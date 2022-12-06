U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,941.26
    -57.58 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,596.34
    -350.76 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,014.89
    -225.05 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.58
    -27.65 (-1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.53
    +0.28 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.90
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0468
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    -0.0860 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2130
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9330
    +0.2480 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,091.86
    +123.69 (+0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.49
    -1.32 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Energy Storage Systems Market Size Will Attain USD 394.3 Billion by 2030 growing at 7.6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Energy Storage Systems Market and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

TOKYO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Energy Storage Systems Market Size accounted for USD 208.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 394.3 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Over the last few years, the industry has been primarily driven by rising demand for efficient and competitive energy resources. The industry is also growing exponentially owing to the rising energy demand and growing number of renewable energy projects.

Energy Storage Systems Market Statistics

  • Global energy storage systems market value was USD 208.8 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030

  • The global demand for energy storage systems was valued at 211.4 GW in 2021 and is expected to exceed 399 GW by 2030

  • According to our analysis, global energy consumption increased by 5% in 2021, following a 4.5% decline in 2020

  • Asia-Pacific energy storage systems market share will gather around USD 96 billion market share in coming years

  • In 2021, China consumed more than 25% of global energy

  • Among technology, pumped hydro storage sub-segment collected US$ 196.3 billion in revenue in 2021

  • Based on end-user, utilities sub-segment recorded US$ 181.7 billion of the market revenue in 2021

  • Favorable government initiatives for these systems is a key energy storage systems market trend that fuels the industry growth

Energy Storage Systems Market Growth Factors

  • Growing trend for continuous energy supply

  • Increasing popularity of renewable energy sources

  • Rapidly rising energy consumption

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1236

Energy Storage Systems Market Coverage:

Market

Energy Storage Systems Market

Energy Storage Systems Market Size 2021

USD 208.8 Billion

Energy Storage Systems Market Forecast 2030

USD 394.3 Billion

Energy Storage Systems Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

7.6%

 

Energy Storage Systems Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Energy Storage Systems Market Base Year

2021

 

Energy Storage Systems Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Technology, By Application, By End-User, And By Geography

Energy Storage Systems Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Altairnano, Ecoult, Electrovaya, GE, Langley Holdings plc, LG Chem, Maxwell Technologies, Inc., Saft, Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd., and The Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Energy Storage Systems Market Dynamics

Increasing consumer awareness of efficient energy consumption, combined with demand for smart homes with operational load management, is expected to drive the growth of the energy storage system industry. Rising demand from electric utilities due to demand for distributed energy integration with the main grid may fuel growth over the forecast period.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/energy-storage-systems-market

Energy Storage Systems Market Segmentation

The global energy storage systems market is divided into four categories: by technology, by application, by end-user, and by geography. The global technology is split into electro-chemical, electro-mechanical, pumped hydro storage, and thermal. Application segment is further bifurcated into transportation and grid management. By end-user, the segmentation includes residential, non-residential, and utilities. Furthermore, the regional market is divided into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

Energy Storage Systems Market Share

According to our energy storage systems market forecast, pumped hydro storage systems (PHS) are expected to remain a leading segment in the energy storage systems market by 2030, owing to ongoing investments in advancing on-grid capacity and optimizing energy infrastructure in North America and Asia-Pacific. The segment captures around 90% of the worldwide energy storage systems capacity in 2021.

The growing acceptance of hybrid and electric vehicles, combined with government incentives for advancing EV innovation, is expected to support the growth of the electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. While battery services have yet to improve and outperform gasoline fueling infrastructure, fluctuating gas prices are expected to have a significant impact on demand for electric vehicles over the forecast period.

Hybrid systems, which include start-stop systems, e-bikes, and hybrid vehicles, are expected to provide the most growth opportunities for lithium-ion battery manufacturers. Altairnano, AES, and GE Renewable, for example, are investing heavily in the research and development of novel battery storage technologies.

Grid storage accounted for the majority of the market share in 2021. Grid storage systems are widely used to store large amounts of energy. According to our energy storage systems industry analysis, the utilities sub-segment will hold a dominant market share through 2030.

Energy Storage Systems Market Regional Scenario

Asia-Pacific led the global market in storage capacity in 2017, surpassing 81 GW. Upcoming PHS projects are expected to aid in the development of the area over the estimated time frame. Rising power consumption has increased the demand for storage systems in China, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Growing demand for energy executives in utility-scale ventures and peak load demand are expected to drive the demand for various ESS, for example, batteries, CAES, and flywheel.

In 2017, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, France, Italy, and Austria had a storage capacity limit of more than 6.6 GW. Regardless, the massive market entry of pure renewable energy technologies and existing hybrid in Germany and the United Kingdom is likely to drive demand in potential areas throughout these countries.

When compared to other ESS advancements, North America has a large number of PHS offices. The market is expected to experience significant growth in the near future, owing to the large number of planned electrochemical facilities. Rising R&D activity, combined with stringent guidelines governing the environmental emissions of fossil-fueled power generation, is expected to further fuel development.

