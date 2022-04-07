U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

Energy Toolbase Launches Financial Integrations Feature on Modeling Platform Enabling Instantaneous Financing Quotes for Solar + Storage Projects

·3 min read

Green Bridge Energy is the first integration partner launching on ETB Developer

STUART, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Toolbase is announcing the launch of a new financial integrations feature on the ETB Developer platform, which enables users to generate instantaneous financing quotes from third-party financial providers. This release and functionality will streamline the iterative process of generating financing quotes, allowing project developers to more efficiently model and close solar + storage projects.

ETB Developer is widely regarded as the gold standard for utility rate and financial analysis of distributed energy projects, particularly in the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector. The software platform is used by project developers, energy service companies, and Fortune 500 organizations nationwide to optimize and present the economics of solar + storage projects. For 8 years, ETB Developer users have been able to configure and model any type of project financing solution, including a cash purchase, PPA (power purchase agreement), loan, or lease. This new release eliminates the need to move across multiple applications to generate a full financial model proforma, which incorporates both project finance specifications with avoided cost and other project cash flows. This expedites the process and allows developers to optimize financing with the other parameters of their project.

Green Bridge Energy Integration

Green Bridge Energy is the first financing partner integration launching onto the platform. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Green Bridge specializes in providing clean energy financing solutions, including PPA's and operating leases to the non-residential sector. Typical counterparties that Green Bridge serves include MUSH markets (Municipal and State governments, Universities and Colleges, K-12 schools, and Hospitals), non-profits such as churches, and C&I customers such as office, retail, industrial, and warehouse-type facilities. ETB users can utilize the integration to generate Green Bridge initial indicative quotes in all 50 states.

"We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Energy Toolbase and bringing sophisticated capital to the clean infrastructure market and ETB Developer users," said Byrne Huddleston, CEO of Green Bridge Corporation. "Providing streamlined access to institutional capital for solar, energy storage, and EV charging projects will allow developers to grow their businesses and drive more margin from their deals."

"We're focused on releasing new features that make the modeling process more intuitive and efficient for ETB Developer users," said Brooke Morales, Product Manager of ETB Developer at Energy Toolbase. "We're confident that enabling instant quoting all within one platform will enable more projects to be quickly quoted and ultimately closed."

Energy Toolbase and Green Bridge will be hosting a webinar that will overview the new financial integrations feature on Wednesday, May 11 at 2pm EST. Click here to register for the free webinar. Energy Toolbase will be announcing other financing integrations launching onto the ETB Developer platform in the coming months.

About Energy Toolbase

Energy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,000 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit https://www.energytoolbase.com.

Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI. For more information visit: https://www.pason.com.

About Green Bridge Energy

Green Bridge brings together best-in-class investment, financing, and carbon monetization solutions for clean energy projects in the C&I segment. We align long-term clean infrastructure business models into the project development and funding to drive maximum value and confidence to developers, end-users, and the investor community. Learn more: https://www.greenbridge.energy/

Media Contact:
Tracy Fosterling
333656@email4pr.com
505-803-2678

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-toolbase-launches-financial-integrations-feature-on-modeling-platform-enabling-instantaneous-financing-quotes-for-solar--storage-projects-301519440.html

SOURCE Energy Toolbase

