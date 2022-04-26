U.S. markets open in 7 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,294.50
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,979.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,542.25
    +6.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,952.70
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.53
    +0.99 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.30
    +10.30 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0724
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.02
    -1.19 (-4.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2749
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9690
    -0.1700 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,575.50
    +1,585.36 (+4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.90
    +37.01 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,764.51
    +173.73 (+0.65%)
     

Energy Technology Firm ComboCurve Announces $50M Series B Financing

ComboCurve
·4 min read
ComboCurve
ComboCurve

Growth round to accelerate expansion of ComboCurve’s leading energy technology platform

HOUSTON, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ComboCurve, the cloud-based energy analytics and operating platform of choice for many of the world’s largest energy companies, announced today that it has raised $50 million through a Series B funding round led by Dragoneer Investment Group and Bessemer Venture Partners. The additional capital comes on the heels of its Series A funding announced less than six months ago.

The Series B capital raise firmly cements ComboCurve as the fastest growing technology company in the energy industry. The additional capital will allow the company to accelerate core product enhancements while expanding into other workflows, including greenhouse gas emissions forecasting, scheduling, and modeling of renewable energy sources.

Since last year’s Series A funding round, ComboCurve has quickly become the energy operating platform of choice, boasting 650% year-over-year growth and more than 170 customers with a collective enterprise value exceeding $600 billion. ComboCurve’s software was named “Disruptive Technology of the Year” at the 2021 Northam Royalties Assembly Awards.

“ComboCurve was created to solve critical pain points, helping energy companies better manage their forecasting, valuation, reporting and decision-making functions,” said Armand Paradis, CEO and Co-Founder, ComboCurve. “Our solution has resulted in widespread adoption by many of the world’s leading energy companies, and this investment led by Dragoneer and Bessemer, two of the world’s leading technology investment firms, will enable us to engage with additional energy companies to operate more efficiently.”

Working in collaboration with energy companies, financial institutions, mineral and royalty firms and private equity groups, ComboCurve’s platform unlocks the power of its clients’ data with sophisticated software to forecast and report the performance of energy assets and run scenarios with thousands of assumptions in a matter of minutes. Executing on a broader roadmap, ComboCurve’s mission is to become the software for energy asset management, including renewables.

"ComboCurve has drastically improved the efficiency, ease, and accuracy of our acquisition efforts and asset management,” said Jarret Marcoux, Vice President of Engineering and Acquisitions, Desert Peak. “Our organization is focused on holistic data integration to make informed decisions using the best tools available in the industry, and ComboCurve fits into that strategy perfectly. The speed in which they respond to our needs through feature releases and customer support is unmatched. Because of this, we view them as a true partner rather than simply a software company. ComboCurve has been a refreshing change in an industry littered with antiquated software companies unwilling to innovate, change, or address customer needs.”

“ComboCurve is in the early innings of building a truly enduring franchise that is rapidly becoming the software backbone of their customers’ day-to-day operations,” said Christian Jensen, Partner at Dragoneer Investment Group. “We are excited to partner with Armand and his world-class team as they continue to deepen their suite with existing customers and expand their platform into renewables, emissions reporting, and all corners of the energy market.”

“ComboCurve is bringing the energy industry to the cloud and delivering a best-in-class, collaborative solution for energy forecasting, asset management, and more,” said Brian Feinstein, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with ComboCurve in their journey to modernize the energy industry in the U.S. and beyond.”

About ComboCurve
Headquartered in Houston, ComboCurve is a smart, scalable energy tech company that provides decision makers the ability to value assets, de-risk decisions and save time through an intuitive cloud-based collaborative platform. For more information visit combocurve.com or follow them on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Dragoneer Investment Group
Dragoneer is a growth-oriented investment firm with over $27 billion in long-duration capital. Dragoneer has a history of partnering with management teams growing exceptional companies characterized by sustainable differentiation and superior economic models. The firm’s track record includes public and private investments across industries and geographies, with a particular focus on technology-enabled businesses. Dragoneer has been an investor in companies such as Airbnb, Alibaba, Atlassian, AppFolio, Bytedance, Ceridian, Chime, Datadog, Doordash, Duck Creek, PointClickCare, Procore, Slack, Samsara, ServiceTitan, Snowflake, Spotify, Uber, UiPath and others.

