW units, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC held the largest regional market share of energy storage market in 2021. The region is anticipated to contribute 58% of the overall market growth during the forecast period. China and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for energy storage in APAC. The US, UK, and Germany are key revenue-generating economies of the energy storage market. The demand for energy in APAC is increasing due to the growing population and improvements in the standard of living. These factors have increased the focus on more reliable sources of energy that can cater to the varying demand in the region. In addition, these countries witness frequent power outages and insufficient power generation capacity. These factors drive the need for increased investments in electricity generation and storage in the region.

Want to know more about the contribution of each segment? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports:

Thermal Energy Storage Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Energy Storage Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 61.52%

Market growth 2022-2026

50013.15 MW units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

46.93

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key consumer countries

China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Amsted Industries Inc., EVAPCO Inc., General Electric Co., GS Yuasa Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Tesla Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Utility-scale - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Behind the meter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Amsted Industries Inc.

  • EVAPCO Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • GS Yuasa Corp.

  • Ingersoll Rand Inc.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • Tesla Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-storage-market-size-to-grow-by-50013-15-mw-units--evolving-opportunities-with-abb-ltd-and-amsted-industries-inc--technavio-301483767.html

SOURCE Technavio