Increased installation of renewable energy sources, as well as the growing need for storing generated electricity for (UPS) Uninterrupted Power Supply, has resulted in a significant increase in demand. Many countries in Europe and North America have launched initiatives to advance renewable energy generation by the end of 2050 in order to achieve a sustainable future with the help of clean energy.

In the Americas, thermal energy storage has received the most attention from the government. The tax credits needed to install solar thermal systems in buildings by the end of 2020 have been expanded by the Chilean government. The market will likely be driven by the increasing need to reduce the exponentially growing pollution and provide residents with a healthy living environment, clean drinking water, a green environment, and outside air to achieve a sustainable future.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1236

Energy Storage Systems Market Players

The top companies in the global energy storage systems market are Ecoult, Altairnano, Electrovaya, GE, Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd., Langley Holdings plc, LG Chem, Saft, Maxwell Technologies, Inc., and The Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Energy Storage Systems Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Energy Storage Systems Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Energy Storage Systems Market?

  • Which region held the largest share Energy Storage Systems Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers Energy Storage Systems Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Energy Storage Systems Market?

  • What will be the Energy Storage Systems Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Energy and Power Industries Related:

The Global Marine Scrubber Market Size accounted for USD 3,558 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 16,382 Million by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Data Center UPS Market size accounted for USD 5,217 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach the market value of USD 8,464 Million by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Ocean Energy Market Size was valued at USD 720 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 4,759 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 23.8% from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today

    When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.

  • Why Bank of America Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were down on Tuesday, falling as much as 6% during the trading day. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Bank of America was down 5.5%, trading at $32.58. The major indexes were all down on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 258 points, or 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 498 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 was off 77 points, or 1.9%, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Kinder Morgan All Fell Today

    Shares of major oil stocks, including diversified majors Chevron (NYSE: CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) all fell on Tuesday, declining 2.4%, 3%, and 2.6%, respectively, as of 2:41 p.m. ET. The entire market was down today, as recession fears appeared to loom over most stocks. A recession of course wouldn't be good for any commodity, oil and gas included.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • General Electric stock ‘at a critical juncture’ ahead of spinoff, analyst says

    Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Christopher Glynn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss upgrading GE to Outperform, the company’s stock performance, industrial stocks, and the outlook for GE’s health care spinoff.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft

    Even a dour outlook for the broader stock market couldn't outweigh good news for these companies.

  • You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

    Gasoline prices are falling sharply with the national average price targeting even more declines by Christmas.

  • 4 Things to Know About Textron’s Helicopter That Won an $80 Billion Army Contract

    Textron stock soared Tuesday after the defense company won a contract worth up to $80 billion to build a new helicopter for the Army. The Army is turning to Textron (ticker: TXT) subsidiary Bell Helicopter for a new long-range assault helicopter—the Bell V-280 Valor—that will replace the service’s 40-plus-year-old UH-60 Black Hawk. Textron beat a joint bid from Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing (BA).

  • Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify Stocks All Tumbled Tuesday

    A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled again on Tuesday as market watchers focused on the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing battle against inflation. Over the past several days, a couple of strong economic reports have increased concerns about the trajectory of an already overheated economy. With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) tumbled 2.4%, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) had slumped 4% as of 12:19 p.m. ET.

  • 12 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 very high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The soaring inflation and consistent interest rates hike have analysts worried about a full-blown recession in the […]

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • Intel begins layoffs and offers unpaid leave to manufacturing workers

    The layoffs and cost-cutting that Intel Corp. executives recently warned about have begun in California, with a couple of hundred employees set to lose their jobs next month, and manufacturing employees worldwide being offered unpaid leave.

  • 12 Best Communication Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best communication stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more communication stocks to buy today, go directly to 5 Best Communication Stocks To Buy Today. The communications industry has grown from a sector that used to include just telecommunications, newspapers, magazines, books, and radio […]

  • Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has fared worse by shedding 45% of its value in that timeframe. By now, most people are familiar with the much-talked-about slowdown in Amazon's e-commerce segment, which is one of many stay-at-home winners facing difficult comps and overexpansion after the boom years in 2020 and 2021. What is less highlighted, however, is the weakness in cloud services, which now make up 15% of Amazon's revenue and practically all of its operating income amid losses in the other reporting segments.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • Why Warren Buffett's 1999 Warning Still Applies Today

    Warren Buffett arrived in Sun Valley, Idaho, with an unpopular warning — one the visionaries in the room were in no mood to hear. The tech leaders gathered there were bent on changing the world and had already made fortunes doing it. And in a year where some tech stocks were surging as much as 27-fold, many were sitting on investments with sky-high valuations that they felt just fine about. Don’t Miss: The Company Solving Traffic and Climate Change Together There were polite nods as Buffett took

  • Texas’s Crypto Mining Boom Is Starting to Look More Like a Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- The digital gold rush in Texas is losing its luster as Bitcoin miners grapple with financial woes, leaving behind what some fear will be a wasteland of unfinished sites and abandoned equipment. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughEx-Deutsc

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...