About Bessemer Venture Partners
Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 135 IPOs and 200 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their early days through every stage of growth. Bessemer’s global portfolio includes Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr and Toast and has $9 billion of capital under management. Bessemer has teams of investors and partners located in Tel Aviv, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, London, Boston, Beijing and Bangalore. Born from innovations in steel more than a century ago, Bessemer’s storied history has afforded its partners the opportunity to celebrate and scrutinize its best investment decisions (see Memos) and also learn from its mistakes (see Anti-Portfolio).

Contact information:
Kristen Quinn
Paige PR
kristen@paigepr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • Twitter CEO set to receive $42 million if terminated after Musk deal

    On Monday billionaire Elon Musk struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, ending its run as a public company since 2013. Musk in a securities filing on April 14 had said he did not have confidence in Twitter's management. Equilar's estimate includes a year’s worth of Agrawal's base salary plus accelerated vesting of all equity awards, an Equilar spokesperson said, based on Musk’s offering price of $54.20 per share and terms in the company's recent proxy statement.

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Sea

  • Google set to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday afternoon

    Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon after the bell.&nbsp;

  • Elon Musk’s Portfolio: 10 Biggest Investments

    In this article, we discuss 10 biggest investments in the Elon Musk portfolio. If you want to read about some investments in the Musk portfolio, go directly to Elon Musk’s Portfolio: 5 Biggest Investments. Elon Musk is the richest man in the world with a personal net worth of over $270 billion. Musk owns a […]

  • Alibaba Stock Drops to Its Lowest Level in 6 Years. What’s Behind the Latest Fall.

    The worsening Covid-19 situation in China is weighing on stocks, with companies including Alibaba, JD.com, and NIO notching stark declines.

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.

  • Tech Leads China Stocks Rebound as Beijing Renews Policy Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech shares drove a rebound in Chinese stocks as Beijing’s renewed pledge to step up growth lured back some buyers after weeks of intense selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayThe Hang Se

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks are getting clobbered. Why smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • Annaly Capital to Sell Middle- Market Lending Portfolio to Ares for About $2.4 Billion

    Last year, Annaly sold its commercial real estate business to investment firm Slate Asset Management for $2.33 billion.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • 11 Stocks Catching Investors’ Eyes After Earnings Reports

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 stocks catching investors’ eyes after earnings reports. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Stocks Catching Investors’ Eyes After Earnings Reports. Notable companies from the communication services and healthcare sectors, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Verizon Communications […]

  • Snowflake stock surges after analyst says its story is misunderstood

    Snowflake Inc.'s stock isn't cheap despite a recent decline, but one analyst says it's still worth a look from investors.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for May 2022

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for May.

  • The Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Even Worse Than Feared

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks recover to end 3-day losing streak as traders look ahead to Big Tech earnings; Nasdaq gains 1.3%

    U.S. stocks turned higher Monday afternoon, shaking off earlier losses as concerns over an escalating COVID outbreak in China added to jitters over U.S. economic growth in the face of heightened inflation and monetary policy tightening.

  • Why Twitter reconsidered Elon Musk’s buyout deal

    When Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion 10 days ago, the platform didn’t welcome him with open arms. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is in some ways Twitter’s biggest fan—he uses the platform to share views and news to such an extent that the US Securities and Exchange Commission stepped in to require that company lawyers help moderate his feed. Twitter initially responded with a “poison pill” defense that would dilute the value of Musk’s shares, if triggered, and make any takeover effort very expensive.

  • S&P 500 Ready to Join Bear Market, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 is about to drop sharply, Morgan Stanley’s Michael J. Wilson warned, as investors struggle to find havens amid fears of a recession and aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big

  • Exxon Executive Is ‘Crushed’ at Hurt Caused by Pride Flag Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s top executives said she’s “crushed” that the company’s decision to no longer display the rainbow flag on its official flagpole has upset some employees. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Set for Cautious Open on China Co

  • Twitter’s Capitulation to Musk Is Just Another Sign the Stock Market Is in Trouble

    Why would the social media company reconsider the offer? Because the market might not provide a better one.