Energy Storage Market Size to Grow by 50013.15 MW units | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Amsted Industries Inc. | Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy storage market forecast report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 61.52% from 2021 to 2026. The energy storage market potential growth difference will be 500013.15 MW units during this period as per the market forecast analysis.
The energy storage market is driven by the growing energy storage requirement as companies incur heavy losses if there is a power outage for even a minute. However, the high upfront costs for subsystem components, installation, and integration may challenge the growth.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Energy Storage Market Analysis Report by Type (Utility-scale and Behind the meter) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026" as you View our Report Snapshot
Top Energy Storage Market Players:
ABB Ltd.
Amsted Industries Inc.
EVAPCO Inc.
General Electric Co.
GS Yuasa Corp.
Ingersoll Rand Inc.
LG Electronics Inc.
Panasonic Corp.
Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
Tesla Inc.
Energy Storage Market Type Outlook (Volume, MW units, 2021-2026)
Utility-scale - size and forecast 2021-2026
Behind the meter - size and forecast 2021-2026
The uility-scale type segment held the largest energy storage market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share mainly due to the rising growth of renewable energy generation and distribution. The utility-scale energy storage system has a storage capacity ranging from around a few megawatt-hours (MWh) to hundreds of MWh. Utility-scale stationary battery storage systems are also referred to as front-of-the-meter, large-scale, or grid-scale battery storage and their role in integrating a greater share of variable renewable energy (VRE) in the system by providing the flexibility needed. Thus, the growth of renewable energy generation and distribution will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.
Energy Storage Market Geography Outlook (Volume, MW units, 2021-2026)
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC held the largest regional market share of energy storage market in 2021. The region is anticipated to contribute 58% of the overall market growth during the forecast period. China and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for energy storage in APAC. The US, UK, and Germany are key revenue-generating economies of the energy storage market. The demand for energy in APAC is increasing due to the growing population and improvements in the standard of living. These factors have increased the focus on more reliable sources of energy that can cater to the varying demand in the region. In addition, these countries witness frequent power outages and insufficient power generation capacity. These factors drive the need for increased investments in electricity generation and storage in the region.
Energy Storage Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 61.52%
Market growth 2022-2026
50013.15 MW units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
46.93
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 58%
Key consumer countries
China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Amsted Industries Inc., EVAPCO Inc., General Electric Co., GS Yuasa Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Tesla Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Utility-scale - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Behind the meter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
Amsted Industries Inc.
EVAPCO Inc.
General Electric Co.
GS Yuasa Corp.
Ingersoll Rand Inc.
LG Electronics Inc.
Panasonic Corp.
Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
Tesla Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
